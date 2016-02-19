Symmetry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080339863, 9781483149523

Symmetry

1st Edition

Unifying Human Understanding

Editors: István Hargittai
Published Date: 22nd September 1986
Description

International Series in Modern Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Volume 10: Symmetry: Unifying Human Understanding provides a tremendous scope of “symmetry”, covering subjects from fractals through court dances to crystallography and literature.

This book discusses the limits of perfection, symmetry as an aesthetic factor, extension of the Neumann-Minnigerode-Curie principle, and symmetry of point imperfections in solids. The symmetry rules for chemical reactions, matching and symmetry of graphs, mosaic patterns of H. J. Woods, and bilateral symmetry in insects are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the crystallographic patterns, Milton's mathematical symbol of theodicy, symmetries of soap films, and gapon formalism.

This volume is a good source for researchers and specialists concerned with symmetry.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part 1

Limits of Perfection

But What is Symmetry?

Generalised Crystallography

Seen and Unseen Symmetries: A Picture Essay

Symmetry and Modularity

Symmetry as an Aesthetic Factor

Symmetry Induced by Economy

Magic Rectangles in the Table of the 32 Classes of Symmetry

An Extension of the Neumann-Minnigerode-Curie Principle

Symmetry and its "Love-Hate" Role in Music

The Computerized Soma Cube

The Symmetry of M. C. Escher's "Impossible" Images

Hyperbolic Symmetry

Asymmetry and Symmetry in Cellular Organization

Symmetry and Spontaneously Broken Symmetry in the Physics of Elementary Particles

Symmetry of Point Imperfections in Solids

On Symmetry and Asymmetry in Literature

Symmetry Rules for Chemical Reactions

Symmetry of Biological Macromolecules and their Associations

Matching and Symmetry of Graphs

Symmetry-Making and -Breaking in Visual Art

Symmetry and Notation: Regularity and Symmetry in Notated Computer Graphics

Symmetry in Mathematics

Moirés

Moirés

Symmetry of System and System of Symmetry

The Mosaic Patterns of H. J. Woods

Bilateral Symmetry in Insects: Could it Derive from Circular Asymmetries During Early Embryogenesis?

Formation of Symmetric and Asymmetric Structures During Development of Higher Organisms

The Visualization of Music: Symmetry and Asymmetry

On the Symmetry of Periodic Structures in Two Dimensions

A Space View of a Symmetric Object

Classification, Symmetry and the Periodic Table

Part 2

Crystallographic Patterns

Symmetry in a Natural Fracture Pattern: The Origin of Columnar Joint Networks

Chirality in the World of Stereochemistry

Geometry and Crystal Symmetry

The Generalized Petersen Graph G(24,5)

An Interplay Between the Phenomenon of Chemical Isomerism and Symmetry Requirements: A Perennial Source of Stimuli for Molecular-Structure Concepts, as well as for Algebraic and Computational Chemistry

Milton's Mathematical Symbol of Theodicy

Symmetry in Court and Country Dance

Symmetry in Moorish and Other Ornaments

The Geometry of Coastlines: A Study in Fractals

In Black and White: How to Create Perfectly Colored Symmetric Patterns

Symmetry, Hybridization and Bonding in Molecules

Symmetry in Muslim Arts

Non-Space-Group Symmetry in Crystallography

Voronoi Polyhedra and the Docking Problem

Pattern Symmetry and Colored Repetition in Cultural Contexts

Symmetry in Archaeology

Strange Patterns Generated from Simple Rules with Possible Relevance to Crystallization and Other Phenomena

Towards a Grammar of Inorganic Structure

Symmetries of Soap Films

Notes on a Visual Philosophy

Symmetry in Polymer Science

Kekulé Structures and their Symmetry Properties

The Gapon Formalism

On Symmetries in the Graphic Art of Horst Bartnig

Colored Symmetries in Space-Time

A Course in the Mathematics of Design

Symmetrology of Art: Coloured and Generalized Symmetries

A Recurring Geometrical Pattern in the Early Renaissance Imagination

Symmetry in Chemical Structures and Reactions

The VSEPR Model of Molecular Geometry

The Mathematical Theory of Chaos

About the Editor

István Hargittai

