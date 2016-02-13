Synthesis of Optically Active Alpha-Amino Acids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080359397, 9781483292953

Synthesis of Optically Active Alpha-Amino Acids, Volume 7

1st Edition

Authors: R. M. Williams
Editors: J E Baldwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483292953
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th February 2016
Table of Contents

Asymmetric derivatization of glycine. Homologation of the beta-carbon. Electrophilic amination of enolates. Nucleophilic amination of alpha-substituted acids. Asymmetric Strecker syntheses. Asymmetric hydrogenation of dehydroamino acids. Enzymatic syntheses of alpha-amino acids. Miscellaneous methods. Total synthesis of complex amino acids. Author index. Subject index.

Description

The purpose of this book is to review and critically evaluate the best new methods to synthesize alpha-amino acids in optically active form. There is so much new literature on amino acid synthesis that the experimentalist will undoubtedly have difficulty in selecting the most appropriate methodology for constructing the amino acid of immediate interest. This book is a guide for steering the scientist through the maze of existing reports on the subject and contains the most up-to-date critical reviews of methods of asymmetric synthesis of amino acids. In areas that are relatively new conceptually and less studied experimentally, an effort has been made to review the most salient works with an eye towards future development. Over 330 schemes and figures are presented with references for rapid visual retrieval of information. The book will be of great value to academic and industrial organic research chemists, especially those concerned with medicinal and agricultural chemistry, as well as to graduate and post graduate students, biochemists and biologists.

Readership

For advanced undergraduate and postgraduate chemists, biochemists and biologists, as well as scientists in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and biotechnology industries.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483292953

Reviews

@qu:In summary, this book represents a valuable extension to the already famous Pergamon series. I have no hesitation in recommending it to those who have any interest in the preparation of these compounds. @source:Chemistry in Britain @qu:This book is a guide in steering the scientist through the maze of exhisting reports on the subject and contains the most up-to-date critical reviews of methods of asymmetric synthesis of amino acids....The book will undoubtedly be of great value to academic and industrial organic research chemists, especially those concerned with medicinal and agricultural chemistry as well as to graduate and postgraduate students biochemists and biologists. @source:Chimie Nouvelle Vol 17, No 28 @qu:This book is highly useful for experienced researchers in the area of organic synthesis. It is also suitable as a textbook for a special synthesis course to advanced undergraduate and graduate students. @source:Recueil des Travaux Chimiques des Pays-Bas.

About the Authors

R. M. Williams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA

About the Editors

J E Baldwin Editor

