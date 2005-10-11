Switch-Mode Power Converters introduces an innovative, highly analytical approach to symbolic, closed-form solutions for switched-mode power converter circuits. This is a highly relevant topic to power electronics students and professionals who are involved in the design and analysis of electrical power converters. The author uses extensive equations to explain how solid-state switches convert electrical voltages from one level to another, so that electronic devices (e.g., audio speakers, CD players, DVD players, etc.) can use different voltages more effectively to perform their various functions. Most existing comparable books published as recently as 2002 do not discuss closed-loop operations, nor do they provide either DC closed-loop regulation equations or AC loop gain (stability) formulae. The author Wu, a leading engineer at Lockheed Martin, fills this gap and provides among the first descriptions of how error amplifiers are designed in conjunction with closed-loop bandwidth selection.

BENEFIT TO THE READER:

Readers will gain a mathematically rigorous introduction to numerous, closed-form solutions that are readily applicable to the design and development of various switch-mode power converters.