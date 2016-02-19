Synthesis of High-Silica Aluminosilicate Zeolites, Volume 33

PART I: SELECTED RECIPES FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF HIGH-SILICA ZEOLITES. Introduction. General procedure used for the synthesis of high-silica zeolites. Specific recipes. General comments. References. PART II: HIGH-SILICA ZEOLITES WITH SOLVED STRUCTURE-TYPE. 1. Synthesis of ZSM-5 Zeolites in the Presence of Tetrapropylammonium Ions. Introduction. The chemistry of aqueous tetrapropylammonium silicate solutions. The Argauer-Landolt invention. The isothermal metastable phase transformation. The dominant factors influencing the crystallization of the MFI structure. Morphology of ZSM-5 zeolites. Mechanism of ZSM-5 synthesis. The repartition of aluminium throughout the ZSM-5 crystal. Synthesis of ZSM-5 from reactive mixtures prepared with unusual reactants. Forming of ZSM-5 crystals. Use of seeds. The ZSM-5-silicalite dispute. References. 2. Synthesis of the MFI Type of Structure in the Absence of TPA. Introduction. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the presence of quaternary ammonium cations different from TPA. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the presence of amines. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the presence of alcohols. The use of various templates in ZSM-5 synthesis. Synthesis of ZSM-5 in the absence of any organic compound. References. 3. Synthesis of High-Silica Zeolites with the MEL Type of Structure. Introduction. Quaternary salts used as templates in the synthesis of ZSM-11. Parameters influencing the crystallization rate of ZSM-11. Synthesis of the MEL structure type using diamines. X-ray invisible ZSM-11 zeolites. References. 4. Potential Members of the Pentasil Family of High-Silica Zeolites. Introduction. Crystallographic structure of ZSM-5 and ZSM-11. Intergrowths in the pentasil family of zeolites. Experimental discrimination between pure ZSM-5, ZSM-11 zeolites and their intergrowths. Symmetry changes of ZSM-5 zeolites. Overview of some pentasil-type zeolites claimed in the literature. References. 5. High-Silica Zeolites of the Ferrierite Family. Structure. Synthesis of FER-type materials using inorganic gels. Synthesis of FER-type zeolites in the presence of organics. Differences between various proprietary FER-type materials. References. 6. Zeolites with TON Structure Type. Structure. Synthesis of TON structure types. Differences between the TON-type proprietary zeolites. References. 7. High-Silica Zeolites with MTT Framework Topology. MTT structure types. Synthesis of MTT and related zeolites. References. 8. A Family of Zeolites with Disordered Ferrierite-Type Structure. Members of the family. Structure of zeolite ZSM-48. Synthesis of ZSM-48 and related materials. Morphology and sorption capacity. References. 9. High-Silica Zeolites with MTW Framework Topology. Potential family members of MTW zeolites. Structure of ZSM-12. Synthesis of MTW zeolites. Retention of organics in MTW zeolites. References. 10. Synthesis of Zeolites that do not belong to the High-Silica and/or Shape-Selective Class of Zeolites. Synthesis of siliceous mordenite. Materials with MTN structure type. Siliceous Levynite zeolites. Offretite-erionite zeolites and their intergrowths. Faujasite-type siliceous zeolites. References. 11. General Considerations. PART III: BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF POTENTIAL HIGH-SILICA ZEOLITES WITH UNKNOWN STRUCTURE. Introduction. ZSM-43. CSZ-1. ZSM-18. Zeolite PHI. Zeolites BETA and NU-2. ZSM-25. EU-7 and EU-12. NU-23. NU-6(1). TMA-zeolites FU-1 and NU-1. ZSM-6 and ZSM-47. ZSM-50. ISI-6. PSH-3. References. Subject Index.