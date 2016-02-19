Symposium on the Rehabilitation of the Cancer Disabled provides information pertinent solutions provided for disabilities of various kinds, created by the cancerous diseases in different parts of the body. This book discusses special rehabilitation problems that are created by other amputations, including removal of external genitalia and the breast.

Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the subject of rehabilitation of the cancer disabled. This text then presents the mortality and morbidity caused by the cancerous diseases. Other chapters consider various case histories that demonstrate some of the problems that are presented by patients suffering from cancerous diseases and who are rehabilitated. This book discusses as well the advantage of treatment by a linear accelerator or cobalt source. The final chapter deals with spiritual healing.

This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapists, clinicians, radiotherapists, and researchers.