Swanson's Family Medicine Review
7th Edition
Description
Swanson's Family Medicine Review efficiently summarizes all the latest know-how in primary care and family medicine practice, giving you the assistance you need to maximize your preparation for the ABFM exam. The case histories and review questions in this best-selling family medicine review book test your knowledge of the latest diagnostic methods, medications, and management techniques, ensuring you'll be fully prepared to land the best score. Study with Swanson's Family Medicine Review, the most effective review tool available!
Key Features
- Confidently prepare for the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) exam with Swanson's Family Medicine Review!
- Stay up-to-date in the area of treatment and management with enhanced discussions throughout.
Be familiar with the most current developments and information in family medicine with this all-around review of the specialty, ideal for nurses and PAs!
Table of Contents
S E C T I O N O N E
FAMILY, COMMUNITY, AND POPULATION HEALTH 1
1 Family Influences on Health and
Disease 1
2 Clinical Decision Making 5
3 Consultation and Team Care 13
4 Managing Multiple Morbidities 15
5 Quality Improvement 18
6 Clinical Prevention 21
7 Tobacco Dependency 25
8 Alcohol 31
9 Diet, Exercise, and Obesity 38
10 Trends in Cancer Epidemiology 43
11 Cardiovascular Epidemiology 47
12 Bioterrorism 51
13 Influenza and Other Emerging
Diseases 55
S E C T I O N T W O
COMMUNICATION 61
14 Domestic Violence 61
15 How to Break Bad News 66
16 Physician−Patient Relationship 71
17 Palliative Care 76
18 Ethical Decision-Making Issues 81
19 Integrative Medicine 87
20 Cultural Competency 93
S E C T I O N T H R E E
ADULT MEDICINE 97
21 Acute ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial
Infarction 97
22 Acute Coronary Symptoms and Stable Angina
Pectoris 104
23 Hyperlipoproteinemia 111
24 Congestive Heart Failure 118
25 Hypertension 124
26 Dysrhythmia 131
27 Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary
Thromboembolism 134
28 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 138
29 Asthma 146
30 The Diagnosis and Management of Community-
Acquired Pneumonia in the Adult 158
31 Esophageal Disorders 163
32 Peptic Ulcer Disease 168
33 Hepatitis and Cirrhosis 173
34 Pancreatitis 179
35 Pancreatic Carcinoma 182
36 Biliary Tract Disease 186
37 Inflammatory Bowel Disease 190
38 Irritable Bowel Syndrome 196
39 Acute Appendicitis 199
40 Colorectal Cancer and Other Colonic
Disorders 205
41 Diabetes Mellitus 212
42 Thyroid 231
43 Common Endocrine Diseases 239
44 Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Disorders
and Autoimmune Disease 246
45 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection 250
46 Multiple Sclerosis 260
47 Fibromyalgia 265
48 Chronic Fatigue Syndrome 270
49 Rheumatoid Arthritis 276
50 Osteoarthritis 280
51 Acute Gout and Pseudogout 284
52 Acne, Rosacea, and Other Common
Dermatologic Conditions 288
53 Common Skin Cancers 293
54 Ear, Nose, and Throat Problems 297
55 Disorders of the Eye 305
56 Headache 310
57 Seizures 318
58 Sleep Disorders 323
59 Common Renal Diseases 330
60 Renal Stones 335
61 Urinary Tract Infections 338
62 Fluid and Electrolyte Abnormalities 342
63 Anemia 345
64 Certain Hematologic Conditions 353
65 Breast, Lung, and Brain Cancer 360
66 Cancer Pain Management 364
67 Developmental Disabilities 372
68 Travel Medicine 375
S E C T I O N F O U R
WOMEN’S HEALTH 381
69 Osteoporosis 381
70 Breast Disease 388
71 Vulvovaginitis and Bacterial Vaginosis 394
72 Cervical Abnormalities 401
73 Premenstrual Syndrome and Premenstrual
Dysphoric Disorder 407
74 Postmenopausal Symptoms 412
75 Dysmenorrhea 418
76 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding 422
77 Ectopic Pregnancy 430
78 Contraception 434
79 Spontaneous and Elective Abortion 446
80 Sexually Transmitted Diseases 452
81 Infertility 464
S E C T I O N F I V E
MATERNITY CARE 469
82 Family-Centered Maternity Care 469
83 Preconception Care 473
84 Routine Prenatal Care 477
85 Immunization and Consumption of
Over-the-Counter Drugs During
Pregnancy 483
86 Exercise and Pregnancy 488
87 Common Problems in Pregnancy 491
88 Spontaneous Abortion 494
89 Thyroid Disease in Pregnancy 498
90 Gestational Diabetes and Shoulder
Dystocia 502
91 Hypertension in Pregnancy 508
92 Intrauterine Growth Restriction 512
93 Post-term Pregnancy 515
94 Labor 519
95 Delivery Emergencies 522
96 Postpartum Blues, Depression, and
Psychoses 526
S E C T I O N S I X
CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 531
97 Common Problems of the Newborn 531
98 Infant Feeding 534
99 Colic 542
100 Immunizations 545
101 Fever 553
102 Over-the-Counter Drugs 557
103 Diaper Rash and Other Infant
Dermatitis 561
104 Failure to Thrive and Short Stature 566
105 Child Abuse 571
106 Common Cold 576
107 Otitis Media 582
108 Croup and Epiglotitis 588
109 Bronchiolitis and Pneumonia 590
110 Childhood Asthma 597
111 Allergic Rhinitis 605
112 Viral Exanthems 610
113 Cardiac Murmurs 617
114 Vomiting and Diarrhea 621
115 Recurrent Abdominal Pain 627
116 Enuresis 630
117 Lymphoma and Leukemia 634
118 Sickle Cell Disease 637
119 Physical Activity and Nutrition 641
120 The Limping Child 646
121 Foot and Leg Deformities 650
122 Mononucleosis 654
123 Adolescent Development 660
124 Adolescent Safety 663
S E C T I O N S E V E N
GERIATRIC MEDICINE 669
125 Functional Assessment of the Elderly 669
126 Polypharmacy and Drug Reactions in the
Elderly 672
127 The Propensity and Consequences of Falls
among the Elderly 677
128 Urinary Incontinence in the Elderly 681
129 Prostate Disease 686
130 Pressure Ulcers 692
131 Constipation in the Elderly 698
132 Pneumonia and Other Common Infectious
Diseases of the Elderly 704
133 Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal
Arteritis 709
134 Hypertension Management in the
Elderly 713
135 Cerebrovascular Accidents 718
136 Depression in the Elderly 724
137 Dementia and Delirium 729
138 Parkinson Disease 736
139 Elder Abuse 741
140 Emergency Treatment of Abdominal Pain in
the Elderly 745
S E C T I O N E I G H T
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 749
141 Depressive Disorders 749
142 Bipolar Disorder 757
143 Generalized Anxiety Disorder 762
144 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder 767
145 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder 770
146 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder 773
147 Conduct Disorder and Oppositional Defiant
Disorder 778
148 Diagnosis and Management of
Schizophrenia 781
149 Drug Abuse 787
150 Eating Disorders 792
151 Somatoform Disorders 796
152 Sexual Dysfunction 802
153 Psychotherapy in Family Medicine 809
S E C T I O N N I N E
EMERGENCY MEDICINE 815
154 Cardiac Arrest 815
155 Advanced Trauma Life Support 820
156 Diabetic Ketoacidosis 824
157 Acute and Chronic Poisoning 826
158 Urticaria Angioneurotic Edema 830
159 Heat and Cold Illness 833
160 High Altitude and Barotrauma 837
S E C T I O N T E N
SPORTS MEDICINE 841
161 Preparticipation Evaluation 841
162 Exercise Prescription 844
163 Concussions 848
164 Acceleration and Deceleration Neck
Injuries 853
165 Upper Extremity Injuries 854
166 Low Back Pain 857
167 Lower Extremity Strains and Sprains 862
168 Joint and Soft Tissue Injections 866
169 Fracture Management 868
170 Infectious Disease and Sports 872
171 Female Athlete Triad 875
S E C T I O N E L E V E N
ILLUSTRATED REVIEW 881
172 Illustrated Review 881
Details
- No. of pages:
- 936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 28th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723140
About the Editor
Alfred Tallia
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Joseph Scherger
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Primary Care, Maire E. Pinizzotto, MD Chair of Academic Affairs, Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage, California
Nancy Dickey
Affiliations and Expertise
President Emerita, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Professor, Family and Community Medicine, Professor and Interim Chair, Clinical and Translational Medicine, Executive Director, Rural and Community Health Institute, Texas A&M Health ScienceCenter College of Medicine, College Station, Texas