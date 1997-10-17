Synthetic and Stereochemical Aspects, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
H.B. Kagan and P. Diter, Asymmetric Sulfoxidation--Chemical and Enzymatic. S.M. Allin and P.C. Bulman Page, The Synthesis of Chiral Sulfoxides through Nucleophilic Displacement at Sulfur. E. Juaristi and M. Ordonez, Conformational Preference of the Sulfinyl Group in Six-Membered Heterocycles. S.M. Allin, S.J. Shuttleworth, and P.C. Bulman Page, Applications of Chiral Sulfoxides as Stereocontrol Elements in Organic Synthesis. J. Leonard, A.B Hague, andJ.A. Knight, Preparation of Substituted 3-Sulfolenes and Their Use as Precursors for Diels-Alder Dienes. Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
The impact of organosulfur chemistry, especially in the areas of heterocyclic chemistry, stereocontrolled processes, and asymmetric synthesis, has led to a resurgence of interest in the field. This book is the secondin a series intended to provide coverage of topics of current interest throughout the whole range of organosulfur chemistry. Each volume is comprised of five or six chapters, each consisting of an in-depth, self-contained review in a well-defined area. This volume and its predecessor Organosulfur Chemistry, Synthetic Aspects will prove valuable references for researchers and practitioners in organic chemistry.
Key Features
- Methods of asymmetric sulfur oxidation processes
- Preparation of chiral sulfoxides in nucleophilic displacement at sulfur
- Conformational preferences of the sulfinyl group
- Preparation and chemistry of unsaturated sulfoxides
- Applications of sulfoxides as stereocontrol elements
- The chemistry of sulfolenes
Readership
Organic chemists in research and industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 309
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 17th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538204
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Philip Page Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Loughborough University, Dept. of Chemistry