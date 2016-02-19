Synchytrium
1st Edition
Description
Synchytrium presents all data and information relevant to the identification, classification, and phylogeny of species of Synchytrium. Following a brief introduction to the genus, general descriptions and illustrations of the life cycles of the subgenera are given at the beginning of the monograph for the purpose of acquainting the reader with an over-all view of the types of development which occur in Synchytrium. Then follow chapters on the cytology, sexuality, and host reaction. The major portion of the monograph is then devoted to a description of the genus, keys to the subgenera and the fully known species in each subgenus, and descriptions of the individual species. The description of the species is followed by chapters on phylogeny, hosts, and geographical distribution of Synchytrium. Although this monograph is directed primarily to graduate and research students in mycology, and particularly in the field of chytridiology, botanists, and biologists in general will also find it useful. The discussions of host and cellular reactions to infection, host range and host specificity, as well as the extensive bibliography on the Synchytrium-wart disease to potatoes should appeal especially to parasitologists and phytopathologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Herbaria
Introduction
Chapter 1 · Life Cycles and Types of Development
I. Subgenus Microsynchytrium
II. Subgenus Mesochytrium
III. Subgenus Synchytrium {Eusynchytrium)
IV. Subgenus Exosynchytrium
V. Subgenus Pycnochytrium
VI. Subgenus Woroninella
Chapter 2 · Cytology
Chapter 3 · Sexuality
Chapter 4 · Host Reactions
Chapter 5 · Evaluation of Taxonomic Criteria
Chapter 6 · Systems of Classification
Chapter 7 · Description of the Genus, Subgenera, and Species
I. Synchytrium
II. Subgenus Microsynchytrium
A. Fully Known Species
B. Incompletely Known Species
C. Unidentified Specimens
III. Subgenus Mesochytrium
A. Fully Known Species
IV. Subgenus Synchytrium {Eusynchytrium)
A. Fully Known Species
B. Incompletely Known Species
C. Unidentified Specimens
V. Subgenus Exosynchytrium
A. Fully Known Species
B. Incompletely Known Species
C. Unidentified Specimens
VI. Subgenus Pycnochytrium
Section Pycnochytrium (Chrysochytrium)
Section Leucochytrium
VII. Subgenus Woroninella
A. Fully Known Species
B. Unidentified Specimens
VIII. Doubtful and Excluded Species
Chapter 8 · Relationships and Phylogeny
Chapter 9 · Geographical Distribution
Chapter 10 · Host Index
References
Bibliography—Synchytrium endobioticum and Wart Disease of Potatoes
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267692