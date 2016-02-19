Syntheses and Physical Studies of Inorganic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166513, 9781483280608

Syntheses and Physical Studies of Inorganic Compounds

1st Edition

Authors: C. F. Bell
eBook ISBN: 9781483280608
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 254
Description

Syntheses and Physical Studies of Inorganic Compounds focuses on inorganic chemistry, covering the detailed physical and chemical properties of specific compounds with the emphasis on the application of physical principles, investigational techniques, and theoretical interpretation of experimental data.

This book considers, in some depth, the synthesis, properties, reactions, and structures of a number of compounds that are selected on the criterion that the study of each has resulted in important contributions to the practice and understanding of inorganic chemistry. The details of experimental procedures are generally not included.

This publication is a good source for undergraduate or postgraduate students studying on the different physicochemical investigations of compounds and advances in inorganic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Diborane

Chapter 2 Borazine

Chapter 3 Aluminium Chloride

Chapter 4 Nitrogen Dioxide

Chapter 5 Trisilylamine

Chapter 6 Nitrous Acid

Chapter 7 Difluorodiazine

Chapter 8 Phosphorus Pentachloride

Chapter 9 Phosphonitrilic Chlorides

Chapter 10 Sulphur Tetrafluoride

Chapter 11 Sulphur Trioxide

Chapter 12 Tetrasulphur Tetranitride

Chapter 13 Perchloric Acid

Chapter 14 Xenon Tetrafluoride

Chapter 15 Chromium(II) Acetate

Chapter 16 Dibenzene Chromium

Chapter 17 Molybdenum(II) Chloride

Chapter 18 Potassium Rhenium Hydride

Chapter 19 Iron Carbonyls

Chapter 20 Ferrocene

Chapter 21 Bis(Pyridine)Cobalt(II) Chloride

Chapter 22 Tris(Ethylenediamine)Cobalt(III) Complexes

Chapter 23 Copper(II) Nitrate

Chapter 24 Astatine

Appendix Infrared and Raman Spectra

Index

