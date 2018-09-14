Syndromes in Organ Failure, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-3

Preface: Those Conditions You May Not Be Expecting

Hyperglycemia Syndromes

Immunosuppressive/Autoimmune Disorders

Fat Embolism Syndrome

Diagnosis and Treatment of Common Pain Syndromes and Disorders

Malabsorption Syndromes

An Overview of Munchausen Syndrome and Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Evaluation and Treatment of Adrenal Dysfunction in the Primary Care Environment

Male and Female Hypogonadism

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Chest Pain: If It Is Not the Heart, What Is It?

Evaluation and Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome in the Primary Care Environment

Degenerative or Debilitative Neurologic Syndromes

Paroxysmal Sympathetic Hyperactivity Syndrome Following Traumatic Brain Injury