1. INTRODUCTION.



Aryl-aryl bond forming reactions. The importance of biaryls. Structure of biaryls. Atropisomerism.



2. CLASSICAL METHODS FOR SYNTHESIS OF BIARYLS.

The Ullmann and Related reactions. The Gomberg-Bachmann-Hey reaction. The Pschorr cyclization. The Gatterman synthesis of biaryls. Arylation of arenes with diaroyl peroxides. Selected synthetic procedures.



3. COUPLING REACTIONS OF ARYL HALIDES AND SULFONATES WITH METAL COMPLEXES AND ACTIVE METALS.

Reaction mechanism. biaryls catalysed by nickel complexes. Homo-coupling reactions of aryl halides to biaryls catalysed by palladium complexes. Cross-coupling reactions of aryl halides to biaryls. catalysed by nickel-and palladium-complexes. Homo-coupling reactions of aryl halides to biaryls mediated by copper(I) salts. Homo-coupling reactions of aryl halides to biaryls promoted by active metals. Selected synthetic procedures.



4. CROSS-COUPLING REACTIONS OF ARYLMETALLIC REAGENTS WITH ARYL HALIDES AND ARYL SULFONATES.

Reaction mechanism. Cross-coupling reactions of aryl halides and triflates with aryllithium and Grignard reagents, the Kharasch reaction. The Negishi reaction. The Stille reaction. Cross-coupling reactions of arylsilanes with aryl halides. Cross-coupling reaction of diarylmercurials with aryl halides. Cross-coupling reaction of arylcopper reagents with aryl halides. Cross-coupling reactions of miscellaneous arylmetallic: Mn, Ti, In and Ge reagents with aryl halides and sulfonates. Selected synthetic procedures.



5. THE SUZUKI-MIYAURA REACTION.



General survey of the Suzuki-Miyaura reaction. Methods for performing the Suzuki-Miyaura synthesis of biaryls. Modern Suzuki-Miyaura reaction catalysts. Synthesis of arylboronic acids. Selected synthetic procedures.



6. SYNTHESIS OF BIARYLS AND POLYARYLS BY OXIDATIVE COUPLINGS OF ARENES.



Mechanisms of oxidative couplings of arenes to biaryls and polyaryls. Oxidative couplings of arenes to biaryls and polyaryls. Selected synthetic procedures.



7. MISCELLANEOUS METHODS FOR SYNTHESIS OF BIARYLS.



Free-radical arylations of arenes with arylhydrazines and arylboronic acids. Homo-coupling reactions of miscellaneous arylmetallic reagents to biaryls. The Meyers synthesis of biaryls and Related reactions. Diaryliodonium salts and other hypervalent iodine compounds in the synthesis of biaryls. Palladium-catalysed arylation of arenes with aryl halides and sulfonates. Synthesis of biaryls involving aryllead(IV) tricarboxylates. Synthesis of biaryls involving arylbismuth and arylantimony reagents. Synthesis of biaryls via benzidine rearrangement. Photochemical synthesis of biaryls. Other methods for synthesis of biaryls. Selected synthetic procedures.



8. SYNTHESIS OF AXIALLY CHIRAL BIARYLS.

Diastereoselective synthesis of biaryls. Enantioselective synthesis of biaryls. Selected synthetic procedures.