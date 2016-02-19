Symposium on the Rehabilitation of the Cancer Disabled
1st Edition
At the Royal College of Surgeons of England, Lincoln's Inn Fields, London
Description
Symposium on the Rehabilitation of the Cancer Disabled provides information pertinent solutions provided for disabilities of various kinds, created by the cancerous diseases in different parts of the body. This book discusses special rehabilitation problems that are created by other amputations, including removal of external genitalia and the breast.
Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the subject of rehabilitation of the cancer disabled. This text then presents the mortality and morbidity caused by the cancerous diseases. Other chapters consider various case histories that demonstrate some of the problems that are presented by patients suffering from cancerous diseases and who are rehabilitated. This book discusses as well the advantage of treatment by a linear accelerator or cobalt source. The final chapter deals with spiritual healing.
This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapists, clinicians, radiotherapists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Opening Remarks
Address of Welcome
The Concept of Cancer Rehabilitation and its Implications
Cancer Rehabilitation in Action
Continuing Therapy for the Cancer Disabled
Abolition of Pain
Restoration of the Patient's Nutrition
Domiciliary Social Care
Employment, Resettlement and Special Requirements
Limb Replacement Including Powered Limbs
Prostheses After Major Surgery of the Head and Neck
Paraplegics and Hemiplegies
Restoration of Function Following Laryngectomy Including Electronic Aids
Post-Mastectomy Problems and Prostheses
Solution of Problems Caused by Colostomy and Heal Conduits
The Church's Help in Sickness
Vote of Thanks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 130
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193014