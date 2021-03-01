Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials in Near and/or Supercritical Fluids: Methods, Fundamentals and Modeling covers the synthesis of nanostructured materials using supercritical fluid-based processes. The interesting properties of supercritical fluids enable the tailoring of the nanostructure which is not possible using other technologies, and which results in the creation of novel nanostructured materials with superior properties.

The book covers fundamental aspects such as high-pressure phase behaviour of complex mixtures, thermodynamics and kinetics of adsorption from supercritical solutions, mechanisms of particle formation phenomena in supercritical fluid-based processes, and models for further development. It bridges the gap between theory and application, and is a valuable resource for scientists, researchers, and students alike. The book offers a comprehensive review of the current status of research and development and provides insights on promising future directions.