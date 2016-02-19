Symposium on the Rehabilitation of the Cancer Disabled - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433272830, 9781483193014

Symposium on the Rehabilitation of the Cancer Disabled

1st Edition

At the Royal College of Surgeons of England, Lincoln's Inn Fields, London

Editors: Ronald W. Raven
eBook ISBN: 9781483193014
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 130
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Symposium on the Rehabilitation of the Cancer Disabled provides information pertinent solutions provided for disabilities of various kinds, created by the cancerous diseases in different parts of the body. This book discusses special rehabilitation problems that are created by other amputations, including removal of external genitalia and the breast.

Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the subject of rehabilitation of the cancer disabled. This text then presents the mortality and morbidity caused by the cancerous diseases. Other chapters consider various case histories that demonstrate some of the problems that are presented by patients suffering from cancerous diseases and who are rehabilitated. This book discusses as well the advantage of treatment by a linear accelerator or cobalt source. The final chapter deals with spiritual healing.

This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapists, clinicians, radiotherapists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Opening Remarks

Address of Welcome

The Concept of Cancer Rehabilitation and its Implications

Cancer Rehabilitation in Action

Continuing Therapy for the Cancer Disabled

Abolition of Pain

Restoration of the Patient's Nutrition

Domiciliary Social Care

Employment, Resettlement and Special Requirements

Limb Replacement Including Powered Limbs

Prostheses After Major Surgery of the Head and Neck

Paraplegics and Hemiplegies

Restoration of Function Following Laryngectomy Including Electronic Aids

Post-Mastectomy Problems and Prostheses

Solution of Problems Caused by Colostomy and Heal Conduits

The Church's Help in Sickness

Vote of Thanks

Delegates from the United Kingdom

Delegates from Overseas

Representatives of the Press

Marie Curie Memorial Foundation Staff on Duty

Index

Details

No. of pages:
130
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193014

About the Editor

Ronald W. Raven

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.