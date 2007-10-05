Symmetry, Structure, and Spacetime, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Interpretation and Formalism 2 Space and Time in the Leibniz-Clarke Debate 3 The Interpretation of Gauge Symmetries 4 Spacetime in General Relativity 5 Responding to the Hole Problem 6 What is an Observable In General Relativity? 7 Time, Change, and Gauge 8 Symmetry and Ontology 9 Structuralism and Symmetry
Description
In this book Rickles considers several interpretative difficulties raised by gauge-type symmetries (those that correspond to no change in physical state). The ubiquity of such symmetries in modern physics renders them an urgent topic in philosophy of physics. Rickles focuses on spacetime physics, and in particular classical and quantum general relativity. Here the problems posed are at their most pathological, involving the apparent disappearance of spacetime! Rickles argues that both traditional ontological positions should be replaced by a structuralist account according to which relational structure is what the physics is about.
Key Features
· Unified treatment of gauge symmetries and their relationship to ontology in physics · Brings philosophy of space and time into step with developments in modern physics · Argues against the received view on the implications of symmetries in physics · Provides elementary treatments of technical issues · Illustrates a novel defense of structuralism
Readership
History and Philosophy of Science, Foundations of Physics, Philosophy, Physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 5th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444531162
About the Authors
Dean Rickles Author
Dean Rickles's main research interests lie in the general area of philosophy of physics, especially quantum gravity. He recently coedited a book on The Structural Foundations of Quantum Gravity (Oxford University Press, 2006) and has a forthcoming edited philosophy of physics textbook: The Ashgate Companion to the New Philosophy of Physics (Ashgate, 2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney, Australia