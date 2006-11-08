Syngress Force Emerging Threat Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490566, 9780080475592

Syngress Force Emerging Threat Analysis

1st Edition

From Mischief to Malicious

Authors: Robert Graham
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490566
eBook ISBN: 9780080475592
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 8th November 2006
Page Count: 500
Description

A One-Stop Reference Containing the Most Read Topics in the Syngress Security Library

This Syngress Anthology Helps You Protect Your Enterprise from Tomorrow’s Threats Today

This is the perfect reference for any IT professional responsible for protecting their enterprise from the next generation of IT security threats. This anthology represents the “best of” this year’s top Syngress Security books on the Human, Malware, VoIP, Device Driver, RFID, Phishing, and Spam threats likely to be unleashed in the near future..

  • From Practical VoIP Security, Thomas Porter, Ph.D. and Director of IT Security for the FIFA 2006 World Cup, writes on threats to VoIP communications systems and makes recommendations on VoIP security.
  • From Phishing Exposed, Lance James, Chief Technology Officer of Secure Science Corporation, presents the latest information on phishing and spam.
  • From Combating Spyware in the Enterprise, Brian Baskin, instructor for the annual Department of Defense Cyber Crime Conference, writes on forensic detection and removal of spyware.
  • Also from Combating Spyware in the Enterprise, About.com’s security expert Tony Bradley covers the transformation of spyware.
  • From Inside the SPAM Cartel, Spammer-X shows how spam is created and why it works so well.
  • From Securing IM and P2P Applications for the Enterprise, Paul Piccard, former manager of Internet Security Systems' Global Threat Operations Center, covers Skype security.
  • Also from Securing IM and P2P Applications for the Enterprise, Craig Edwards, creator of the IRC security software IRC Defender, discusses global IRC security.
  • From RFID Security, Brad “Renderman” Haines, one of the most visible members of the wardriving community, covers tag encoding and tag application attacks.
  • Also from RFID Security, Frank Thornton, owner of Blackthorn Systems and an expert in wireless networks, discusses management of RFID security.
  • From Hack the Stack, security expert Michael Gregg covers attacking the people layer.
  • Bonus coverage includes exclusive material on device driver attacks by Dave Maynor, Senior Researcher at SecureWorks.

Key Features

  • The “best of” this year: Human, Malware, VoIP, Device Driver, RFID, Phishing, and Spam threats
  • Complete Coverage of forensic detection and removal of spyware, the transformation of spyware, global IRC security, and more
  • Covers secure enterprise-wide deployment of hottest technologies including Voice Over IP, Pocket PCs, smart phones, and more

Readership

Network Security Administrators, Security Administrators, Pentration testers and anyone faced with security in today's online age

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Analysis of Future Threat Levels Chapter 2: Pocket PCs and Smart Phones Chapter 3: Bots and Bot Networks Chapter 4: Malware Attacks Chapter 5: VoIP and SPIT Chapter 6: Compromising Security Software Chapter 7: Attacking and Defending Embedded Devices Chapter 8: DMA Attacks Chapter 9: Second-Tier and Seeded Landscape Attacks Chapter 10: How Vulnerable are SCADA Systems?

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
Paperback ISBN:
9781597490566
eBook ISBN:
9780080475592

About the Author

Robert Graham

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Scientist of Internet Security Systems, Inc

Ratings and Reviews

