Syndromes in Organ Failure, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Those Conditions You May Not Be Expecting
Hyperglycemia Syndromes
Immunosuppressive/Autoimmune Disorders
Fat Embolism Syndrome
Diagnosis and Treatment of Common Pain Syndromes and Disorders
Malabsorption Syndromes
An Overview of Munchausen Syndrome and Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
Evaluation and Treatment of Adrenal Dysfunction in the Primary Care Environment
Male and Female Hypogonadism
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Chest Pain: If It Is Not the Heart, What Is It?
Evaluation and Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome in the Primary Care Environment
Degenerative or Debilitative Neurologic Syndromes
Paroxysmal Sympathetic Hyperactivity Syndrome Following Traumatic Brain Injury
With collaboration of Dr. Stephen Krau, Consulting Editor, Dr. Benjamin Smallheer has created an issue of Nursing Clinics that provides a unique look at syndromes that cause organ failure or dysfunction. Expert authors contributed clinical reviews with up-to-date content in the following areas: Hyperglycemic Syndromes; Immunocompromised/Autoimmune Syndromes; Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome; Fat Embolism Syndrome; Generalized Pain Syndromes; Malabsorptive syndromes; Munchausen/Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome ; Pickwickian Syndrome; Adrenal Syndromes; Male & Female Hypogonadism; Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome; Chest pain Syndromes (non-cardiac); Restless Leg syndrome; Degenerative/Debilitative Neurologic Syndromes; and Paroxysmal Sympathetic Hyperactivity Syndrome. Readers will come away with the clinical knowledge they need to improve patient outcomes.
