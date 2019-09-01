Synthetic Aperture Radar Imaging Mechanism for Oil Spills
1st Edition
Description
Synthetic Aperture Radar Imaging Mechanism for Oil Spills delivers the critical tool needed to understand the latest technology in radar imaging of oil spills, particularly microwave radar as a main source to understand analysis and applications in the field of marine pollution. Filling the gap between modern physics quantum theory and applications of radar imaging of oil spills, this reference is packed with technical details associated with the potentiality of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and the key methods used to extract the value-added information necessary, such as location, size, perimeter and chemical details of the oil slick from SAR measurements.
Rounding out with practical simulation trajectory movements of oil spills using radar images, this book brings an effective new source of technology and applications for today’s oil and marine pollution engineers.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between theory and application of the techniques involving oil spill monitoring
- Helps readers understand a new approach to four-dimensional automatic detection
- Provides advanced knowledge on image processing based on intelligent learning machine algorithms and new techniques for detection, such as quantum and multi-objective algorithms
Readership
Oil and gas engineers; marine engineers; marine pollution researchers; post-grad level marine researchers
Table of Contents
1. Quantum of oil spill
2. Principles of maxwell’s equations
3. Quantization of maxwell’s equations
4. Quantum description of twisted electromagnetic wave propagation
5. Quantized of scattering theory
6. Quantum description of sea surface
7. Quantum of radar theory
8. Principle theories of synthetic aperture radar
9. Quantum theory for imaging oil spill from synthetic aperture radar
10. Principles of genetic algorithm
11. Automatic detection of oil spill from sar satellite data using genetic algorithm
12. Multi-objective evolutionary algorithm for monitoring oil spill spreading level
13. Quantum immune fast spectral clustering for automatic detection of oil spill
14. Four-dimensional hologram interferometry for oil spill automatic detection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181119
About the Author
Maged Marghany
Maged Marghany is currently a Professor of remote sensing in Faculty Geospatial and Real Estate, Geomatika University College (GUC), Malaysia. He is author of “Advanced Remote Sensing Technology for Tsunami Modelling and Forecasting” which is published by Routledge Taylor and Francis Group,CRC. His research specializes in microwave remote sensing and remote sensing for mineralogy detection and mapping. Previously, he worked as a Deputy Director in Research and Development at the Institute of Geospatial Science and Technology and the Department of Remote Sensing, both at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. Maged has earned many degrees including a post-doctoral in radar remote sensing from the International Institute for Aerospace Survey and Earth Sciences, a PhD in environmental remote sensing from the Universiti Putra Malaysia, a Master of Science in physical oceanography from the University Pertanian Malaysia, general and special diplom of Education and a Bachelor of Science in physical oceanography from the University of Alexandria in Egypt. Maged has published well over 250 papers in international conferences and journals and is active in International Geoinformatic, and the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Remote Sensing, Faculty Geospatial and Real Estate, Geomatika University College (GUC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia