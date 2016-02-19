Synchytrium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232805, 9781483267692

Synchytrium

1st Edition

Authors: John S. Karling
eBook ISBN: 9781483267692
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 488
Description

Synchytrium presents all data and information relevant to the identification, classification, and phylogeny of species of Synchytrium. Following a brief introduction to the genus, general descriptions and illustrations of the life cycles of the subgenera are given at the beginning of the monograph for the purpose of acquainting the reader with an over-all view of the types of development which occur in Synchytrium. Then follow chapters on the cytology, sexuality, and host reaction. The major portion of the monograph is then devoted to a description of the genus, keys to the subgenera and the fully known species in each subgenus, and descriptions of the individual species. The description of the species is followed by chapters on phylogeny, hosts, and geographical distribution of Synchytrium. Although this monograph is directed primarily to graduate and research students in mycology, and particularly in the field of chytridiology, botanists, and biologists in general will also find it useful. The discussions of host and cellular reactions to infection, host range and host specificity, as well as the extensive bibliography on the Synchytrium-wart disease to potatoes should appeal especially to parasitologists and phytopathologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Herbaria

Introduction

Chapter 1 · Life Cycles and Types of Development

I. Subgenus Microsynchytrium

II. Subgenus Mesochytrium

III. Subgenus Synchytrium {Eusynchytrium)

IV. Subgenus Exosynchytrium

V. Subgenus Pycnochytrium

VI. Subgenus Woroninella

Chapter 2 · Cytology

Chapter 3 · Sexuality

Chapter 4 · Host Reactions

Chapter 5 · Evaluation of Taxonomic Criteria

Chapter 6 · Systems of Classification

Chapter 7 · Description of the Genus, Subgenera, and Species

I. Synchytrium

II. Subgenus Microsynchytrium

A. Fully Known Species

B. Incompletely Known Species

C. Unidentified Specimens

III. Subgenus Mesochytrium

A. Fully Known Species

IV. Subgenus Synchytrium {Eusynchytrium)

A. Fully Known Species

B. Incompletely Known Species

C. Unidentified Specimens

V. Subgenus Exosynchytrium

A. Fully Known Species

B. Incompletely Known Species

C. Unidentified Specimens

VI. Subgenus Pycnochytrium

Section Pycnochytrium (Chrysochytrium)

Section Leucochytrium

VII. Subgenus Woroninella

A. Fully Known Species

B. Unidentified Specimens

VIII. Doubtful and Excluded Species

Chapter 8 · Relationships and Phylogeny

Chapter 9 · Geographical Distribution

Chapter 10 · Host Index

References

Bibliography—Synchytrium endobioticum and Wart Disease of Potatoes

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267692

About the Author

John S. Karling

