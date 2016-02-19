Synchytrium presents all data and information relevant to the identification, classification, and phylogeny of species of Synchytrium. Following a brief introduction to the genus, general descriptions and illustrations of the life cycles of the subgenera are given at the beginning of the monograph for the purpose of acquainting the reader with an over-all view of the types of development which occur in Synchytrium. Then follow chapters on the cytology, sexuality, and host reaction. The major portion of the monograph is then devoted to a description of the genus, keys to the subgenera and the fully known species in each subgenus, and descriptions of the individual species. The description of the species is followed by chapters on phylogeny, hosts, and geographical distribution of Synchytrium. Although this monograph is directed primarily to graduate and research students in mycology, and particularly in the field of chytridiology, botanists, and biologists in general will also find it useful. The discussions of host and cellular reactions to infection, host range and host specificity, as well as the extensive bibliography on the Synchytrium-wart disease to potatoes should appeal especially to parasitologists and phytopathologists.