Symbolic Play
1st Edition
The Development of Social Understanding
Description
Symbolic Play: The Development of Social Understanding describes the development of symbolic play from infancy through the preschool years. This text is divided into 12 chapters that focus on make-believe as an activity within which young children spontaneously represent and practice their understanding of the social world.
The first chapter introduces the development of event schemata produced in symbolic play, about children's management of the playframe, and about the development of subjunctive, or "what if" thought. The next chapters are devoted to the development of joint pretending, specifically the use if shared scripts in the organization of make-believe play and the subtleties of metacommunication. These chapters also emphasize the supporting role of the mother in early collaborative make-believe. These topics are followed by discussions of the child's growing ability to represent the internal states of the inanimate figures whose doing can vicariously enacts. The remaining chapters focus on social interaction through symbolic play with dolls, toy animals, object props, and language.
This book will prove useful to psychologists and researchers in the fields of human development, society, and family.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Introduction
1. Representing the Social World in Symbolic Play: Reality and Fantasy
Introduction: Piaget and Event Representation
Event Representation in Symbolic Play
Map and Territory: Two Levels of Event Representation in Symbolic Play
The Representation of Subjunctive Events in Symbolic Play
Conclusions
References
II. Cooperative Symbolic Play
2. Playing with Scripts
Introduction
Study 1: The Long and the Short of Play
Study 2: Staging Play through Action and Dialogue Sequences
General Discussion
References
3. The Coordination of Meaning in the Creation of a Shared Make-Believe Reality
Introduction
Literature Review
Method
Findings
Conclusions
Appendix
References
4. Mother-Baby Role Phy: Its Origins in Social Support
Introduction
Procedures
General Description of Mothering Play
Content of Role Portrayal
Verbal Techniques of Role Portrayal
Pretend Motherese
Role Portrayal in Interaction
Discussion
References
5. I a Daddy: 2-Year-Olds’ Collaboration in Joint Pretend with Sibling and with Mother
Introduction
Method
Findings
Conclusions
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
References
6. Shared Pretend: Sociodramatic Play at 3 Years of Age
Definition and Developmental Issues
Conducting the Play Sessions
Results: Entry into Play
Results: Structural Properties of Early Sociodramatic Play
Conclusions
References
III. Symbolic Play with Toys and Words
7. Agency and Experience: Actions and States in Play Narratives
Introduction
Background and Design of the Study
Longitudinal Findings
Toward a Developmental Model for Understanding Others
Individual Differences in the Use of Social Knowledge
Conclusions
References
8. Waiting for the Birth of a Sibling: The Verbal Fantasies of a 2-Year-Old Boy
Introduction
Analysis of the Data
Final Remarks
References
9. Developmental Trends for Action and Speech in Pretend Play
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
10. The Effect of Contextual Variation on Symbolic Play: Development from 20 to 28 Months
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
Appendix
References
11. Conceptual Organization in the Play of Preschool Children: Effects of Meaning, Context, and Mother-Child Interaction
Introduction: Theoretical Considerations
An Experiment Investigating Conceptual Skills in Preschool Children: Methodological Considerations
Conclusion
References
12. Toddlers’ Play, Alone and With Mother: The Role of Maternal Guidance
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th February 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264806