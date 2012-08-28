Swanson's Family Medicine Review - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455707904, 9781455723140

Swanson's Family Medicine Review

7th Edition

Editors: Alfred Tallia Joseph Scherger Nancy Dickey
eBook ISBN: 9781455723140
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th August 2012
Page Count: 936
Description

Swanson's Family Medicine Review efficiently summarizes all the latest know-how in primary care and family medicine practice, giving you the assistance you need to maximize your preparation for the ABFM exam. The case histories and review questions in this best-selling family medicine review book test your knowledge of the latest diagnostic methods, medications, and management techniques, ensuring you'll be fully prepared to land the best score. Study with Swanson's Family Medicine Review, the most effective review tool available!

Key Features

  • Confidently prepare for the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) exam with Swanson's Family Medicine Review!

  • Stay up-to-date in the area of treatment and management with enhanced discussions throughout.

Be familiar with the most current developments and information in family medicine with this all-around review of the specialty, ideal for nurses and PAs!

Table of Contents

S E C T I O N O N E

FAMILY, COMMUNITY, AND POPULATION HEALTH 1

1 Family Influences on Health and

Disease 1

2 Clinical Decision Making 5

3 Consultation and Team Care 13

4 Managing Multiple Morbidities 15

5 Quality Improvement 18

6 Clinical Prevention 21

7 Tobacco Dependency 25

8 Alcohol 31

9 Diet, Exercise, and Obesity 38

10 Trends in Cancer Epidemiology 43

11 Cardiovascular Epidemiology 47

12 Bioterrorism 51

13 Influenza and Other Emerging

Diseases 55

S E C T I O N T W O

COMMUNICATION 61

14 Domestic Violence 61

15 How to Break Bad News 66

16 Physician−Patient Relationship 71

17 Palliative Care 76

18 Ethical Decision-Making Issues 81

19 Integrative Medicine 87

20 Cultural Competency 93

S E C T I O N T H R E E

ADULT MEDICINE 97

21 Acute ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial

Infarction 97

22 Acute Coronary Symptoms and Stable Angina

Pectoris 104

23 Hyperlipoproteinemia 111

24 Congestive Heart Failure 118

25 Hypertension 124

26 Dysrhythmia 131

27 Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary

Thromboembolism 134

28 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 138

29 Asthma 146

30 The Diagnosis and Management of Community-

Acquired Pneumonia in the Adult 158

31 Esophageal Disorders 163

32 Peptic Ulcer Disease 168

33 Hepatitis and Cirrhosis 173

34 Pancreatitis 179

35 Pancreatic Carcinoma 182

36 Biliary Tract Disease 186

37 Inflammatory Bowel Disease 190

38 Irritable Bowel Syndrome 196

39 Acute Appendicitis 199

40 Colorectal Cancer and Other Colonic

Disorders 205

41 Diabetes Mellitus 212

42 Thyroid 231

43 Common Endocrine Diseases 239

44 Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Disorders

and Autoimmune Disease 246

45 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection 250

46 Multiple Sclerosis 260

47 Fibromyalgia 265

48 Chronic Fatigue Syndrome 270

49 Rheumatoid Arthritis 276

50 Osteoarthritis 280

51 Acute Gout and Pseudogout 284

52 Acne, Rosacea, and Other Common

Dermatologic Conditions 288

53 Common Skin Cancers 293

54 Ear, Nose, and Throat Problems 297

55 Disorders of the Eye 305

56 Headache 310

57 Seizures 318

58 Sleep Disorders 323

59 Common Renal Diseases 330

60 Renal Stones 335

61 Urinary Tract Infections 338

62 Fluid and Electrolyte Abnormalities 342

63 Anemia 345

64 Certain Hematologic Conditions 353

65 Breast, Lung, and Brain Cancer 360

66 Cancer Pain Management 364

67 Developmental Disabilities 372

68 Travel Medicine 375

S E C T I O N F O U R

WOMEN’S HEALTH 381

69 Osteoporosis 381

70 Breast Disease 388

71 Vulvovaginitis and Bacterial Vaginosis 394

72 Cervical Abnormalities 401

73 Premenstrual Syndrome and Premenstrual

Dysphoric Disorder 407

74 Postmenopausal Symptoms 412

75 Dysmenorrhea 418

76 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding 422

77 Ectopic Pregnancy 430

78 Contraception 434

79 Spontaneous and Elective Abortion 446

80 Sexually Transmitted Diseases 452

81 Infertility 464

S E C T I O N F I V E

MATERNITY CARE 469

82 Family-Centered Maternity Care 469

83 Preconception Care 473

84 Routine Prenatal Care 477

85 Immunization and Consumption of

Over-the-Counter Drugs During

Pregnancy 483

86 Exercise and Pregnancy 488

87 Common Problems in Pregnancy 491

88 Spontaneous Abortion 494

89 Thyroid Disease in Pregnancy 498

90 Gestational Diabetes and Shoulder

Dystocia 502

91 Hypertension in Pregnancy 508

92 Intrauterine Growth Restriction 512

93 Post-term Pregnancy 515

94 Labor 519

95 Delivery Emergencies 522

96 Postpartum Blues, Depression, and

Psychoses 526

S E C T I O N S I X

CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 531

97 Common Problems of the Newborn 531

98 Infant Feeding 534

99 Colic 542

100 Immunizations 545

101 Fever 553

102 Over-the-Counter Drugs 557

103 Diaper Rash and Other Infant

Dermatitis 561

104 Failure to Thrive and Short Stature 566

105 Child Abuse 571

106 Common Cold 576

107 Otitis Media 582

108 Croup and Epiglotitis 588

109 Bronchiolitis and Pneumonia 590

110 Childhood Asthma 597

111 Allergic Rhinitis 605

112 Viral Exanthems 610

113 Cardiac Murmurs 617

114 Vomiting and Diarrhea 621

115 Recurrent Abdominal Pain 627

116 Enuresis 630

117 Lymphoma and Leukemia 634

118 Sickle Cell Disease 637

119 Physical Activity and Nutrition 641

120 The Limping Child 646

121 Foot and Leg Deformities 650

122 Mononucleosis 654

123 Adolescent Development 660

124 Adolescent Safety 663

S E C T I O N S E V E N

GERIATRIC MEDICINE 669

125 Functional Assessment of the Elderly 669

126 Polypharmacy and Drug Reactions in the

Elderly 672

127 The Propensity and Consequences of Falls

among the Elderly 677

128 Urinary Incontinence in the Elderly 681

129 Prostate Disease 686

130 Pressure Ulcers 692

131 Constipation in the Elderly 698

132 Pneumonia and Other Common Infectious

Diseases of the Elderly 704

133 Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Temporal

Arteritis 709

134 Hypertension Management in the

Elderly 713

135 Cerebrovascular Accidents 718

136 Depression in the Elderly 724

137 Dementia and Delirium 729

138 Parkinson Disease 736

139 Elder Abuse 741

140 Emergency Treatment of Abdominal Pain in

the Elderly 745

S E C T I O N E I G H T

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 749

141 Depressive Disorders 749

142 Bipolar Disorder 757

143 Generalized Anxiety Disorder 762

144 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder 767

145 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder 770

146 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder 773

147 Conduct Disorder and Oppositional Defiant

Disorder 778

148 Diagnosis and Management of

Schizophrenia 781

149 Drug Abuse 787

150 Eating Disorders 792

151 Somatoform Disorders 796

152 Sexual Dysfunction 802

153 Psychotherapy in Family Medicine 809

S E C T I O N N I N E

EMERGENCY MEDICINE 815

154 Cardiac Arrest 815

155 Advanced Trauma Life Support 820

156 Diabetic Ketoacidosis 824

157 Acute and Chronic Poisoning 826

158 Urticaria Angioneurotic Edema 830

159 Heat and Cold Illness 833

160 High Altitude and Barotrauma 837

S E C T I O N T E N

SPORTS MEDICINE 841

161 Preparticipation Evaluation 841

162 Exercise Prescription 844

163 Concussions 848

164 Acceleration and Deceleration Neck

Injuries 853

165 Upper Extremity Injuries 854

166 Low Back Pain 857

167 Lower Extremity Strains and Sprains 862

168 Joint and Soft Tissue Injections 866

169 Fracture Management 868

170 Infectious Disease and Sports 872

171 Female Athlete Triad 875

S E C T I O N E L E V E N

ILLUSTRATED REVIEW 881

172 Illustrated Review 881

About the Editor

Alfred Tallia

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Joseph Scherger

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Primary Care, Maire E. Pinizzotto, MD Chair of Academic Affairs, Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage, California

Nancy Dickey

Affiliations and Expertise

President Emerita, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Professor, Family and Community Medicine, Professor and Interim Chair, Clinical and Translational Medicine, Executive Director, Rural and Community Health Institute, Texas A&M Health ScienceCenter College of Medicine, College Station, Texas

