Symmetry and Group theory in Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive discussion of group theory in the context of molecular and crystal symmetry, this book covers both point-group and space-group symmetries.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive discussion of group theory in the context of molecular and crystal symmetry
- Covers both point-group and space-group symmetries
- Includes tutorial solutions
Readership
Undergraduate chemistry students
Table of Contents
Symmetry everywhere; Symmetry operations and symmetry elements; Group theory and point groups; Representations and character tables; Group theory and wave functions; Group theory and chemical bonding; Group theory, Molecular vibrations and electron transitions; Group theory and crystal symmetry; Appendices; Tutorial solutions; References and Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 1st September 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099778
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563396
About the Author
M Ladd
Mark Ladd, University of Surrey, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Surrey, UK
Reviews
A comprehensive airing on space groups. Commendable, with a good selection of problems, many with full model answers., Chemistry in Britain
A necessary part of any modern course., Professor Lord Lewis formerly University of Cambridge, UK
Treats the subject matter in a logical sequence, thoroughly and in depth, forming an excellent text for a major core or third year course., Dr John Burgess, Fellow in Inorganic Chemistry, University of Leicester