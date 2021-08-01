Synthetic and Enzymatic Modifications of the Peptide Backbone, Volume 655
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Preface
Ernest James Petersson
1. Hydrogen Bond Surrogates
Paramjit Arora
2. Thioamides in Peptides
Jayanta Chatterjee
3. Methanobactin biosynthesis
Laura Massah Kulah Dassama
4. Exploring the Effects of Backbone Modification on Protein Translation
Ruben L. Gonzalez Jr.
5. Urea-based Foldamers
Gilles Guichard
6. Analysis of Structure and Folding Energetics in Heterogeneous Backbone Proteomimetics
William Seth Horne
7. Backbone Modification with Recombinant Enzymes
Nilkamal Mahanta
8. Constrained Peptides for Investigating Amyloid Structures
James Nowick
9. Thioamides in Proteins
Ernest James Petersson
10. Aza-Amino Acids in Peptides
Caroline Proulx
11. N-Terminal Protein Modification
Alanna Schepartz
12. Incorporation of Backbone Modifications in mRNA-Displayed Peptides
Hiroaki Suga
13. Chloroalkene Isosteres
Hirokazu Tamamura
14. Incorporation of Proline Analogs into Proteins Expressed in E. coli
David Tirrell
15. Backbone Modifications in Lanthipeptides
Wilfred van der Donk
16. Peptoids
Ron Zuckermann
17. N-amino peptides
Juan Del Valle
18. Enzymatic Peptide N-Methylation
Markus Künzler
Description
Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods of Enzymology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Synthetic and Enzymatic Modifications of the Peptide Backbone
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128212530
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editor
E.James Petersson
E. James Petersson, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.