Syndromes in Organ Failure, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642316, 9780323642323

Syndromes in Organ Failure, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-3

1st Edition

Authors: Benjamin A Smallheer
eBook ISBN: 9780323642323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642316
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Those Conditions You May Not Be Expecting

Hyperglycemia Syndromes

Immunosuppressive/Autoimmune Disorders

Fat Embolism Syndrome

Diagnosis and Treatment of Common Pain Syndromes and Disorders

Malabsorption Syndromes

An Overview of Munchausen Syndrome and Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Evaluation and Treatment of Adrenal Dysfunction in the Primary Care Environment

Male and Female Hypogonadism

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Chest Pain: If It Is Not the Heart, What Is It?

Evaluation and Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome in the Primary Care Environment

Degenerative or Debilitative Neurologic Syndromes

Paroxysmal Sympathetic Hyperactivity Syndrome Following Traumatic Brain Injury

Description

With collaboration of Dr. Stephen Krau, Consulting Editor, Dr. Benjamin Smallheer has created an issue of Nursing Clinics that provides a unique look at syndromes that cause organ failure or dysfunction.  Expert authors contributed clinical reviews with up-to-date content in the following areas: Hyperglycemic Syndromes; Immunocompromised/Autoimmune Syndromes;  Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome; Fat Embolism Syndrome; Generalized Pain Syndromes; Malabsorptive syndromes; Munchausen/Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome ; Pickwickian Syndrome; Adrenal Syndromes; Male & Female Hypogonadism; Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome; Chest pain Syndromes (non-cardiac); Restless Leg syndrome; Degenerative/Debilitative Neurologic Syndromes; and Paroxysmal Sympathetic Hyperactivity Syndrome. Readers will come away with the clinical knowledge they need to improve patient outcomes.

Benjamin A Smallheer Author

