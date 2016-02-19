Synthesis of High-Silica Aluminosilicate Zeolites, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART I: SELECTED RECIPES FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF HIGH-SILICA ZEOLITES. Introduction. General procedure used for the synthesis of high-silica zeolites. Specific recipes. General comments. References. PART II: HIGH-SILICA ZEOLITES WITH SOLVED STRUCTURE-TYPE. 1. Synthesis of ZSM-5 Zeolites in the Presence of Tetrapropylammonium Ions. Introduction. The chemistry of aqueous tetrapropylammonium silicate solutions. The Argauer-Landolt invention. The isothermal metastable phase transformation. The dominant factors influencing the crystallization of the MFI structure. Morphology of ZSM-5 zeolites. Mechanism of ZSM-5 synthesis. The repartition of aluminium throughout the ZSM-5 crystal. Synthesis of ZSM-5 from reactive mixtures prepared with unusual reactants. Forming of ZSM-5 crystals. Use of seeds. The ZSM-5-silicalite dispute. References. 2. Synthesis of the MFI Type of Structure in the Absence of TPA. Introduction. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the presence of quaternary ammonium cations different from TPA. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the presence of amines. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the presence of alcohols. The use of various templates in ZSM-5 synthesis. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the absence of any organic compound. References. 3. Synthesis of High-Silica Zeolites with the MEL Type of Structure. Introduction. Quaternary salts used as templates in the synthesis of ZSM-11. Parameters influencing the crystallization rate of ZSM-11. Synthesis of the MEL structure type using diamines. X-ray invisible ZSM-11 zeolites. References. 4. Potential Members of the Pentasil Family of High-Silica Zeolites. Introduction. Crystallographic structure of ZSM-5 and ZSM-11. Intergrowths in the pentasil family of zeolites. Experimental discrimination between pure ZSM-5, ZSM-11 zeolites and their intergrowths. Symmetry changes of ZSM-5 zeolites. Overview of some pentasil-type zeolites claimed in the literature. References. 5. High-Silica Zeolites of the Ferrierite Family. Structure. Synthesis of FER-type materials using inorganic gels. Synthesis of FER-type zeolites in the presence of organics. Differences between various proprietary FER-type materials. References. 6. Zeolites with TON Structure Type. Structure. Synthesis of TON structure types. Differences between the TON-type proprietary zeolites. References. 7. High-Silica Zeolites with MTT Framework Topology. MTT structure types. Synthesis of MTT and related zeolites. References. 8. A Family of Zeolites with Disordered Ferrierite-Type Structure. Members of the family. Structure of zeolite ZSM-48. Synthesis of ZSM-48 and related materials. Morphology and sorption capacity. References. 9. High-Silica Zeolites with MTW Framework Topology. Potential family members of MTW zeolites. Structure of ZSM-12. Synthesis of MTW zeolites. Retention of organics in MTW zeolites. References. 10. Synthesis of Zeolites that do not belong to the High-Silica and/or Shape-Selective Class of Zeolites. Synthesis of siliceous mordenite. Materials with MTN structure type. Siliceous Levynite zeolites. Offretite-erionite zeolites and their intergrowths. Faujasite-type siliceous zeolites. References. 11. General Considerations. PART III: BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF POTENTIAL HIGH-SILICA ZEOLITES WITH UNKNOWN STRUCTURE. Introduction. ZSM-43. CSZ-1. ZSM-18. Zeolite PHI. Zeolites BETA and NU-2. ZSM-25. EU-7 and EU-12. NU-23. NU-6(1). TMA-zeolites FU-1 and NU-1. ZSM-6 and ZSM-47. ZSM-50. ISI-6. PSH-3. References. Subject Index.
This book provides an overview of all new high-silica zeolites which have been discovered between 1975 and 1985. The first part presents some 25 proven recipes for the preparation of high-silica zeolites and describes the characteristics of the materials obtained. This will allow bench-scale production of these materials for scientific research. In the second part, high-silica zeolites with solved structure type are discussed. This part classifies many proprietary materials according to known structure types, and describes the rules and parameters which govern the formation of these materials. In the third part, the formation and characteristics of high-silica zeolites with unknown structure type are discussed. The book contains a wealth of information for all those scientists who incorporate the use of high-silica zeolites in their work.
- No. of pages:
- 387
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st May 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960678
J.A. Martens Author
P.A. Jacobs Author
Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim