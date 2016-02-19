Swine Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900958, 9781483162119

Swine Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: Elwyn R. Miller Duane E. Ullrey Austin J. Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9781483162119
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th March 1991
Page Count: 692
Description

Swine Nutrition is a comprehensive text-reference that deals with the various aspects and knowledge in swine nutrition.

The book is basically about nutrient utilization by swine. The topics discussed concerning this subject are factors influencing swine nutrition, nutrient bioavailability, appetite and feeding behavior, physical forms of feed, environment and management, immunocompetence, genetic and sex considerations, mycotoxins, and intestinal microbiology. Major and unique feedstuffs, feeding regimen in different stages of growth, and techniques in swine nutrition research are also elaborated.

The text will be useful to students of advance swine nutrition courses as well as those seeking information in swine nutrition.

Table of Contents


Contributing Authors

Preface

Part I Interdependencies of Swine and Humans

1. Of Pigs and People

2. Ethology: Pigs and People

Part II Development of Nutritional Capabilities

3. Digestion and Absorption Capacity and Their Development

4. Characteristics of Obese and Lean Swine

5. Maximizing Lean Tissue Growth: Genetic, Nutritional, and Environmental Factors

6. Impact of Porcine Somatotropin and Beta-Adrenergic Agonists in Swine

Part III Nutrient Utilization by Swine

7. Energy Utilization in Swine Nutrition

8. Fat in Swine Nutrition

9. Amino Acids in Swine Nutrition

10. Calcium, Phosphorous, and Vitamin D in Swine Nutrition

11. Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, and Chloride in Swine Nutrition

12. Vitamin E and Selenium in Swine Nutrition

13. Vitamins A and K in Swine Nutrition

14. The Water-Soluble Vitamins in Swine Nutrition

15. Iron, Copper, Zinc, Manganese, and Iodine in Swine Nutrition

16. Fiber Utilization by Swine17. Antimicrobial Agents

17. Antimicrobial Agents

18. Water: The Forgotten Nutrient

Part IV Factors Influencing Swine Nutrition

19. Bioavailability of Amino Acids in Feedstuffs for Swine

20. Bioavailability of Minerals and Vitamins

21. Appetite and Feeding Behavior

22. Physical Forms of Feed: Feed Processing and Feeder Design and Operation

23. Environment and Management Factors That Influence Swine Nutrition

24. Nutritional and Environmental Influences on Immunocompetence

25. Genetic and Sex Considerations in Swine Nutrition

26. Mycotoxins in Swine Feeds

27. Intestinal Bacteria and Their Influence on Swine Nutrition

Part V Applied Feeding of Swine

28. Major Feedstuffs Used in Swine Diets

29. Feeding Neonatal Pigs

30. Feeding Pigs Weaned at Three to Four Weeks of Age

31. Feeding Growing-Finishing Pigs

32. Feeding Developing Gilts and Boars

33. Feeding Sows to Maximize Reproductive and Lactation Capabilities

Part VI Feeding Unique Feedstuffs to Swine

34. Utilization of Liquid Whey in Feeding Swine

35. Raw and Processed Soybeans in Swine Diets

36. Utilization of Cereal Grain By-products in Feeding Swine

37. Computer Modeling for Diet Optimization

38. Statistical Techniques for the Design and Analysis of Swine Nutrition Experiments

39. Digestion and Metabolism Techniques in Pigs

40. Techniques for Measuring Body Composition of Swine

41. Surgical Techniques

Index




