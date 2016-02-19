Syntheses and Physical Studies of Inorganic Compounds focuses on inorganic chemistry, covering the detailed physical and chemical properties of specific compounds with the emphasis on the application of physical principles, investigational techniques, and theoretical interpretation of experimental data.

This book considers, in some depth, the synthesis, properties, reactions, and structures of a number of compounds that are selected on the criterion that the study of each has resulted in important contributions to the practice and understanding of inorganic chemistry. The details of experimental procedures are generally not included.

This publication is a good source for undergraduate or postgraduate students studying on the different physicochemical investigations of compounds and advances in inorganic chemistry.