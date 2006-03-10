Synthesis of Essential Drugs describes methods of synthesis, activity and implementation of diversity of all drug types and classes. With over 2300 references, mainly patent, for the methods of synthesis for over 700 drugs, along with the most widespread synonyms for these drugs, this book fills the gap that exists in the literature of drug synthesis. It provides the kind of information that will be of interest to those who work, or plan to begin work, in the areas of biologically active compounds and the synthesis of medicinal drugs.

This book presents the synthesis of various groups of drugs in an order similar to that traditionally presented in a pharmacology curriculum. This was done with a very specific goal in mind – to harmonize the chemical aspects with the pharmacology curriculum in a manner useful to chemists. Practically every chapter begins with an accepted brief definition and description of a particular group of drugs, proposes their classification, and briefly explains the present model of their action. This is followed by a detailed discussion of methods for their synthesis. Of the thousands of drugs existing on the pharmaceutical market, the book mainly covers generic drugs that are included in the WHO’s Essential List of Drugs. For practically all of the 700+ drugs described in the book, references (around 2350) to the methods of their synthesis are given along with the most widespread synonyms.

Synthesis of Essential Drugs is an excellent handbook for chemists, biochemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, scientists, professionals, students, university libraries, researchers, medical doctors and students, and professionals working in medicinal chemistry.