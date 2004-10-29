Synthetic Fibres
1st Edition
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Polyolefin
Table of Contents
Historical introduction; Nylon fibres; Polyester fibres; Acrylic fibres; Polyolefin fibres.
Description
Synthetic fibres account for about half of all fibre usage, with applications in every field of fibre and textile technology. Although many classes of fibre based on synthetic polymers have been evaluated as potentially valuable commercial products, four of them - nylon, polyester, acrylic and polyolefin - dominate the market. These four account for approximately 98% by volume of synthetic fibre production, with polyester alone accounting for around 60%.
Synthetic fibres: nylon, polyester, acrylic, polyolefin provides a brief history of the early evaluations that led to this situation, then looks in detail at the development and present status of each class in four substantial chapters. Synthesis of chemical intermediates, polymerisation methods, fibre spinning and orientation technology, texturing techniques, production of microfibres, and chemical variants, e.g. for modified dyeability, are considered in detail. This comprehensive and accessible book will appeal to textile technologists in industrial and academic research, chemical and synthetic fibre suppliers, and yarn and fabric manufacturers.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of four major fibres
Readership
Textile technologists; Chemical and synthetic fiber suppliers; Yarn and fabric manufacturers; Students and academics in the textile fields; Textile, yarn and fabric researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 29th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690427
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735880
Reviews
This book is confidently recommended as essential reading for all those involved with research and development, production and processing of synthetic fibres., Textile Month
This book will be of interest and of great use to a variety of readers, including academics that teach undergraduate and postgraduate courses., Materials World
Each chapter provides good depth of coverage and references to sources of more advanced information., Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J E McIntyre Editor
Professor J. E. McIntyre graduated in Chemistry from the University of St Andrews and worked for ICI Fibres in research and research management before being appointed to the chair of Textile Industries at the University of Leeds, which he held for 16 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Textile Industries, University of Leeds, UK