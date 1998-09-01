Symmetry and Group theory in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563396, 9780857099778

Symmetry and Group theory in Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: M Ladd
eBook ISBN: 9780857099778
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563396
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 1998
Page Count: 432
Description

A comprehensive discussion of group theory in the context of molecular and crystal symmetry, this book covers both point-group and space-group symmetries.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive discussion of group theory in the context of molecular and crystal symmetry
  • Covers both point-group and space-group symmetries
  • Includes tutorial solutions

Readership

Undergraduate chemistry students

Table of Contents

Symmetry everywhere; Symmetry operations and symmetry elements; Group theory and point groups; Representations and character tables; Group theory and wave functions; Group theory and chemical bonding; Group theory, Molecular vibrations and electron transitions; Group theory and crystal symmetry; Appendices; Tutorial solutions; References and Index.

About the Author

M Ladd

Mark Ladd, University of Surrey, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Surrey, UK

Reviews

A comprehensive airing on space groups. Commendable, with a good selection of problems, many with full model answers., Chemistry in Britain
A necessary part of any modern course., Professor Lord Lewis formerly University of Cambridge, UK
Treats the subject matter in a logical sequence, thoroughly and in depth, forming an excellent text for a major core or third year course., Dr John Burgess, Fellow in Inorganic Chemistry, University of Leicester

