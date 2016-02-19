Swine Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Swine Nutrition is a comprehensive text-reference that deals with the various aspects and knowledge in swine nutrition.
The book is basically about nutrient utilization by swine. The topics discussed concerning this subject are factors influencing swine nutrition, nutrient bioavailability, appetite and feeding behavior, physical forms of feed, environment and management, immunocompetence, genetic and sex considerations, mycotoxins, and intestinal microbiology. Major and unique feedstuffs, feeding regimen in different stages of growth, and techniques in swine nutrition research are also elaborated.
The text will be useful to students of advance swine nutrition courses as well as those seeking information in swine nutrition.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Preface
Part I Interdependencies of Swine and Humans
1. Of Pigs and People
2. Ethology: Pigs and People
Part II Development of Nutritional Capabilities
3. Digestion and Absorption Capacity and Their Development
4. Characteristics of Obese and Lean Swine
5. Maximizing Lean Tissue Growth: Genetic, Nutritional, and Environmental Factors
6. Impact of Porcine Somatotropin and Beta-Adrenergic Agonists in Swine
Part III Nutrient Utilization by Swine
7. Energy Utilization in Swine Nutrition
8. Fat in Swine Nutrition
9. Amino Acids in Swine Nutrition
10. Calcium, Phosphorous, and Vitamin D in Swine Nutrition
11. Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, and Chloride in Swine Nutrition
12. Vitamin E and Selenium in Swine Nutrition
13. Vitamins A and K in Swine Nutrition
14. The Water-Soluble Vitamins in Swine Nutrition
15. Iron, Copper, Zinc, Manganese, and Iodine in Swine Nutrition
16. Fiber Utilization by Swine17. Antimicrobial Agents
17. Antimicrobial Agents
18. Water: The Forgotten Nutrient
Part IV Factors Influencing Swine Nutrition
19. Bioavailability of Amino Acids in Feedstuffs for Swine
20. Bioavailability of Minerals and Vitamins
21. Appetite and Feeding Behavior
22. Physical Forms of Feed: Feed Processing and Feeder Design and Operation
23. Environment and Management Factors That Influence Swine Nutrition
24. Nutritional and Environmental Influences on Immunocompetence
25. Genetic and Sex Considerations in Swine Nutrition
26. Mycotoxins in Swine Feeds
27. Intestinal Bacteria and Their Influence on Swine Nutrition
Part V Applied Feeding of Swine
28. Major Feedstuffs Used in Swine Diets
29. Feeding Neonatal Pigs
30. Feeding Pigs Weaned at Three to Four Weeks of Age
31. Feeding Growing-Finishing Pigs
32. Feeding Developing Gilts and Boars
33. Feeding Sows to Maximize Reproductive and Lactation Capabilities
Part VI Feeding Unique Feedstuffs to Swine
34. Utilization of Liquid Whey in Feeding Swine
35. Raw and Processed Soybeans in Swine Diets
36. Utilization of Cereal Grain By-products in Feeding Swine
37. Computer Modeling for Diet Optimization
38. Statistical Techniques for the Design and Analysis of Swine Nutrition Experiments
39. Digestion and Metabolism Techniques in Pigs
40. Techniques for Measuring Body Composition of Swine
41. Surgical Techniques
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 19th March 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162119