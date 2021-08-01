COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Synthetic and Enzymatic Modifications of the Peptide Backbone - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128212530

Synthetic and Enzymatic Modifications of the Peptide Backbone, Volume 655

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editor: E.James Petersson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128212530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 412
Table of Contents

Preface
Ernest James Petersson
1. Hydrogen Bond Surrogates
Paramjit Arora
2. Thioamides in Peptides
Jayanta Chatterjee
3. Methanobactin biosynthesis
Laura Massah Kulah Dassama
4. Exploring the Effects of Backbone Modification on Protein Translation
Ruben L. Gonzalez Jr.
5. Urea-based Foldamers
Gilles Guichard
6. Analysis of Structure and Folding Energetics in Heterogeneous Backbone Proteomimetics
William Seth Horne
7. Backbone Modification with Recombinant Enzymes
Nilkamal Mahanta
8. Constrained Peptides for Investigating Amyloid Structures
James Nowick
9. Thioamides in Proteins
Ernest James Petersson
10. Aza-Amino Acids in Peptides
Caroline Proulx
11. N-Terminal Protein Modification
Alanna Schepartz
12. Incorporation of Backbone Modifications in mRNA-Displayed Peptides
Hiroaki Suga
13. Chloroalkene Isosteres
Hirokazu Tamamura
14. Incorporation of Proline Analogs into Proteins Expressed in E. coli
David Tirrell
15. Backbone Modifications in Lanthipeptides
Wilfred van der Donk
16. Peptoids
Ron Zuckermann
17. N-amino peptides
Juan Del Valle
18. Enzymatic Peptide N-Methylation
Markus Künzler

Description

Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods of Enzymology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Synthetic and Enzymatic Modifications of the Peptide Backbone

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128212530

About the Serial Volume Editor

E.James Petersson

E. James Petersson, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA

