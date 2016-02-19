Symmetry in Coordination Chemistry provides a comprehensive discussion of molecular symmetry. It attempts to bridge the gap between the elementary ideas of bonding and structure learned by freshmen, and those more sophisticated concepts used by the practicing chemist. The book emphasizes the use of symmetry in describing the bonding and structure of transition metal coordination compounds.

The book begins with a review of basic concepts such as molecular symmetry, coordination numbers, symmetry classification, and point group symmetry. This is followed by separate chapters on the electronic, atomic, and magnetic properties of d-block transition elements; the representation of orbital symmetries in a manner consistent with the point group of a molecule. Also included are discussions of vibrational symmetry; crystal field theory, ligand field theory, and molecular orbital theory; and the chemistry of a select few d-block transition elements and their compounds. This book is meant to supplement the traditional course work of junior-senior inorganic students. It is for them that the problems and examples have been chosen.