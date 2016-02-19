Symposium on Clinical Pharmacology
1st Edition
Biochemical Pharmacology
Description
Symposium on Clinical Pharmacology reviews advances in clinical pharmacology, with emphasis on how to materially improve the efficacy of cancer chemotherapy. Topics range from absorption, protein binding, distribution, and excretion of antineoplastic drugs to factors affecting the biotransformation and activity of antitumor drugs. The transport of tumor-inhibitory agents across cell membranes is also examined, together with factors influencing drug selectivity and the mechanisms of clinical drug resistance. This volume is comprised of 23 chapters and begins with a brief summary of the different kinds of pharmacokinetic models and how detailed kinetic investigations of a drug in animals may provide further insight into modes of its clinical use. The next chapter considers the chief factors in determining the effective concentration of a drug at a receptor site as well as the duration and intensity of drug effect, citing antineoplastic agents as examples. The role of enzymatic activation and inactivation in drug selectivity is also discussed, along with the general mechanisms of clinical resistance to cancer chemotherapy; biochemical and pharmacological principles of combination chemotherapy; and the reaction and effects of nitrosoureas. This book will be of interest to clinicians, pharmacologists, and biochemists.
Table of Contents
Symposium Committee
Program
Introduction
Pharmacological Factors in Drug Action
Pharmacokinetics and Drug Effect
Absorption, Protein Binding, Distribution and Excretion of Antineoplastic Drugs
Factors Affecting Biotransformation and Activity of Antitumor Drugs
The Product of Concentration and Time
Transport of Tumor-Inhibitory Agents Across Cell Membranes
Pharmacological Considerations in the Chemotherapy of Central Nervous System Tumors
Factors Influencing Drug Selectivity
Descriptive and Operational Cytokinetics
Role of Enzymatic Activation and Inactivation in Drug Selectivity
Mechanisms of Clinical Drug Resistance
General Mechanisms of Clinical Resistance to Cancer Chemotherapy
Mechanisms of Clinical Drug Resistance to Alkylating Agents
Resistance to Folic Acid Antagonists - Clinical Aspects
Resistance to Purine Analogs
Clinical Resistance to Antipyrimidine Anticancer Drugs
Combination Chemotherapy
Biochemical and Pharmacological Principles of Combination Chemotherapy
Therapeutic Synergism in Animal Models - Increased Antitumor Specificity Resulting from Diminished Toxicity for the Host
Schedule-Dependent Synergism and Antagonism Between Methotrexate and Asparaginase
New Experimental Drug Combinations with Potential Clinical Utility
Cell Kinetics Applied to Combination Chemotherapy for Gynecologic Cancer
New Combinations in the Treatment of Lung Cancer
Chemotherapy of Metastatic Sarcomas Using Combinations with Adriamycin
New Information on Mechanisms of Drug Action
Bleomycin and Phleomycin - Receptivity of Target Sites
Adriamycin-Daunorubicin Cellular Pharmacodynamics
The Vinca Alkaloids
Reaction and Effects of Nitrosoureas
Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139401