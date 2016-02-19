Syntheses and Physical Studies of Inorganic Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Syntheses and Physical Studies of Inorganic Compounds focuses on inorganic chemistry, covering the detailed physical and chemical properties of specific compounds with the emphasis on the application of physical principles, investigational techniques, and theoretical interpretation of experimental data.
This book considers, in some depth, the synthesis, properties, reactions, and structures of a number of compounds that are selected on the criterion that the study of each has resulted in important contributions to the practice and understanding of inorganic chemistry. The details of experimental procedures are generally not included.
This publication is a good source for undergraduate or postgraduate students studying on the different physicochemical investigations of compounds and advances in inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Diborane
Chapter 2 Borazine
Chapter 3 Aluminium Chloride
Chapter 4 Nitrogen Dioxide
Chapter 5 Trisilylamine
Chapter 6 Nitrous Acid
Chapter 7 Difluorodiazine
Chapter 8 Phosphorus Pentachloride
Chapter 9 Phosphonitrilic Chlorides
Chapter 10 Sulphur Tetrafluoride
Chapter 11 Sulphur Trioxide
Chapter 12 Tetrasulphur Tetranitride
Chapter 13 Perchloric Acid
Chapter 14 Xenon Tetrafluoride
Chapter 15 Chromium(II) Acetate
Chapter 16 Dibenzene Chromium
Chapter 17 Molybdenum(II) Chloride
Chapter 18 Potassium Rhenium Hydride
Chapter 19 Iron Carbonyls
Chapter 20 Ferrocene
Chapter 21 Bis(Pyridine)Cobalt(II) Chloride
Chapter 22 Tris(Ethylenediamine)Cobalt(III) Complexes
Chapter 23 Copper(II) Nitrate
Chapter 24 Astatine
Appendix Infrared and Raman Spectra
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280608