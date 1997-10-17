Synthetic and Stereochemical Aspects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125435628, 9780080538204

Synthetic and Stereochemical Aspects, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Page
eBook ISBN: 9780080538204
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1997
Page Count: 309
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
165.00
140.25
210.00
178.50
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

H.B. Kagan and P. Diter, Asymmetric Sulfoxidation--Chemical and Enzymatic. S.M. Allin and P.C. Bulman Page, The Synthesis of Chiral Sulfoxides through Nucleophilic Displacement at Sulfur. E. Juaristi and M. Ordonez, Conformational Preference of the Sulfinyl Group in Six-Membered Heterocycles. S.M. Allin, S.J. Shuttleworth, and P.C. Bulman Page, Applications of Chiral Sulfoxides as Stereocontrol Elements in Organic Synthesis. J. Leonard, A.B Hague, andJ.A. Knight, Preparation of Substituted 3-Sulfolenes and Their Use as Precursors for Diels-Alder Dienes. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

The impact of organosulfur chemistry, especially in the areas of heterocyclic chemistry, stereocontrolled processes, and asymmetric synthesis, has led to a resurgence of interest in the field. This book is the secondin a series intended to provide coverage of topics of current interest throughout the whole range of organosulfur chemistry. Each volume is comprised of five or six chapters, each consisting of an in-depth, self-contained review in a well-defined area. This volume and its predecessor Organosulfur Chemistry, Synthetic Aspects will prove valuable references for researchers and practitioners in organic chemistry.

Key Features

  • Methods of asymmetric sulfur oxidation processes
  • Preparation of chiral sulfoxides in nucleophilic displacement at sulfur
  • Conformational preferences of the sulfinyl group
  • Preparation and chemistry of unsaturated sulfoxides
  • Applications of sulfoxides as stereocontrol elements
  • The chemistry of sulfolenes

Readership

Organic chemists in research and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
309
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538204

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Philip Page Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Loughborough University, Dept. of Chemistry

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.