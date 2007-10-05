Symmetry, Structure, and Spacetime - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531162, 9780080552064

Symmetry, Structure, and Spacetime, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: Dean Rickles
eBook ISBN: 9780080552064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531162
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th October 2007
Page Count: 242
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
166.36
141.41
131.00
111.35
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
160.00
136.00
145.00
123.25
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 Interpretation and Formalism 2 Space and Time in the Leibniz-Clarke Debate 3 The Interpretation of Gauge Symmetries 4 Spacetime in General Relativity 5 Responding to the Hole Problem 6 What is an Observable In General Relativity? 7 Time, Change, and Gauge 8 Symmetry and Ontology 9 Structuralism and Symmetry

Description

In this book Rickles considers several interpretative difficulties raised by gauge-type symmetries (those that correspond to no change in physical state). The ubiquity of such symmetries in modern physics renders them an urgent topic in philosophy of physics. Rickles focuses on spacetime physics, and in particular classical and quantum general relativity. Here the problems posed are at their most pathological, involving the apparent disappearance of spacetime! Rickles argues that both traditional ontological positions should be replaced by a structuralist account according to which relational structure is what the physics is about.

Key Features

· Unified treatment of gauge symmetries and their relationship to ontology in physics · Brings philosophy of space and time into step with developments in modern physics · Argues against the received view on the implications of symmetries in physics · Provides elementary treatments of technical issues · Illustrates a novel defense of structuralism

Readership

History and Philosophy of Science, Foundations of Physics, Philosophy, Physics

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080552064
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531162

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Dean Rickles Author

Dean Rickles's main research interests lie in the general area of philosophy of physics, especially quantum gravity. He recently coedited a book on The Structural Foundations of Quantum Gravity (Oxford University Press, 2006) and has a forthcoming edited philosophy of physics textbook: The Ashgate Companion to the New Philosophy of Physics (Ashgate, 2008).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.