Synthetic Materials for Non-Linear Optics and Electronics, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Abbreviated. 1. Generalities on Synthetic Materials for Electronics and Photonics. Molecular crystals: past and present (A. Bree). Nonlinear optical properties of sublimed C60 thin films (F. Kajzar et al.). 2. Conjugated Polymers and Oligomers. Electronic excitations and alternation of conjugated polymers (Z.G. Soos et al.). Sample dependence of the magnetic behaviour of polyacetylene. A pulsed ESR comparative study (P. Petit et al.). 3A. Photoexcitations and Fast Phenomena. Ultrafast relaxation in conjugated polymers (T. Kobayashi). Intrachain photogeneration of polarons in poly[3-methylthiophene] (J. Poplawski et al.). 3b. Nonlinear Optical Properties. New advances in molecular engineering for quadratic nonlinear optics (L. Ledoux). Recent advances in the synthesis and characterization of nonlinear optical materials: second-order materials (L.R. Dalton et al.). 4. Poster Session: Synthetic Materials for Molecular Electronics. Transport properties of QID metals [Electron-electron scattering] (E.N. Dolgov, D.V. Dmitriev). Light induced conversion of chlorine containing polymers in the presence of pyrrole into conducting patterns (R. Baumann et al.). 5. Ferroelectricity and Ferromagnetism in Organics. Physical properties of achiral mesomorphic ferroelectrics (F. Tournilhac et al.). 6. Poster Session: Nonlinear Optics - Materials and Devices. Photoluminescence of solid state fullerenes (H.J. Byrne et al.). Photoexcitations in polyacetylene with controlled conjugation length (G. Lanzani et al.). 7. Processing and Nanotechnologies. Scanning tunnelling microscopy of several alkylated molecular moieties in monolayers on graphite (J.P. Rabe et al.). Photoinduced orientation of azo dyes in polymeric films. Characterization of molecular angular mobility (Z. Sekkat, M. Dumont). 8. Non-Carbon Based Polymers. Photoinduced electron-hole charge separation, intrinsic self-doping and novel device applications of QID heterojunction materials: mixed halide MX solids (A. Saxena et al.). Exciton kinetics in poly[di-n-hexylsilane] (R.G. Kepler et al.). 9. Devices. Conjugated polymer electroluminescence (D.D.C. Bradley). The application of polypyrrole as counterelectrode in electrolytic capacitors (L.H.M. Krings et al.). Author index. Subject index.
Description
Recent progress in organic and LED structures, in photorefractive response in molecular ferromagnetism, as well as the ultrafast and large non-linear optical response in conjugated systems are attracting great interest from the scientific community. The discovery of fullerenes has added further impetus to this field. Two areas bear particular promise for the development of a new electronics based on SEM materials: the integration of organic materials into the planar silicon technology such as, for instance, the advances in "all organic" field-effect transistors (FET) and the new organic light emitting diodes (LED); and secondly the appearance of a totally new electronics in which photons, rather than electrons, carry the information and SEM materials act as switching devices. Both aspects and more are covered in this volume. The quality of the 52 contributions attests to the fact that this subject area has progressed from the level of a scientific curiosity to a mature field of materials science introducing important technological perspectives for electronic applications.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1993
- Published:
- 21st April 1993
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596925
