Synthesis of Best-Seller Drugs
1st Edition
Description
Synthesis of Best-Seller Drugs is a key reference guide for all those involved with the design, development, and use of the best-selling drugs. Designed for ease of use, this book provides detailed information on the most popular drugs, using a practical layout arranged according to drug type.
Each chapter reviews the main drugs in each of nearly 40 key therapeutic areas, also examining their classification, novel structural features, models of action, and synthesis. Of high interest to all those who work in the captivating areas of biologically active compounds and medicinal drug synthesis, in particular medicinal chemists, biochemists, and pharmacologists, the book aims to support current research efforts, while also encouraging future developments in this important field.
Key Features
- Describes methods of synthesis, bioactivity and related drugs in key therapeutic areas
- Reviews the main drugs in each of nearly 40 key therapeutic areas, also examining their classification, novel structural features, models of action, and more
- Presents a practical layout designed for use as a quick reference tool by those working in drug design, development and implementation
Readership
All those researching the design, development and application of drugs, including medicinal, organic, process and bio chemists, pharmacologists, medical researchers, pharmacists, doctors and students
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. General Anesthetics
- 1.1. Noninhalation Components for General Anesthesia
- 1.2. Inhalation Anesthetics
- Chapter 2. Local Anesthetics
- 2.1. Aminoester Anesthetics
- 2.2. Aminoamide Anesthetics
- Chapter 3. Analgesics
- 3.1. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs
- 3.2. Opioid Analgesics
- 3.3. Adjunctive Agents in the Management of Pain, or “Nonanalgesic” Pain Killers
- Chapter 4. Soporific Agents (Hypnotics and Sedative Drugs)
- 4.1. Barbiturates
- 4.2. Histamine H1 Receptor Antagonists
- 4.3. Benzodiazepines
- 4.4. Z-Drugs
- 4.5. New Gaba Receptor Agonists
- 4.6. Melatonergic (MT1/MT2) Agonists
- 4.7. 5-HT Antagonists and Antagonists/Inverse Agonists
- 4.8. NK1-Receptor Antagonists
- 4.9. Orexin Receptor (OX1/OX2) Antagonists
- 4.10. Sodium Oxybate
- Chapter 5. Anxiolytics (Tranquilizers)
- 5.1. Benzodiazepines
- 5.2. Anxiolytic Drugs Acting on Serotonin Receptors
- 5.3. Anxiolytic Drugs Acting on Adrenoreceptors
- 5.4. Anxiolytic Drugs Acting on Glutamate Receptors
- 5.5. Anxiolytic Compounds Acting on Other Receptors
- Chapter 6. Antipsychotics
- 6.1. First-Generation Antipsychotics
- 6.2. Second-Generation Antipsychotics
- 6.3. Third-Generation Antipsychotics
- Chapter 7. Antidepressants
- 7.1. Tricyclic Antidepressants
- 7.2. Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
- 7.3. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
- 7.4. Selective Norepinephrine (Noradrenaline) Reuptake Inhibitors
- 7.5. Dual Uptake Inhibitors (SSRI/SNRI)
- 7.6. Dual Uptake Inhibitors (SNRI/SDARI)
- 7.7. Triple Uptake Inhibitors (SSRI/SNRI/SDARI)
- Chapter 8. Central Nervous System Stimulants
- Chapter 9. Antiepileptic Drugs
- Chapter 10. Antiparkinsonian Drugs
- 10.1. Levodopa (Levodopa–Carbidopa)
- 10.2. Dopamine Agonists
- 10.3. Anticholinergics
- 10.4. MAO Inhibitors
- 10.5. Catechol-O-Methyltransferase Inhibitors
- 10.6. Amantadine
- 10.7. New Drugs in Development for Parkinson Disease
- Chapter 11. Adrenergic (Sympathomimetic) Drugs
- 11.1. α1-Receptor Activating Drugs
- 11.2. α2-Receptor Activating Drugs
- 11.3. β1-Receptor Activating Drugs
- 11.4. β2-Receptor Activating Drugs
- 11.5. Dopamine-Receptor Activating Drugs
- 11.6. Multiple Adrenoreceptor Activation
- 11.7. Dopamine-Receptor Agonist Bestseller Drugs
- Chapter 12. Adrenoblockers
- 12.1. α Adrenoblockers
- 12.2. β Adrenoblockers
- Chapter 13. Cholinomimetics
- 13.1. Direct-Acting Cholinomimetics
- 13.2. Cholinesterase Inhibitors (Indirect-Acting Cholinomimetics)
- Chapter 14. Anticholinergic Drugs
- 14.1. Antinicotinic Agents (Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs)
- 14.2. Ganglionic Blockers
- 14.3. Antimuscarinic Agents
- Chapter 15. Centrally Acting Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
- Chapter 16. Antihistamine Drugs
- 16.1. H1 Antihistamines
- 16.2. H2 Antihistamines
- 16.3. H3 Antihistamines
- 16.4. H4 Antihistamines
- Chapter 17. Cardiotonic Inotropic Drugs
- 17.1. Class I Cardiotonic Inotropic Agents (Drugs That Increase the Cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate Level)
- 17.2. Class II Cardiotonic Inotropic Agents (Drugs that Regulate ION Channels or Pumps in the Myocardial Cell Membrane)
- 17.3. Class III Cardiotonic Inotropic Agents (Drugs that Modulate Intracellular Calcium Regulation)
- 17.4. Class IV Drugs That Modulate Intracellular Calcium Regulation Agents (Drugs that Augment Contractility Through Various Mechanisms)
- Chapter 18. Antiarrhythmic Drugs
- 18.1. Class I
- 18.2. Class II
- 18.3. Class III
- 18.4. Class IV
- 18.5. Class V
- Chapter 19. Antianginal Drugs
- 19.1. Nitrates
- 19.2. Calcium-Channel Blockers
- 19.3. β-Adrenergic Blockers
- 19.4. Novel Antianginal Drugs
- Chapter 20. Hypolipidemic and Antihyperlipidemic Drugs
- 20.1. Statins
- 20.2. Fibrates
- 20.3. Bile Acid Sequestrants
- 20.4. Ezetimibe–Vytorin
- 20.5. Niacin
- 20.6. Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Fish Oils)
- 20.7. New Agents for the Pharmacotherapy of Dyslipidemia
- Chapter 21. Diuretics
- 21.1. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
- 21.2. Loop Diuretics (High-Ceiling Diuretics)
- 21.3. Diuretics Acting at the Distal Convoluted Tubule
- 21.4. Diuretics Acting at the Collecting Duct System
- 21.5. Osmotic Diuretics
- 21.6. Novel Diuretic Targets
- Chapter 22. Antihypertensive Drugs
- 22.1. Diuretics
- 22.2. β Blockers
- 22.3. Calcium-Channel Blockers
- 22.4. Renin–Angiotensin System Blockers
- 22.5. Miscellaneous
- Chapter 23. Drugs for Treating Respiratory System Diseases
- 23.1. Bronchodilators
- 23.2. Corticosteroids
- 23.3. Combination Agents
- 23.4. Mucoactive Drugs
- 23.5. Development of New Drugs for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Chapter 24. Antithrombotic Drugs (Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, and Thrombolytics)
- 24.1. Anticoagulant Drugs
- 24.2. Antiplatelet Drugs
- 24.3. Fibrinolytic Drugs
- Chapter 25. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
- 25.1. Drugs for Treatment of Hyperthyroidism
- 25.2. Drugs for Treatment of Hypothyroidism
- Chapter 26. Hyperglycemic and Hypoglycemic Drugs
- 26.1. Insulin and Insulin Preparations
- 26.2. Oral Antidiabetic Drugs
- Chapter 27. Steroid Hormones
- 27.1. Glucocorticoids
- 27.2. Mineralocorticoids
- 27.3. Estrogens
- 27.4. Progestins
- 27.5. Androgens
- Chapter 28. Antineoplastic Agents
- 28.1. Chemotherapeutic Agents
- 28.2. Targeted Cancer Therapy Agents
- 28.3. Immunotherapeutic Agents
- 28.4. Hormonal Anticancer Drugs
- Chapter 29. Immunopharmacological Drugs
- 29.1. Immunosuppressants
- 29.2. Immunostimulants
- Chapter 30. Antibiotics
- 30.1. β-Lactam Antibiotics—Penicillins, Cephalosporins, Carbapenems, Monobactams
- 30.2. Tetracyclines
- 30.3. Macrolide Antibiotics
- 30.4. Aminoglycosides
- 30.5. Peptide Antibiotics
- 30.6. Miscellaneous Antibiotics
- Chapter 31. Antibacterial Drugs
- 31.1. Sulfonamides
- 31.2. Antimicrobial Quinolones
- 31.3. Antimicrobial Nitrofurans
- Chapter 32. Antimicobacterial Drugs
- 32.1. Antituberculosis Drugs
- 32.2. Antileprosy Drugs
- Chapter 33. Antifungal Drugs
- 33.1. Polyenes
- 33.2. Azoles
- 33.3. Echinocandins
- 33.4. Allylamines
- 33.5. Antimetabolites
- 33.6. Miscellaneous Antifungal Agents
- Chapter 34. Antiviral Drugs
- 34.1. Direct Virus-Targeting Antiviral Drugs
- 34.2. Indirect virus-targeting antivirals
- Chapter 35. Drugs for Treating Protozoan Infections
- 35.1. Antimalarials
- 35.2. Amebiasis
- 35.3. Leishmaniasis
- 35.4. Trypanosomiasis
- 35.5. Balantidiasis and Cystoisosporiasis
- Chapter 36. Anthelmintics
- 36.1. Piperazines
- 36.2. Phenothiazines
- 36.3. Benzimidazoles
- 36.4. Imidazothiazoles
- 36.5. Tetrahydropyrimidines
- 36.6. Isoquinolines
- 36.7. Salicylanilides
- 36.8. Arylisothiocyanates
- 36.9. Amino Acetonitrile Derivatives
- 36.10. Spiroindoles
- 36.11. Macrocyclic Lactones
- 36.12. Melaminylthioarsenates
- 36.13. Peptides (Cyclooctadepsipeptide)
- 36.14. Quarternary/Tertiary Amines
- 36.15. Pyridines
- 36.16. Benzene-Sulphonamides
- 36.17. Halogenated Phenols
- Chapter 37. Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Esomeprazole–Nexium
- Lansoprazole–Prevacid
- Dexlansoprazole–Kapidex, Dexilant
- Pantoprazole–Protonix
- Rabeprazole–Aciphex
- Chapter 38. Drugs for Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction
- 38.1. Drugs for Intracavernosal Administration
- 38.2. Drugs for Nonintracavernosal Administration
- 38.3. PDE-5 Inhibitors
- Drugs Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 8th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115248
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124114920
About the Author
Ruben Vardanyan
Research Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Arizona
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Hruby
Regents Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Arizona
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA