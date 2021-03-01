Switchmode RF and Microwave Power Amplifiers
3rd Edition
Description
Switchmode RF and Microwave Power Amplifiers, Third Edition is an essential reference book on developing RF and microwave switchmode power amplifiers. The book combines theoretical discussions with practical examples, allowing readers to design high-efficiency RF and microwave power amplifiers on different types of bipolar and field-effect transistors, design any type of high-efficiency switchmode power amplifiers operating in Class D or E at lower frequencies and in Class E or F and their subclasses at microwave frequencies with specified output power, also providing techniques on how to design multiband and broadband Doherty amplifiers using different bandwidth extension techniques and implementation technologies.
This book provides the necessary information to understand the theory and practical implementation of load-network design techniques based on lumped and transmission-line elements. It brings a unique focus on switchmode RF and microwave power amplifiers that are widely used in cellular/wireless, satellite and radar communication systems which offer major power consumption savings.
Key Features
- Provides a complete history of high-efficiency Class E and Class F techniques
- Presents a new chapter on Class E with shunt capacitance and shunt filter to simplify the design of high-efficiency power amplifier with broader frequency bandwidths
- Covers different Doherty architectures, including integrated and monolithic implementations, which are and will be, used in modern communication systems to save power consumption and to reduce size and costs
- Includes extended coverage of multiband and broadband Doherty amplifiers with different frequency ranges and output powers using different bandwidth extension techniques
- Balances theory with practical implementation, avoiding a cookbook approach and enabling engineers to develop better designs, including hybrid, integrated and monolithic implementations
Readership
RF/wireless and microwave engineers and designers; university researchers, graduate students
Table of Contents
Preface
Dedication to N. Sokal
1. Power amplifier design principles
1.1. Spectral-domain analysis
1.2. Basic classes of operation: A, AB, B, C
1.3. Load line and output impedance
1.4. Classes of operation based upon finite number of harmonics
1.5. Active device models
1.5.1. MOSFET device modeling
1.5.2. LDMOSFETs
1.5.3. GaAs MESFETs and GaN HEMTs
1.5.4. Low- and high-voltage HBTs
1.6. High-frequency conduction angle
1.7. Nonlinear effect of collector capacitance
1.8. Push-pull power amplifiers
1.9. Power gain and impedance matching
1.10. Load-pull characterization
1.11. Amplifier stability
1.12. Parametric oscillations
1.13. Bias circuits
1.14. Distortion fundamentals
1.14.1. Linearity
1.14.2. Time variance
1.14.3. Memory
1.14.4. Distortion of electrical signals
1.14.5. Types of distortion
1.14.6. Nonlinear distortion analysis for sinusoidal signals measures of nonlinearity distortion
References
2. Class-D power amplifiers
2.1. Switchmode power amplifiers with resistive load
2.2. Complementary voltage-switching configuration
2.3. Transformer-coupled voltage-switching configuration
2.4. Transformer-coupled current-switching configuration
2.5. Symmetrical current-switching configuration
2.6. Voltage-switching configuration with reactive load
2.7. Drive and transition time
2.8. Practical Class-D power amplifier implementation
2.9. Class-D for digital pulse-modulation transmitters
References
3. Class-F power amplifiers
3.1. History of Class F techniques
3.2. Idealized Class-F mode
3.3. Class-F with maximally flat waveforms
3.4. Class-F with quarterwave transmission line
3.5. Effect of saturation resistance and shunt capacitance
3.6. Load networks with lumped elements
3.7. Load networks with transmission lines
3.8. LDMOSFET power amplifier design examples
3.9. Broadband capability of Class-F power amplifiers
3.10. Practical Class-F power amplifiers and applications
References
4. Inverse Class F
4.1. History of inverse Class F techniques
4.2. Idealized inverse Class-F mode
4.3. Inverse Class-F with quarterwave transmission line
4.4. Load networks with lumped elements
4.5. Load networks with transmission lines
4.6. LDMOSFET power amplifier design example
4.7. Examples of practical implementation
4.8. Inverse Class-F GaN HEMT power amplifiers for cellular applications
References
5. Class E with shunt capacitance and series filter
5.1. History of Class E techniques
5.2. Load network with shunt capacitor and series filter
5.3. Matching with standard load
5.4. Effect of saturation resistance
5.5. Driving signal and finite switching time
5.6. Effect of nonlinear shunt capacitance
5.7. Optimum, nominal, and off-nominal Class-E operation
5.8. Push-pull operation mode
5.9. Load networks with transmission lines
5.10. Practical Class-E power amplifiers and applications
References
6. Class E with finite dc-feed inductance
6.1. Class-E with one capacitor and one inductor
6.2. Generalized Class-E load network with finite dc-feed inductance
6.3. Sub-harmonic Class E
6.4. Parallel-circuit Class E
6.5. Even-harmonic Class E
6.6. Effect of bondwire inductance
6.7. Load network with transmission lines
6.8. Operation beyond maximum Class-E frequency
6.9. Power gain
6.10. CMOS Class-E power amplifiers
References
7. Class E with quarterwave transmission line
7.1. Load network with parallel quarterwave line
7.2. Optimum load-network parameters
7.3. Load network with zero series reactance
7.4. Matching circuit with lumped elements
7.5. Matching circuit with transmission lines
7.6. Load network with series quarterwave line and shunt filter
7.7. Design example: 10-W 2.14-GHz Class-E GaN HEMT power amplifier
with parallel quarterwave transmission line
References
8. Class E with shunt capacitance and shunt filter
8.1. Load network with shunt capacitor and shunt filter
8.2. Optimum load-network parameters
8.3. ADS simulation setup
8.4. Load-network with transmission lines
8.5. Load network with series reactance
8.5.1. Variation of load-network parameters
8.5.2. Load network with lumped parameters
8.5.3. Load network with transmission lines
References
9. Broadband Class E
9.1. Reactance compensation technique
9.1.1. Load networks with lumped elements
9.1.2. Load networks with transmission lines
9.2. Broadband Class E with shunt capacitance
9.3. Broadband Class E with shunt filter
9.4. Broadband parallel-circuit Class E
9.5. High-power RF Class-E power amplifiers
9.6. Microwave monolithic Class-E power amplifiers
9.7. CMOS Class-E power amplifiers
References
10. Alternative and mixed-mode high-efficiency power amplifiers
10.1. Class-DE power amplifier
10.2. Class-FE power amplifiers
10.3. Class-E/F power amplifiers
10.3.1 Symmetrical push-pull configurations
10.3.2 Single-ended Class-E/F3 mode
10.3.3. Class-E/F3 mode with series tank circuit and shunt filter
10.4. High-efficiency mixed-mode broadband power amplifiers
10.5. Biharmonic Class-EM power amplifiers
10.6. Inverse Class-E power amplifiers
10.7. Harmonic tuning using load-pull techniques
10.8. Chireix outphasing power amplifiers
References
11. High-efficiency Doherty power amplifiers
11.1. Historical aspect and conventional structures
11.2. Carrier and peaking amplifiers with harmonic control
11.3. Balanced, push-pull, and dual Doherty amplifiers
11.4. Asymmetric Doherty amplifiers
11.5. Multistage Doherty amplifiers
11.6. Inverted Doherty amplifiers
11.7. Integrated and monolithic Doherty amplifiers
11.8. Digitally driven Doherty amplifier
11.9. Multiband and broadband capability
11.9.1. Multiband Doherty configurations
11.9.2. Broadband Doherty amplifier via real frequency technique
11.9.3. Bandwidth extension using reactance compensation technique
11.9.4. Broadband parallel Doherty architecture
11.9.5. Broadband inverted Doherty amplifiers
References
12. Predistortion linearization techniques
12.1. Modeling of RF power amplifiers with memory
12.2. Predistortion linearization
12.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2. Memoryless predistorter for octave-bandwidth amplifiers
12.2.3. Predistorter with memory for octave-bandwidth amplifiers
12.2.4. Postdistortion
12.3. Analog predistortion implementation
12.3.1. Introduction
12.3.2. Reflective predistorters
12.3.3. Transmissive predistorters
12.4. Digital predistortion implementation
12.4.1. Introduction
12.4.2. Principles of memoryless digital predistortion
12.4.3. Digital predistortion adaptation
12.4.4. Digital predistorter performance
References
13. Computer-aided design of switchmode power amplifiers
13.1. HB-PLUS program for half-bridge and full-bridge direct-coupled voltage-switching Class-D and Class-DE circuits
13.2. HEPA-PLUS CAD program for Class E
13.3. Effect of Class-E load-network parameter variations
13.4. HB-PLUS CAD examples for Class D and Class DE
13.5. HEPA-PLUS CAD example for Class E
13.6. Class-E power amplifier design using SPICE
13.7. ADS circuit simulator and its applicability to switchmode Class E
13.8. ADS CAD design example: high-efficiency two-stage 1.75-GHz MMIC HBT power amplifier
References
About the Authors
Andrei Grebennikov
Dr. Andrei Grebennikov is a Senior Member of the IEEE and a Member of Editorial Board of the International Journal of RF and Microwave Computer-Aided Engineering. He received his Dipl. Ing. degree in radio electronics from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and Ph.D. degree in radio engineering from the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics in 1980 and 1991, respectively.
He has obtained a long-term academic and industrial experience working with the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics, Russia, Institute of Microelectronics, Singapore, M/A-COM, Ireland, Infineon Technologies, Germany/Austria, and Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent, Ireland, as an engineer, researcher, lecturer, and educator.
He lectured as a Guest Professor in the University of Linz, Austria, and presented short courses and tutorials as an Invited Speaker at the International Microwave Symposium, European and Asia-Pacific Microwave Conferences, Institute of Microelectronics, Singapore, and Motorola Design Centre, Malaysia. He is an author or co-author of more than 80 technical papers, 5 books, and 15 European and US patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent, Ireland
Marc Franco
Marc J. Franco holds a Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia. He is currently with RFMD, Technology Platforms, Component Advanced Development, Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, where he is involved with the design of advanced RF integrated circuits and integrated front-end modules. He was previously with Linearizer Technology, Inc. Hamilton, New Jersey, where he led the development of advanced RF products for commercial, military and space applications.
Dr. Franco is a regular reviewer for the Radio & Wireless Symposium, the European Microwave Conference and the MTT International Microwave Symposium. He is a member of the MTT-17 HF-VHF-UHF Technology Technical Coordination Committee and has co-chaired the IEEE Topical Conference on Power Amplifiers for Radio and Wireless Applications. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE.
His current research interests include high-efficiency RF power amplifiers, nonlinear distortion correction, and electromagnetic analysis of structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
RFMD, Greensboro, NC, USA
