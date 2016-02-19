Swine Nutrition is a comprehensive text-reference that deals with the various aspects and knowledge in swine nutrition.

The book is basically about nutrient utilization by swine. The topics discussed concerning this subject are factors influencing swine nutrition, nutrient bioavailability, appetite and feeding behavior, physical forms of feed, environment and management, immunocompetence, genetic and sex considerations, mycotoxins, and intestinal microbiology. Major and unique feedstuffs, feeding regimen in different stages of growth, and techniques in swine nutrition research are also elaborated.

The text will be useful to students of advance swine nutrition courses as well as those seeking information in swine nutrition.