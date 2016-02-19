symmetry In Coordination Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122475405, 9780323161008

symmetry In Coordination Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: John P. Jr. Fackler
eBook ISBN: 9780323161008
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 152
Description

Symmetry in Coordination Chemistry provides a comprehensive discussion of molecular symmetry. It attempts to bridge the gap between the elementary ideas of bonding and structure learned by freshmen, and those more sophisticated concepts used by the practicing chemist. The book emphasizes the use of symmetry in describing the bonding and structure of transition metal coordination compounds.
The book begins with a review of basic concepts such as molecular symmetry, coordination numbers, symmetry classification, and point group symmetry. This is followed by separate chapters on the electronic, atomic, and magnetic properties of d-block transition elements; the representation of orbital symmetries in a manner consistent with the point group of a molecule. Also included are discussions of vibrational symmetry; crystal field theory, ligand field theory, and molecular orbital theory; and the chemistry of a select few d-block transition elements and their compounds. This book is meant to supplement the traditional course work of junior-senior inorganic students. It is for them that the problems and examples have been chosen.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Molecular Symmetry and Point Groups

Molecular Symmetry

Coordination Numbers

Symmetry Classification

Symmetry Point Groups

Multiplication of Symmetry Operations

Point Group Symmetry

Supplementary Reading

2. Atomic and Electronic Properties of d-Block Transition Elements

Transition Elements

Periodic Build-up

Electronic Properties of the Atoms and Ions

Energy Considerations

Atomic Spectra

Russell-Saunders Classification

Magnetic Properties

Supplementary Reading

3. Orbital Symmetries and Their Representation

Orbital Symmetry

Representations of Symmetry

Reducible Representations

Reduction of Reducible Representations

Supplementary Reading

4. Symmetry Applied to Molecular Vibrations

Representing Vibrational Symmetry

Types of Molecular Vibrations

Selection Rules

Infrared-Active Vibrations

Structural Conclusions

Supplementary Reading

5· Chemical Bonding in Transition Metal Compounds

Crystal Field Theory

Ligand Field Theory

Molecular Orbital Theory

Supplementary Reading

6. The d-Block Transition Elements and Their Chemistries

First Transition Series

Jahn-Teller Behavior

Second and Third Transition Series

Miscellaneous Coordination Compounds

Appendix Some Important Character Tables

Subject Index


John P. Jr. Fackler

