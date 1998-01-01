Swiss Wine Market Report - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733220, 9781845699154

Swiss Wine Market Report

1st Edition

Authors: Pierre Spahni
eBook ISBN: 9781845699154
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733220
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1998
Page Count: 192
Description

The Swiss wine industry is waking up to a new challenge: to raise the competitiveness of its wines, which has been eroded by the general strength of the country's currency during the first half of the 1990s and is becoming ever more evident as the liberalisation of the country's trade regime is taking hold.

This report brings together material on the vital issues shaping the future of the Swiss wine market. After a brief look at the country's socio-economic situation, consumption patterns are reviewed. The market for reds and for whites is then examined. Much of the emphasis is laid on imports, which have hardly been looked at to date. A look at distribution channels shows how wines reach final consumers. A handy who's who of negociants-importers is supplied. Finally, Pierre Spahni provides a review of the most recent policy changes and looks ahead at those planned for up until 2001- and beyond.

The report is aimed at a foreign readership primarily - not just exporters seeking to gain a better knowledge of this major market but also for economists, lawyers and civil servants interested in the wine sector and those dealing with Swiss trade issues in general.

Readership

Exporters seeking to gain a better knowledge of this major market, economists, lawyers, civil servants interested in the wine sector, and those dealing with Swiss trade issues in general

Table of Contents

Political situation and economic outlook; Trends in wine consumption; The market for reds; The market for whites; Retail channels; Wholesalers and negociants; Marketing and trade policy changes.

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699154
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733220

About the Author

Pierre Spahni

