Symmetry
1st Edition
Unifying Human Understanding
Description
International Series in Modern Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Volume 10: Symmetry: Unifying Human Understanding provides a tremendous scope of “symmetry”, covering subjects from fractals through court dances to crystallography and literature.
This book discusses the limits of perfection, symmetry as an aesthetic factor, extension of the Neumann-Minnigerode-Curie principle, and symmetry of point imperfections in solids. The symmetry rules for chemical reactions, matching and symmetry of graphs, mosaic patterns of H. J. Woods, and bilateral symmetry in insects are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the crystallographic patterns, Milton's mathematical symbol of theodicy, symmetries of soap films, and gapon formalism.
This volume is a good source for researchers and specialists concerned with symmetry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part 1
Limits of Perfection
But What is Symmetry?
Generalised Crystallography
Seen and Unseen Symmetries: A Picture Essay
Symmetry and Modularity
Symmetry as an Aesthetic Factor
Symmetry Induced by Economy
Magic Rectangles in the Table of the 32 Classes of Symmetry
An Extension of the Neumann-Minnigerode-Curie Principle
Symmetry and its "Love-Hate" Role in Music
The Computerized Soma Cube
The Symmetry of M. C. Escher's "Impossible" Images
Hyperbolic Symmetry
Asymmetry and Symmetry in Cellular Organization
Symmetry and Spontaneously Broken Symmetry in the Physics of Elementary Particles
Symmetry of Point Imperfections in Solids
On Symmetry and Asymmetry in Literature
Symmetry Rules for Chemical Reactions
Symmetry of Biological Macromolecules and their Associations
Matching and Symmetry of Graphs
Symmetry-Making and -Breaking in Visual Art
Symmetry and Notation: Regularity and Symmetry in Notated Computer Graphics
Symmetry in Mathematics
Moirés
Symmetry of System and System of Symmetry
The Mosaic Patterns of H. J. Woods
Bilateral Symmetry in Insects: Could it Derive from Circular Asymmetries During Early Embryogenesis?
Formation of Symmetric and Asymmetric Structures During Development of Higher Organisms
The Visualization of Music: Symmetry and Asymmetry
On the Symmetry of Periodic Structures in Two Dimensions
A Space View of a Symmetric Object
Classification, Symmetry and the Periodic Table
Part 2
Crystallographic Patterns
Symmetry in a Natural Fracture Pattern: The Origin of Columnar Joint Networks
Chirality in the World of Stereochemistry
Geometry and Crystal Symmetry
The Generalized Petersen Graph G(24,5)
An Interplay Between the Phenomenon of Chemical Isomerism and Symmetry Requirements: A Perennial Source of Stimuli for Molecular-Structure Concepts, as well as for Algebraic and Computational Chemistry
Milton's Mathematical Symbol of Theodicy
Symmetry in Court and Country Dance
Symmetry in Moorish and Other Ornaments
The Geometry of Coastlines: A Study in Fractals
In Black and White: How to Create Perfectly Colored Symmetric Patterns
Symmetry, Hybridization and Bonding in Molecules
Symmetry in Muslim Arts
Non-Space-Group Symmetry in Crystallography
Voronoi Polyhedra and the Docking Problem
Pattern Symmetry and Colored Repetition in Cultural Contexts
Symmetry in Archaeology
Strange Patterns Generated from Simple Rules with Possible Relevance to Crystallization and Other Phenomena
Towards a Grammar of Inorganic Structure
Symmetries of Soap Films
Notes on a Visual Philosophy
Symmetry in Polymer Science
Kekulé Structures and their Symmetry Properties
The Gapon Formalism
On Symmetries in the Graphic Art of Horst Bartnig
Colored Symmetries in Space-Time
A Course in the Mathematics of Design
Symmetrology of Art: Coloured and Generalized Symmetries
A Recurring Geometrical Pattern in the Early Renaissance Imagination
Symmetry in Chemical Structures and Reactions
The VSEPR Model of Molecular Geometry
The Mathematical Theory of Chaos
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1060
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 22nd September 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149523