Swaiman's Pediatric Neurology - 5th Edition

Swaiman's Pediatric Neurology

5th Edition

Principles and Practice, 2-Volume Set

Authors: Kenneth Swaiman Stephen Ashwal Donna Ferriero Nina Schor
eBook ISBN: 9780323089111
eBook ISBN: 9781455708093
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th December 2011
Page Count: 2143
Description

Swaiman’s Pediatric Neurology, by Drs. Kenneth Swaiman, Stephen Ashwal, Donna Ferriero, and Nina Schor, is a trusted resource in clinical pediatric neurology with comprehensive, authoritative, and clearly-written guidance. Extensively updated to reflect advancements in the field, this fifth edition covers new imaging modalities such as pediatric neuroimaging, spinal fluid examination, neurophysiology, as well as the treatment and management of epilepsy, ADHD, infections of the nervous system, and more. The fully searchable text is now available online at www.expertconsult.com, along with downloadable images and procedural videos demonstrating intraventricular hemorrhage and white matter injury, making this an indispensable multimedia resource in pediatric neurology.

Key Features

  • Gain a clear visual understanding from the numerous illustrations, informative line drawings, and summary tables.
  • Tap into the expertise of the authoritative and respected team of editors and contributors.
  • Get comprehensive coverage of all aspects of pediatric neurology with a clinical focus useful for both the experienced clinician and the physician-in-training.

Table of Contents

Part I is Online Only Clinical Evaluation

1 General Aspects of the Patient’s Neurologic History e1

Kenneth F. Swaiman

2 Neurologic Examination of the Older Child e15

Kenneth F. Swaiman

3 Neurologic Examination after the Newborn Period until 2 Years of Age e33

Kenneth F. Swaiman and Lawrence W. Brown

4 Neurologic Examination of the Term and Preterm Infant e43

Kenneth F. Swaiman

5 Muscular Tone and Gait Disturbances e60

Kenneth F. Swaiman and Lawrence W. Brown

6 Vision Loss e71

Douglas R. Fredrick

7 Hearing Impairment e89

Isabelle Rapin and Oranee Sanmaneechai

8 Vertigo e118

Joseph M. Furman and Margaretha L. Casselbrant

9 Taste and Smell e126

Julie A. Mennella

Part II is Online Only Neurodiagnostic Testing

10 Spinal Fluid Examination e140

David J. Michelson

11 Pediatric Neuroimaging e151

Nathaniel D. Wycliffe, Barbara A. Holshouser, and Stephen Ashwal

12 Pediatric Neurophysiologic Evaluation e185

Mark S. Scher

Part III Emerging Neuroscience Concepts

13 Brain Plasticity and its Disorders 3

Michael V. Johnston

14 Neurodegeneration in the Neonatal Brain 13

Frances J. Northington and Lee J. Martin

15 Neuroinflammation 29

Pierre Gressens and Zinaida S. Vexler

Part IV Perinatal Acquired and Congenital Neurologic Disorders

16 Neonatal Seizures 33

Frances E. Jensen and Faye S. Silverstein

17 Hypoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury in the Term Newborn 47

Steven P. Miller and Donna M. Ferriero

18 Neonatal Brain Injury 59

Adam Kirton, Linda S. de Vries, Lori Jordan, and Jerome Y. Yager

19 Injury to the Developing Preterm Brain: Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury 77

Laura R. Ment and Janet S. Soul

20 Perinatal Metabolic Encephalopathies 100

Rebecca N. Ichord

Part V Congenital Structural Defects

21 Overview of Disorders of Brain Development 120

William B. Dobyns, Renzo Guerrini and A. James Barkovich

22 Disorders of Neural Tube Development 125

Nalin Gupta and M. Elizabeth Ross

23 Disorders of Forebrain Development 145

Elliott H. Sherr and Jin S. Hahn

24 Disorders of Cerebellar and Brainstem Development 160

Kathleen J. Millen and Joseph G. Gleeson

25 Disorders of Brain Size 173

Ghayda Mirzaa, Stephen Ashwal, and William B. Dobyns

26 Malformations of Cortical Development 202

William B. Dobyns, Renzo Guerrini, and Richard J. Leventer

27 Hydrocephalus and Arachnoid Cysts 232

James M. Drake and Amal Abou-Hamden

28 Congenital Anomalies of the Skull 247

Pedro A. Sanchez-Lara and John M. Graham, Jr.

29 Prenatal Diagnosis of Structural Brain Anomalies 263

Tally Lerman-Sagie, Gustavo Malinger, and Liat Ben-Sira

Part VI Genetic, Metabolic, and Neurocutaneous Disorders

30 Introduction to Genetics 277

William B. Dobyns, Susan L. Christian and Soma Das

31 Chromosomes and Chromosomal Abnormalities 307

Maria Descartes, Bruce R. Korf and Fady M. Mikhail

32 Aminoacidemias and Organic Acidemias 328

Gregory M. Enns, Tina M. Cowan, Ophir Klein, and Seymour Packman

33 Inborn Errors of Urea Synthesis 357

Uta Lichter-Konecki and Mark L. Batshaw

34 Diseases Associated with Primary

Abnormalities in Carbohydrate Metabolism 368

Marc C. Patterson and Kenneth F. Swaiman

35 Disorders of Glycosylation 390

Hudson H. Freeze and Marc C. Patterson

36 Lysosomal Storage Diseases 403

Gregory M. Pastores

37 Mitochondrial Diseases 452

Darryl C. De Vivo and Salvatore DiMauro

38 Peroxisomal Disorders 468

Gerald V. Raymond, Kristin W. Baranano, and S. Ali Fatemi

39 Neurotransmitter-Related Disorders 486

Matthew T. Sweney and Kathryn J. Swoboda

40 Phakomatoses and Allied Conditions 497

Elizabeth A. Thiele and Bruce R. Korf

41 Degenerative Disorders Primarily of Gray Matter 518

Rose-Mary N. Boustany and Mohamad K. El-Bitar

42 Channelopathies 544

Kelly Knupp, Julie A. Parsons, and Amy R. Brooks-Kayal

Part VII Neurodevelopmental Disorders

43 Global Developmental Delay and Mental Retardation/Intellectual Disability 554

Elliott H. Sherr and Michael I. Shevell

44 Cognitive and Motor Regression 575

David J. Michelson and Stanford K. Shu

45 Developmental Language Disorders 604

Ruth Nass and Doris A. Trauner

46 Dyslexia 613

Sally E. Shaywitz and Bennett A. Shaywitz

47 Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder 622

David E. Mandelbaum

48 Autistic Spectrum Disorders 638

Deborah G. Hirtz, Ann Wagner and Pauline A. Filipek

49 Neuropsychopharmacology 664

Rebecca Rendleman and John T. Walkup

Part VIII

Epilepsy

50 Pediatric Epilepsy: An Overview 703

Peter R. Camfield and Carol S. Camfield

51 Neurophysiology of Seizures and Epilepsy 711

Carl E. Stafstrom and Jong M. Rho

52 Genetics of Epilepsy 727

Maria Roberta Cilio and Susannah Cornes

53 Generalized Seizures 736

Gregory L. Holmes

54 Focal and Multifocal Seizures 751

Douglas R. Nordli, Jr.

55 Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental

Disorders 767

Roberto Tuchman

56 Myoclonic Seizures and Infantile Spasms 774

Kendall Nash and Joseph Sullivan

57 Febrile Seizures 790

Shlomo Shinnar

58 Status Epilepticus 798

Lawrence D. Morton and John M. Pellock

59 Antiepileptic Drug Therapy in Children 811

Jeannine M. Conway, Ilo E. Leppik, and

Angela K. Birnbaum

60 The Ketogenic Diet 836

James W. Wheless

61 Epilepsy Surgery in the Pediatric

Population 854

Mary L. Zupanc and Charles J. Marcuccilli

62 Behavioral, Cognitive, and Social Aspects

of Childhood Epilepsy 871

Wendy G. Mitchell, Miche`le Van Hirtum-Das, Jay Desai,

and Quyen N. Luc

Part IX

Nonepileptiform Paroxysmal Disorders

and Disorders of Sleep

63 Headaches in Infants and Children 880

Donald W. Lewis

64 Breath-Holding Spells and Reflex Anoxic

Seizures 900

Sarah M. Roddy

65 Syncope and Paroxysmal Disorders Other than

Epilepsy 905

Neil R. Friedman, Debabrata Ghosh, and Manikum

Moodley

66 Sleep–Wake Disorders 926

Suresh Kotagal

Part X

Disorders of Balance and Movement

67 The Cerebellum and the Hereditary Ataxias 939

Paymaan Jafar-Nejad, Stephen M. Maricich, and

Huda Y. Zoghbi

68 Movement Disorders 965

Terence D. Sanger and Jonathan W. Mink

69 Cerebral Palsy 999

Kenneth F. Swaiman and Yvonne W. Wu

70 Tics and Tourette’s Syndrome 1009

Harvey S. Singer

Part XI

White Matter Disorders

71 Genetic and Metabolic Disorders of the White

Matter 1020

Adeline Vanderver and Nicole I. Wolf

72 Acquired Disorders affecting the White

Matter 1052

Naila Makhani and Brenda Banwell

Part XII

Brain Injury and Disorders of Consciousness

73 Impairment of Consciousness and Coma 1062

Donald A. Taylor and Stephen Ashwal

74 Traumatic Brain Injury in Children 1087

Jason T. Lerner and Christopher C. Giza

75 Non-accidental Head Trauma 1126

Elizabeth E. Gilles and Ann-Christine Duhaime

76 Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy in Infants

and Older Children 1149

Ronald M. Perkin and Stephen Ashwal

77 Disorders of Intracranial Pressure 1185

Mark S. Wainwright

78 Spinal Cord Injury 1198

N. Paul Rosman and Chellamani Harini

79 Determination of Brain Death in Infants

and Children 1221

Stephen Ashwal

Part XIII

Infections of the Nervous System

80 Bacterial Infections of the Nervous

System 1241

Martin G. Ta¨uber and Urs B. Schaad

81 Viral Infections of the Nervous System 1262

James F. Bale, Jr.

82 Fungal, Rickettsial, and Parasitic Diseases

of the Nervous System 1291

Carol A. Glaser, Paul F. Lewis, and Janice K. Louie

Part XIV

Tumors and Vascular Disorders of the Nervous

System

83 Tumors of the Brain and Spine 1339

Roger J. Packer, Tobey J. MacDonald, and Gilbert Vezina

84 Paraneoplastic Syndromes Affecting the

Nervous System 1388

Mustafa Khasraw and Yasmin Khakoo

85 Cerebrovascular Disease in Children 1395

Adam Kirton and Gabrielle deVeber

86 Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic

Disorders of Childhood 1437

Nina Felice Schor, Emily von Scheven,

and Stephen Ashwal

Part XV

Neuromuscular Disorders

87 Normal Muscle 1463

V. Venkataraman Vedanarayanan and Owen B. Evans, Jr.

88 Anterior Horn Cell and Cranial Motor Neuron

Disease 1482

Ching H. Wang and Anne M. Connolly

89 Peripheral Neuropathies 1503

Stephen A. Smith and Robert Ouvrier

90 Inflammatory Neuropathies 1532

John T. Sladky and Stephen Ashwal

91 Diseases of the Neuromuscular Junction 1549

Srikanth Muppidi, Gil I. Wolfe, and Richard J. Barohn

92 Muscular Dystrophies 1570

Diana M. Escolar and Robert T. Leshner

93 Congenital Myopathies 1607

Jonathan B. Strober

94 Metabolic Myopathies 1613

Ingrid Tein

95 Inflammatory Myopathies 1658

Anthony A. Amato and John T. Kissel

96 Channelopathies: Myotonic Disorders

and Periodic Paralysis 1667

Richard T. Moxley III and Chad Heatwole

Part XVI

Systemic and Autonomic Nervous System Diseases

97 Endocrine Disorders of the Hypothalamus

and Pituitary in Childhood and

Adolescence 1690

Qing Dong and Stephen M. Rosenthal

98 Disorders of the Autonomic Nervous System:

Autonomic Dysfunction in Pediatric

Practice 1703

Felicia B. Axelrod

99 Disorders of Micturition and Defecation 1720

Jennifer A. Zimmer and Bhuwan P. Garg

100 Poisoning and Drug-Induced Neurologic

Diseases 1731

Laurence E. Walsh and Bhuwan P. Garg

101 Neurologic Disorders in Children with Heart

Disease 1758

Catherine Limperopoulos and Adre´ J. du Plessis

102 Interrelationships between Renal

and Neurologic Diseases and

Therapies 1782

Robert S. Rust

103 Neurologic Disorders Associated with

Gastrointestinal Diseases and Nutritional

Deficiencies 1821

Yitzchak Frank and Stephen Ashwal

104 Neurologic Complications of

Immunization 1867

Claudia A. Chiriboga

Part XVII is Online Only

Care of the Child with Neurologic Disorders

105 Pediatric Neurorehabilitation

Medicine e234

Michael J. Noetzel

106 Pain Management and Palliative

Care e250

John Colin Partridge

107 Ethical Issues in Child Neurology e264

David L. Coulter

108 The Impact of Computer Resources on Child

Neurology e275

Michael M. Segal and Steven Leber

Index i1

About the Author

Kenneth Swaiman

Affiliations and Expertise

Director Emeritus, Division of Pediatric Neurology, Professor Emeritus of Neurology and Pediatrics, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stephen Ashwal

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, Chief of the Division of Child Neurology and Pediatrics, Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California

Donna Ferriero

Affiliations and Expertise

W.H. and Marie Wattis Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Physician-in-Chief, USCF Benioff Children's Hospital, University of California, San Francisco, California

Nina Schor

Affiliations and Expertise

William H. Eilinger Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Professor, Department of Neurology, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Golisano Children’s Hospital, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York

