Swarm Intelligence for Resource Management in Internet of Things
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Swam intelligent based Internet of Things affect E-Governance for corporate governance to facilitate firm performance: A holistic approach
Anjum Razzaque, Subhashini Sailesh Bhaskaran and Abdalmuttaleb M.A.Musleh Al-Sartawi
2. Swarm Intelligence-based Buildings Energy Management Systems for IoT Applications
Tharik Jakir Hussain, Hairoladenan Kasim, Abbas M. Al-Ghaili, Marini Othman, Hazleen Aris and Bo Nørregaard Jørgensen
3. Swarm intelligence algorithms and their applications in Internet of Things (IoT)
Ahmed Fouad Ali, Aliaa Faisal Raslan and Ashraf Darwish
4. Energy management based on Internet of Things
Maryam Alsaeedi and Basel Ali
5. Swarm Intelligence as a Solution for Technological Problems associated with IoT
Matata Rath, Bibudhendu Pati, Binod Kumar Pattanayak, Chhabi Rani Panigraphi and Ashraf Darwish
6. Arbitrary Walk with Minimum Length Based Route Identification Scheme in Graph Structure for Opportunistic Wireless Sensor Network
Sivabalan Settu, Dhamodharavadhani S and Rathipriya R
7. Revolutionizing Internet of Things with Swarm Intelligence
Abhishek Kumar Sr., Manju Payal, Jyotir Moy Chatterjee and Pramod Singh Rathore
8. Machine Learning techniques optimized by Practical Swarm optimization for Intrusions Detection in IoT
Yassine Maleh and Mustapha Belaissaoui
9. Cyber-Physical Systems in Smart City: Challenges and Future Trends for Strategic Research
Mazen Juma and Khaled Shaalan
10. Swarm Intelligence for routing of Internet of Vehicles (IoV)
Bahaa T. Shabana
11. A New Swarm-Intelligence Framework for Internet of Medical Things System in healthcare
Engy Abd Elmaboud El-Shafeiy and Amr Abohany
Description
Internet of Things (IoT) is a new platform of various physical objects or “things” equipped with sensors, electronics, smart devices, software, and network connections. IoT represents a new revolution of the Internet network which is driven by the recent advances of technologies such as sensor networks (wearable and implantable), mobile devices, networking, and cloud computing technologies. IoT permits these the smart devices to collect, store and analyze the collected data with limited storage and processing capacities.
Swarm Intelligence for Resource Management in the Internet of Things presents a new approach in Artificial Intelligence that can be used for resources management in IoT, which is considered a critical issue for this network. The authors demonstrate these resource management applications using swarm intelligence techniques. Currently, IoT can be used in many important applications which include healthcare , smart cities, smart homes, smart hospitals, environment monitoring, and video surveillance. IoT devices cannot perform complex on-site data processing due to their limited battery and processing. However, the major processing unit of an application can be transmitted to other nodes, which are more powerful in terms of storage and processing. By applying swarm intelligence algorithms for IoT devices, we can provide major advantages for energy saving in IoT devices. Swarm Intelligence for Resource Management in the Internet of Things shows the reader how to overcome the problems and challenges of creating and implementing swarm intelligence algorithms for each application
Key Features
- Examines the development and application of swarm intelligence systems in artificial intelligence as applied to the Internet of Things
- Discusses intelligent techniques for the implementation of swarm intelligence in IoT
- Prepared for researchers and specialists who are interested in the use and integration of IoT and cloud computing technologies
Readership
Biomedical engineers, researchers in data analytics, Big Data, health care management and intelligent systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182871
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Aboul Ella Hassanien Editor
Dr Aboul Ella Hassanein is the Founder and Head of the Egyptian Scientific Research Group (SRGE), Cairo Univesrity, and a Professor of Information Technology at the Faculty of Computer and Information, Cairo University. Professor Hassanien is ex-dean of the faculty of computers and information, Beni Suef University. Professor Hassanien has more than 800 scientific research papers published in prestigious international journals and over 40 books covering such diverse topics as data mining, medical images, intelligent systems, social networks and smart environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Head, Egyptian Scientific Research Group (SRGE) and Professor of Information Technology, Faculty of Computer and Information, Cairo University, Egypt
Ashraf Darwish Editor
Dr. Darwish has been invited as reviewer, invited speaker, organizer, and session chair to many international conferences and journals. He has worked in a wide variety of academic organizations and supervises masters and PhD theses in different areas of computer science. He speaks four languages on a daily basis. Dr. Darwish has a wealth of academic experience and has authored multiple publications which include papers in international journals and conference proceedings. His publications have appeared in international journals, conferences and publishing houses such as IEEE, Springer and Science Direct (Elsevier). Dr. Darwish is editor for 16 prestigious international journals and member of many computing associations. Currently, Dr Darwish is the vice chair of the Scientific Research Group in Egypt (SRGE) in Computer Science and Information Technology. Dr. Darwish is the Ex-Cultural and Educational Attaché, Embassy of Egypt to Kazakhstan and Central Asia from 2011 to 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair, Scientific Research Group, Egypt (SRGE), Computer Science and Information Technology