COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials in Near and/or Supercritical Fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444640895

Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials in Near and/or Supercritical Fluids

1st Edition

Methods, Fundamentals and Modeling

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Can Erkey Michael Türk
Paperback ISBN: 9780444640895
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 210
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
143.00
125.00
279.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Some conventions

1.2 Scope of the book

1.3 Motivation

Chapter 2. Compounds of interest

2.1. Introduction

2.2 Types of coordination compounds

2.3 Structures and bonding in coordination of compounds

2.4 Reactions of organometallic compounds

Chapter 3. Fundamental aspects of pure supercritical fluids

3.1 Thermal and caloric properties

3.2 Transport properties

Chapter 4 Thermodynamics of mixtures of metal complexes with supercritical fluids

4.1 Phase behavior

4.2 Solubility of metal complexes in CO2

4.3 Transport properties

4.4 Techniques to measure solubility of metal complexes in SCFs

4.5 Modeling solubility of metal complexes in SCFs

Chapter 5. Thermodynamic and kinetic of adsorption of metal complexes on substrates from supercritical solutions

5.1 Adsorption isotherms

5.2 Adsorption of SCFs

5.3 Adsorption of solutes from supercritical mixtures

5.4 Adsorption of metal complexes on surfaces

5.5 Techniques to measure adsorption behavior

5.5 Modeling thermodynamic and kinetic of adsorption

Chapter 6. Synthesis of nanostructured composites of metals by

Supercritical Fluid Reactive Deposition (SFRD)

6.1 Supported nanoparticles on inorganic and carbon supports

6.2 Polymer-supported nanoparticles

6.3 Supported bimetallic and multi-component nanoparticles

6.4 Metallic Films

6.5 Conditions for successful particle / film formation

6.6 Characterization techniques

Chapter 7. Synthesis of metal-oxide nanoparticles / films

7.1 Continuous Hydrothermal Synthesis in near- / supercritical H2O (CHTS)

7.2 Continuous Thermal Decomposition in solvents (e.g. CO2, EtOH) or a mixture (CTD)

7.3 Conditions for successful particle formation

7.4 Characterization techniques

Chapter 8. Modeling of Particle Formation in Supercritical Fluids

8.1 SFRD Process

8.2 CHTS Process

8.3 CTD Process

Chapter 9. Future Research Needs and Developments

Description

Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials in Near and/or Supercritical Fluids: Methods, Fundamentals and Modeling covers the synthesis of nanostructured materials using supercritical fluid-based processes. The interesting properties of supercritical fluids enable the tailoring of the nanostructure which is not possible using other technologies, and which results in the creation of novel nanostructured materials with superior properties.

The book covers fundamental aspects such as high-pressure phase behaviour of complex mixtures, thermodynamics and kinetics of adsorption from supercritical solutions, mechanisms of particle formation phenomena in supercritical fluid-based processes, and models for further development. It bridges the gap between theory and application, and is a valuable resource for scientists, researchers, and students alike. The book offers a comprehensive review of the current status of research and development and provides insights on promising future directions.

Key Features

  • Includes thermodynamic and mass transfer data necessary for industrial plant design
  • Explains the mechanisms of reactions in a supercritical fluid environment
  • Lists numerous industrial processes for the production of many consumer products

Readership

Chemical engineers, materials scientists, chemists and physicists from both, academia and industry. The book could be used for a graduate level course on supercritical fluids

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780444640895

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Can Erkey

Can Erkey works in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Koc University in Istanbul, Turkey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Koc University, Istanbul, Turkey

Michael Türk

Michael Türk

Michael Türk received his Dipl.-Ing. degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universität Karlsruhe (Technische Hochschule). In 1993 M. Türk completed his PhD thesis in the field of thermodynamic properties and intermolecular interactions of binary gaseous mixtures. In his professorial dissertation of 2001 a theory was proposed allowing understanding of the relationship between process conditions and the properties of organic particles produced by supercritical fluid based processes.

His current research activities are focused on the use of supercritical fluids (mainly CO2 and H2O) as media to prepare organic, inorganic and metallic materials by physical transformation or chemical reaction and the development of new, energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly strategies to create novel products with extraordinary performance for pharmaceutical, energy and biomedical applications.

So far, M. Türk has authored 125 articles (including 13 book chapters); has graduated 20 PhD students (10 as supervisor and 10 as co-advisor) and more than 50 Diploma / Master and 15 Bachelor students.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Technical Thermodynamics and Refrigeration, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.