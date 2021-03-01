Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials in Near and/or Supercritical Fluids
1st Edition
Methods, Fundamentals and Modeling
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Some conventions
1.2 Scope of the book
1.3 Motivation
Chapter 2. Compounds of interest
2.1. Introduction
2.2 Types of coordination compounds
2.3 Structures and bonding in coordination of compounds
2.4 Reactions of organometallic compounds
Chapter 3. Fundamental aspects of pure supercritical fluids
3.1 Thermal and caloric properties
3.2 Transport properties
Chapter 4 Thermodynamics of mixtures of metal complexes with supercritical fluids
4.1 Phase behavior
4.2 Solubility of metal complexes in CO2
4.3 Transport properties
4.4 Techniques to measure solubility of metal complexes in SCFs
4.5 Modeling solubility of metal complexes in SCFs
Chapter 5. Thermodynamic and kinetic of adsorption of metal complexes on substrates from supercritical solutions
5.1 Adsorption isotherms
5.2 Adsorption of SCFs
5.3 Adsorption of solutes from supercritical mixtures
5.4 Adsorption of metal complexes on surfaces
5.5 Techniques to measure adsorption behavior
5.5 Modeling thermodynamic and kinetic of adsorption
Chapter 6. Synthesis of nanostructured composites of metals by
Supercritical Fluid Reactive Deposition (SFRD)
6.1 Supported nanoparticles on inorganic and carbon supports
6.2 Polymer-supported nanoparticles
6.3 Supported bimetallic and multi-component nanoparticles
6.4 Metallic Films
6.5 Conditions for successful particle / film formation
6.6 Characterization techniques
Chapter 7. Synthesis of metal-oxide nanoparticles / films
7.1 Continuous Hydrothermal Synthesis in near- / supercritical H2O (CHTS)
7.2 Continuous Thermal Decomposition in solvents (e.g. CO2, EtOH) or a mixture (CTD)
7.3 Conditions for successful particle formation
7.4 Characterization techniques
Chapter 8. Modeling of Particle Formation in Supercritical Fluids
8.1 SFRD Process
8.2 CHTS Process
8.3 CTD Process
Chapter 9. Future Research Needs and Developments
Description
Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials in Near and/or Supercritical Fluids: Methods, Fundamentals and Modeling covers the synthesis of nanostructured materials using supercritical fluid-based processes. The interesting properties of supercritical fluids enable the tailoring of the nanostructure which is not possible using other technologies, and which results in the creation of novel nanostructured materials with superior properties.
The book covers fundamental aspects such as high-pressure phase behaviour of complex mixtures, thermodynamics and kinetics of adsorption from supercritical solutions, mechanisms of particle formation phenomena in supercritical fluid-based processes, and models for further development. It bridges the gap between theory and application, and is a valuable resource for scientists, researchers, and students alike. The book offers a comprehensive review of the current status of research and development and provides insights on promising future directions.
Key Features
- Includes thermodynamic and mass transfer data necessary for industrial plant design
- Explains the mechanisms of reactions in a supercritical fluid environment
- Lists numerous industrial processes for the production of many consumer products
Readership
Chemical engineers, materials scientists, chemists and physicists from both, academia and industry. The book could be used for a graduate level course on supercritical fluids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444640895
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Can Erkey
Can Erkey works in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Koc University in Istanbul, Turkey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Koc University, Istanbul, Turkey
Michael Türk
Michael Türk received his Dipl.-Ing. degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universität Karlsruhe (Technische Hochschule). In 1993 M. Türk completed his PhD thesis in the field of thermodynamic properties and intermolecular interactions of binary gaseous mixtures. In his professorial dissertation of 2001 a theory was proposed allowing understanding of the relationship between process conditions and the properties of organic particles produced by supercritical fluid based processes.
His current research activities are focused on the use of supercritical fluids (mainly CO2 and H2O) as media to prepare organic, inorganic and metallic materials by physical transformation or chemical reaction and the development of new, energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly strategies to create novel products with extraordinary performance for pharmaceutical, energy and biomedical applications.
So far, M. Türk has authored 125 articles (including 13 book chapters); has graduated 20 PhD students (10 as supervisor and 10 as co-advisor) and more than 50 Diploma / Master and 15 Bachelor students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Technical Thermodynamics and Refrigeration, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.