Symposium on Clinical Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080189499, 9781483139401

Symposium on Clinical Pharmacology

1st Edition

Biochemical Pharmacology

Authors: William A. Creasey Montague Lane Alan C. Sartorelli
eBook ISBN: 9781483139401
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 242
Description

Symposium on Clinical Pharmacology reviews advances in clinical pharmacology, with emphasis on how to materially improve the efficacy of cancer chemotherapy. Topics range from absorption, protein binding, distribution, and excretion of antineoplastic drugs to factors affecting the biotransformation and activity of antitumor drugs. The transport of tumor-inhibitory agents across cell membranes is also examined, together with factors influencing drug selectivity and the mechanisms of clinical drug resistance. This volume is comprised of 23 chapters and begins with a brief summary of the different kinds of pharmacokinetic models and how detailed kinetic investigations of a drug in animals may provide further insight into modes of its clinical use. The next chapter considers the chief factors in determining the effective concentration of a drug at a receptor site as well as the duration and intensity of drug effect, citing antineoplastic agents as examples. The role of enzymatic activation and inactivation in drug selectivity is also discussed, along with the general mechanisms of clinical resistance to cancer chemotherapy; biochemical and pharmacological principles of combination chemotherapy; and the reaction and effects of nitrosoureas. This book will be of interest to clinicians, pharmacologists, and biochemists.

Table of Contents


Symposium Committee

Program

Introduction

Pharmacological Factors in Drug Action

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Effect

Absorption, Protein Binding, Distribution and Excretion of Antineoplastic Drugs

Factors Affecting Biotransformation and Activity of Antitumor Drugs

The Product of Concentration and Time

Transport of Tumor-Inhibitory Agents Across Cell Membranes

Pharmacological Considerations in the Chemotherapy of Central Nervous System Tumors

Factors Influencing Drug Selectivity

Descriptive and Operational Cytokinetics

Role of Enzymatic Activation and Inactivation in Drug Selectivity

Mechanisms of Clinical Drug Resistance

General Mechanisms of Clinical Resistance to Cancer Chemotherapy

Mechanisms of Clinical Drug Resistance to Alkylating Agents

Resistance to Folic Acid Antagonists - Clinical Aspects

Resistance to Purine Analogs

Clinical Resistance to Antipyrimidine Anticancer Drugs

Combination Chemotherapy

Biochemical and Pharmacological Principles of Combination Chemotherapy

Therapeutic Synergism in Animal Models - Increased Antitumor Specificity Resulting from Diminished Toxicity for the Host

Schedule-Dependent Synergism and Antagonism Between Methotrexate and Asparaginase

New Experimental Drug Combinations with Potential Clinical Utility

Cell Kinetics Applied to Combination Chemotherapy for Gynecologic Cancer

New Combinations in the Treatment of Lung Cancer

Chemotherapy of Metastatic Sarcomas Using Combinations with Adriamycin

New Information on Mechanisms of Drug Action

Bleomycin and Phleomycin - Receptivity of Target Sites

Adriamycin-Daunorubicin Cellular Pharmacodynamics

The Vinca Alkaloids

Reaction and Effects of Nitrosoureas

Concluding Remarks

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139401

About the Author

William A. Creasey

Montague Lane

Alan C. Sartorelli

