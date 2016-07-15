Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering in Plants and Microbes Part A: Metabolism in Microbes, Volume 575
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Directing Biosynthesis: Practical Supply of Natural and Unnatural Cyanobactins
Debosmita Sardar, Ma Diarey Tianero and Eric W. Schmidt
2. Synthetic Biology Approaches to New Bisindoles
Lona M. Alkhalaf, Yi-Ling Du and Katherine S. Ryan
3. Enzymatic [4+2] Cycloadditions in the Biosynthesis of Spirotetramates and Spirotetronates
Bo Pang, Guannan Zhong, Zhijun Tang and Wen Liu
4. Application and Modification of Flavin-Dependent Halogenases
Karl-Heinz van Pée, Daniela Milbredt, Eugenio Patallo, Veit Weichold and Maria Gajewi
5. Engineering Flavin-Dependent Halogenases
James T. Payne, Mary C. Andorfer and Jared C. Lewis
6. Heterologous Expression of Fungal Secondary Metabolite Pathways in the Aspergillus Nidulans Host System
Johannes W. A. van Dijk and Clay C. C. Wang
7. Plug-and-Play Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloid Biosynthetic Gene Discovery in Engineered Yeast
Jeremy S. Morris, Mehran Dastmalchi, Jing Li, Limei Chang, Xue Chen, Jillian M. Hagel and Peter J. Facchini
8. Optimizing Metabolic Pathways for the Improved Production of Natural Products
J. Andrew Jones and Mattheos A. G. Koffas
9. Reconstituting Plant Secondary Metabolism in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae for Production of High-Value Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids
Michael E. Pyne, Lauren Narcross, Elena Fossati, Leanne Bourgeois, Euan Burton, Nicholas D. Gold and Vincent J.J. Martin
10. Engineering Microbes to Synthesize Plant Isoprenoids
Kang Zhou, Steven Edgar and Gregory Stephanopoulos
11. Natural Product Biosynthesis in Escherichia Coli: Mentha Monoterpenoids
Helen S. Toogood, Shirley Tait, Adrian Jervis, Aisling Ní Cheallaigh, Luke Humphreys, Eriko Takano, John M. Gardiner and Nigel S. Scrutton
12. High-Efficiency Genome Editing of Streptomyces Species by an Engineered Crispr/Cas System
Yajie Wang, Ryan E. Cobb and Huimin Zhao
13. Rapid optimization of engineered metabolic pathways with Serine Integrase Recombinational Assembly (SIRA)
Christine Merrick, Caroline Wardrope, Jane Paget, Sean Colloms and Susan Rosser
14. Rewiring Riboswitches to Create New Genetic Circuits in Bacteria
Christopher J. Robinson, Daniel Medina-Stacey, Ming-Cheng Wu, Helen A. Vincent and Jason Micklefield
Description
Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering in Plants and Microbes: Part A, the new volume in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
This volume covers research methods, synthetic biology, and metabolic engineering in plants and microbes, and includes sections on such topics as the uses of integrases in microbial engineering, biosynthesis, and engineering of tryptophan derived metabolites, regulation and discovery of fungal natural products, and elucidation and localization of plant pathways.
Key Features
- Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
- Contains two volumes covering research methods in synthetic biology and metabolic engineering in plants and microbes
- Presents sections on such topics as the uses of integrases in microbial engineering, biosynthesis, and engineering of tryptophan derived metabolites, regulation and discovery of fungal natural products, and elucidation and localization of plant pathways
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046166
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128045848
Awards
Praise for the Series: "Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." - CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY "The work most often consulted in the lab." - ENZYMOLOGIA “The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." - NEUROSCIENCE
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sarah O'Connor Serial Volume Editor
John Innes Centre, Norwich Research Park, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
John Innes Centre, Norwich Research Park, UK