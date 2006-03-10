Synthesis of Essential Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521668, 9780080462127

Synthesis of Essential Drugs

1st Edition

Authors: Ruben Vardanyan Victor Hruby
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521668
eBook ISBN: 9780080462127
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th March 2006
Page Count: 634
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
27900.00
20925.00
19530.00
20925.00
22320.00
20925.00
20925.00
22320.00
333.64
250.23
233.55
250.23
266.91
250.23
250.23
266.91
325.00
243.75
227.50
243.75
260.00
243.75
243.75
260.00
250.00
175.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
285.00
213.75
199.50
213.75
228.00
213.75
213.75
228.00
240.00
168.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
315.00
236.25
220.50
236.25
252.00
236.25
236.25
252.00
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Synthesis of Essential Drugs describes methods of synthesis, activity and implementation of diversity of all drug types and classes. With over 2300 references, mainly patent, for the methods of synthesis for over 700 drugs, along with the most widespread synonyms for these drugs, this book fills the gap that exists in the literature of drug synthesis. It provides the kind of information that will be of interest to those who work, or plan to begin work, in the areas of biologically active compounds and the synthesis of medicinal drugs.

This book presents the synthesis of various groups of drugs in an order similar to that traditionally presented in a pharmacology curriculum. This was done with a very specific goal in mind – to harmonize the chemical aspects with the pharmacology curriculum in a manner useful to chemists. Practically every chapter begins with an accepted brief definition and description of a particular group of drugs, proposes their classification, and briefly explains the present model of their action. This is followed by a detailed discussion of methods for their synthesis. Of the thousands of drugs existing on the pharmaceutical market, the book mainly covers generic drugs that are included in the WHO’s Essential List of Drugs. For practically all of the 700+ drugs described in the book, references (around 2350) to the methods of their synthesis are given along with the most widespread synonyms.

Synthesis of Essential Drugs is an excellent handbook for chemists, biochemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, scientists, professionals, students, university libraries, researchers, medical doctors and students, and professionals working in medicinal chemistry.

Key Features

  • Provides a brief description of methods of synthesis, activity and implementation of all drug types
  • Includes synonyms
  • Includes over 2300 references

Readership

Chemists, biochemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, scientists, professionals, students, university libraries, researchers, medical doctors and students

Table of Contents

  1. General Anesthetics
  2. Local Anesthetics
  3. Analgesics
  4. Hypnotics and Sedatives
  5. Anxiolitics (Tranquilizers)
  6. Antipsycotics (Neuroleptics)
  7. Antidepressants
  8. Central Nervous System Stimulants
  9. Antiepileptics
  10. Anti-Parkinson Drugs
  11. Adrenegic (Sympatomimetic) Drugs
  12. Adrenoblocking Drugs
  13. Cholinomimetics
  14. Anticholinergic Drugs
  15. Muscle Relaxants
  16. Antihistamine Drugs
  17. Cardiac Glycosides and Other Inotropes
  18. Drugs for Tachyarrhytmias
  19. Antianginal Drugs
  20. Agents Used in Hyperlipoproteinemia
  21. Diuretics
  22. Antihypertensive Drugs
  23. Drugs for Treating of Pulmonary Diseases
  24. Anticoagulants, Antiagregants, Trombolytics and Hemostatics
  25. Thyroid and Parathyroid Drugs
  26. Insulin and Synthetic Hypoglycemic Agents
  27. Corticosteroids
  28. Female Sex Hormones
  29. Male Sex Hormones and Anabolics
  30. Antineoplastic Agents
  31. Immunopharmacologic Drugs
  32. Antibiotics
  33. Antimicrobials
  34. Antimicobacterials
  35. Antifungal Drugs
  36. Antiviral Drugs
  37. Antiprotozoal Drugs
  38. Antihelmint Drugs

Details

No. of pages:
634
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521668
eBook ISBN:
9780080462127

About the Author

Ruben Vardanyan

Research Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Arizona

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

Victor Hruby

Regents Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Arizona

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

Reviews

* Provides a brief description of methods of synthesis, activity and implementation of all drug types * Includes synonyms * Includes over 2300 references

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.