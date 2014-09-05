Syndromes of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-2

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America serves as an aid to identification of 70 of the more important head and neck syndromes, and organized using the same nosology as in the landmark text of Robert Gorlin. As such, it should be useful to a varied audience, including not only the oral and maxillofacial surgeon but also the oral pathologist, the practitioner of oral medicine, and members of the craniofacial team--the orthodontist, pediatric dentist, speech and language specialist, geneticist, plastic surgeon, ENT specialist, pediatrician, nurse coordinator, and others. Areas covered include: Craniosynostosis Syndromes; Syndromes Affecting Bone; Metabolic and Autoimmune Syndromes; Syndromes Affecting Skin and Mucosa; Hamartoneoplastic Syndromes; Branchial Arch Syndromes; Clefting Syndromes; Syndromes Affecting the Central Nervous System; Chromosomal Syndromes; Syndromes with Unusual Facies; and Syndromes with Unusual Dental Findings or Gingival Components.