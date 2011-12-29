Swaiman's Pediatric Neurology
5th Edition
Principles and Practice, 2-Volume Set
Description
Swaiman’s Pediatric Neurology, by Drs. Kenneth Swaiman, Stephen Ashwal, Donna Ferriero, and Nina Schor, is a trusted resource in clinical pediatric neurology with comprehensive, authoritative, and clearly-written guidance. Extensively updated to reflect advancements in the field, this fifth edition covers new imaging modalities such as pediatric neuroimaging, spinal fluid examination, neurophysiology, as well as the treatment and management of epilepsy, ADHD, infections of the nervous system, and more. The fully searchable text is now available online at www.expertconsult.com, along with downloadable images and procedural videos demonstrating intraventricular hemorrhage and white matter injury, making this an indispensable multimedia resource in pediatric neurology.
Key Features
- Gain a clear visual understanding from the numerous illustrations, informative line drawings, and summary tables.
- Tap into the expertise of the authoritative and respected team of editors and contributors.
- Get comprehensive coverage of all aspects of pediatric neurology with a clinical focus useful for both the experienced clinician and the physician-in-training.
Table of Contents
Part I is Online Only Clinical Evaluation
1 General Aspects of the Patient’s Neurologic History e1
Kenneth F. Swaiman
2 Neurologic Examination of the Older Child e15
Kenneth F. Swaiman
3 Neurologic Examination after the Newborn Period until 2 Years of Age e33
Kenneth F. Swaiman and Lawrence W. Brown
4 Neurologic Examination of the Term and Preterm Infant e43
Kenneth F. Swaiman
5 Muscular Tone and Gait Disturbances e60
Kenneth F. Swaiman and Lawrence W. Brown
6 Vision Loss e71
Douglas R. Fredrick
7 Hearing Impairment e89
Isabelle Rapin and Oranee Sanmaneechai
8 Vertigo e118
Joseph M. Furman and Margaretha L. Casselbrant
9 Taste and Smell e126
Julie A. Mennella
Part II is Online Only Neurodiagnostic Testing
10 Spinal Fluid Examination e140
David J. Michelson
11 Pediatric Neuroimaging e151
Nathaniel D. Wycliffe, Barbara A. Holshouser, and Stephen Ashwal
12 Pediatric Neurophysiologic Evaluation e185
Mark S. Scher
Part III Emerging Neuroscience Concepts
13 Brain Plasticity and its Disorders 3
Michael V. Johnston
14 Neurodegeneration in the Neonatal Brain 13
Frances J. Northington and Lee J. Martin
15 Neuroinflammation 29
Pierre Gressens and Zinaida S. Vexler
Part IV Perinatal Acquired and Congenital Neurologic Disorders
16 Neonatal Seizures 33
Frances E. Jensen and Faye S. Silverstein
17 Hypoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury in the Term Newborn 47
Steven P. Miller and Donna M. Ferriero
18 Neonatal Brain Injury 59
Adam Kirton, Linda S. de Vries, Lori Jordan, and Jerome Y. Yager
19 Injury to the Developing Preterm Brain: Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury 77
Laura R. Ment and Janet S. Soul
20 Perinatal Metabolic Encephalopathies 100
Rebecca N. Ichord
Part V Congenital Structural Defects
21 Overview of Disorders of Brain Development 120
William B. Dobyns, Renzo Guerrini and A. James Barkovich
22 Disorders of Neural Tube Development 125
Nalin Gupta and M. Elizabeth Ross
23 Disorders of Forebrain Development 145
Elliott H. Sherr and Jin S. Hahn
24 Disorders of Cerebellar and Brainstem Development 160
Kathleen J. Millen and Joseph G. Gleeson
25 Disorders of Brain Size 173
Ghayda Mirzaa, Stephen Ashwal, and William B. Dobyns
26 Malformations of Cortical Development 202
William B. Dobyns, Renzo Guerrini, and Richard J. Leventer
27 Hydrocephalus and Arachnoid Cysts 232
James M. Drake and Amal Abou-Hamden
28 Congenital Anomalies of the Skull 247
Pedro A. Sanchez-Lara and John M. Graham, Jr.
29 Prenatal Diagnosis of Structural Brain Anomalies 263
Tally Lerman-Sagie, Gustavo Malinger, and Liat Ben-Sira
Part VI Genetic, Metabolic, and Neurocutaneous Disorders
30 Introduction to Genetics 277
William B. Dobyns, Susan L. Christian and Soma Das
31 Chromosomes and Chromosomal Abnormalities 307
Maria Descartes, Bruce R. Korf and Fady M. Mikhail
32 Aminoacidemias and Organic Acidemias 328
Gregory M. Enns, Tina M. Cowan, Ophir Klein, and Seymour Packman
33 Inborn Errors of Urea Synthesis 357
Uta Lichter-Konecki and Mark L. Batshaw
34 Diseases Associated with Primary
Abnormalities in Carbohydrate Metabolism 368
Marc C. Patterson and Kenneth F. Swaiman
35 Disorders of Glycosylation 390
Hudson H. Freeze and Marc C. Patterson
36 Lysosomal Storage Diseases 403
Gregory M. Pastores
37 Mitochondrial Diseases 452
Darryl C. De Vivo and Salvatore DiMauro
38 Peroxisomal Disorders 468
Gerald V. Raymond, Kristin W. Baranano, and S. Ali Fatemi
39 Neurotransmitter-Related Disorders 486
Matthew T. Sweney and Kathryn J. Swoboda
40 Phakomatoses and Allied Conditions 497
Elizabeth A. Thiele and Bruce R. Korf
41 Degenerative Disorders Primarily of Gray Matter 518
Rose-Mary N. Boustany and Mohamad K. El-Bitar
42 Channelopathies 544
Kelly Knupp, Julie A. Parsons, and Amy R. Brooks-Kayal
Part VII Neurodevelopmental Disorders
43 Global Developmental Delay and Mental Retardation/Intellectual Disability 554
Elliott H. Sherr and Michael I. Shevell
44 Cognitive and Motor Regression 575
David J. Michelson and Stanford K. Shu
45 Developmental Language Disorders 604
Ruth Nass and Doris A. Trauner
46 Dyslexia 613
Sally E. Shaywitz and Bennett A. Shaywitz
47 Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder 622
David E. Mandelbaum
48 Autistic Spectrum Disorders 638
Deborah G. Hirtz, Ann Wagner and Pauline A. Filipek
49 Neuropsychopharmacology 664
Rebecca Rendleman and John T. Walkup
Part VIII
Epilepsy
50 Pediatric Epilepsy: An Overview 703
Peter R. Camfield and Carol S. Camfield
51 Neurophysiology of Seizures and Epilepsy 711
Carl E. Stafstrom and Jong M. Rho
52 Genetics of Epilepsy 727
Maria Roberta Cilio and Susannah Cornes
53 Generalized Seizures 736
Gregory L. Holmes
54 Focal and Multifocal Seizures 751
Douglas R. Nordli, Jr.
55 Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental
Disorders 767
Roberto Tuchman
56 Myoclonic Seizures and Infantile Spasms 774
Kendall Nash and Joseph Sullivan
57 Febrile Seizures 790
Shlomo Shinnar
58 Status Epilepticus 798
Lawrence D. Morton and John M. Pellock
59 Antiepileptic Drug Therapy in Children 811
Jeannine M. Conway, Ilo E. Leppik, and
Angela K. Birnbaum
60 The Ketogenic Diet 836
James W. Wheless
61 Epilepsy Surgery in the Pediatric
Population 854
Mary L. Zupanc and Charles J. Marcuccilli
62 Behavioral, Cognitive, and Social Aspects
of Childhood Epilepsy 871
Wendy G. Mitchell, Miche`le Van Hirtum-Das, Jay Desai,
and Quyen N. Luc
Part IX
Nonepileptiform Paroxysmal Disorders
and Disorders of Sleep
63 Headaches in Infants and Children 880
Donald W. Lewis
64 Breath-Holding Spells and Reflex Anoxic
Seizures 900
Sarah M. Roddy
65 Syncope and Paroxysmal Disorders Other than
Epilepsy 905
Neil R. Friedman, Debabrata Ghosh, and Manikum
Moodley
66 Sleep–Wake Disorders 926
Suresh Kotagal
Part X
Disorders of Balance and Movement
67 The Cerebellum and the Hereditary Ataxias 939
Paymaan Jafar-Nejad, Stephen M. Maricich, and
Huda Y. Zoghbi
68 Movement Disorders 965
Terence D. Sanger and Jonathan W. Mink
69 Cerebral Palsy 999
Kenneth F. Swaiman and Yvonne W. Wu
70 Tics and Tourette’s Syndrome 1009
Harvey S. Singer
Part XI
White Matter Disorders
71 Genetic and Metabolic Disorders of the White
Matter 1020
Adeline Vanderver and Nicole I. Wolf
72 Acquired Disorders affecting the White
Matter 1052
Naila Makhani and Brenda Banwell
Part XII
Brain Injury and Disorders of Consciousness
73 Impairment of Consciousness and Coma 1062
Donald A. Taylor and Stephen Ashwal
74 Traumatic Brain Injury in Children 1087
Jason T. Lerner and Christopher C. Giza
75 Non-accidental Head Trauma 1126
Elizabeth E. Gilles and Ann-Christine Duhaime
76 Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy in Infants
and Older Children 1149
Ronald M. Perkin and Stephen Ashwal
77 Disorders of Intracranial Pressure 1185
Mark S. Wainwright
78 Spinal Cord Injury 1198
N. Paul Rosman and Chellamani Harini
79 Determination of Brain Death in Infants
and Children 1221
Stephen Ashwal
Part XIII
Infections of the Nervous System
80 Bacterial Infections of the Nervous
System 1241
Martin G. Ta¨uber and Urs B. Schaad
81 Viral Infections of the Nervous System 1262
James F. Bale, Jr.
82 Fungal, Rickettsial, and Parasitic Diseases
of the Nervous System 1291
Carol A. Glaser, Paul F. Lewis, and Janice K. Louie
Part XIV
Tumors and Vascular Disorders of the Nervous
System
83 Tumors of the Brain and Spine 1339
Roger J. Packer, Tobey J. MacDonald, and Gilbert Vezina
84 Paraneoplastic Syndromes Affecting the
Nervous System 1388
Mustafa Khasraw and Yasmin Khakoo
85 Cerebrovascular Disease in Children 1395
Adam Kirton and Gabrielle deVeber
86 Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic
Disorders of Childhood 1437
Nina Felice Schor, Emily von Scheven,
and Stephen Ashwal
Part XV
Neuromuscular Disorders
87 Normal Muscle 1463
V. Venkataraman Vedanarayanan and Owen B. Evans, Jr.
88 Anterior Horn Cell and Cranial Motor Neuron
Disease 1482
Ching H. Wang and Anne M. Connolly
89 Peripheral Neuropathies 1503
Stephen A. Smith and Robert Ouvrier
90 Inflammatory Neuropathies 1532
John T. Sladky and Stephen Ashwal
91 Diseases of the Neuromuscular Junction 1549
Srikanth Muppidi, Gil I. Wolfe, and Richard J. Barohn
92 Muscular Dystrophies 1570
Diana M. Escolar and Robert T. Leshner
93 Congenital Myopathies 1607
Jonathan B. Strober
94 Metabolic Myopathies 1613
Ingrid Tein
95 Inflammatory Myopathies 1658
Anthony A. Amato and John T. Kissel
96 Channelopathies: Myotonic Disorders
and Periodic Paralysis 1667
Richard T. Moxley III and Chad Heatwole
Part XVI
Systemic and Autonomic Nervous System Diseases
97 Endocrine Disorders of the Hypothalamus
and Pituitary in Childhood and
Adolescence 1690
Qing Dong and Stephen M. Rosenthal
98 Disorders of the Autonomic Nervous System:
Autonomic Dysfunction in Pediatric
Practice 1703
Felicia B. Axelrod
99 Disorders of Micturition and Defecation 1720
Jennifer A. Zimmer and Bhuwan P. Garg
100 Poisoning and Drug-Induced Neurologic
Diseases 1731
Laurence E. Walsh and Bhuwan P. Garg
101 Neurologic Disorders in Children with Heart
Disease 1758
Catherine Limperopoulos and Adre´ J. du Plessis
102 Interrelationships between Renal
and Neurologic Diseases and
Therapies 1782
Robert S. Rust
103 Neurologic Disorders Associated with
Gastrointestinal Diseases and Nutritional
Deficiencies 1821
Yitzchak Frank and Stephen Ashwal
104 Neurologic Complications of
Immunization 1867
Claudia A. Chiriboga
Part XVII is Online Only
Care of the Child with Neurologic Disorders
105 Pediatric Neurorehabilitation
Medicine e234
Michael J. Noetzel
106 Pain Management and Palliative
Care e250
John Colin Partridge
107 Ethical Issues in Child Neurology e264
David L. Coulter
108 The Impact of Computer Resources on Child
Neurology e275
Michael M. Segal and Steven Leber
Index i1
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2143
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089111
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708093
About the Author
Kenneth Swaiman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Emeritus, Division of Pediatric Neurology, Professor Emeritus of Neurology and Pediatrics, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stephen Ashwal
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, Chief of the Division of Child Neurology and Pediatrics, Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California
Donna Ferriero
Affiliations and Expertise
W.H. and Marie Wattis Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Physician-in-Chief, USCF Benioff Children's Hospital, University of California, San Francisco, California
Nina Schor
Affiliations and Expertise
William H. Eilinger Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Professor, Department of Neurology, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Golisano Children’s Hospital, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York
Reviews
"Owning this book is a potential major hazard to workplace productivity...there is the amazing online electronic version that can lead you seamlessly from one compelling section to another, with amusing diversions via Pub Med on the way. Whole days could be passed like this, so enormously interesting, wide-ranging and well-presented is the content...This book is suitable for paediatric neurologists of all vintages and would make an excellent addition to any personal, departmental or hospital library. It is comprehensive, stimulating and engaging and I plan to direct trainees to it as a reference source. It is a long time since I put my hand in my pocket to purchase a textbook, but if I had not been fortunate enough to have been asked to review this book, I believe I would have made an exception...Swaiman et al has found a firm place on my occupational bookshelf."
European Journal of Paediatric Neurology, November 2012,