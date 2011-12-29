Swaiman's Pediatric Neurology

"Owning this book is a potential major hazard to workplace productivity...there is the amazing online electronic version that can lead you seamlessly from one compelling section to another, with amusing diversions via Pub Med on the way. Whole days could be passed like this, so enormously interesting, wide-ranging and well-presented is the content...This book is suitable for paediatric neurologists of all vintages and would make an excellent addition to any personal, departmental or hospital library. It is comprehensive, stimulating and engaging and I plan to direct trainees to it as a reference source. It is a long time since I put my hand in my pocket to purchase a textbook, but if I had not been fortunate enough to have been asked to review this book, I believe I would have made an exception...Swaiman et al has found a firm place on my occupational bookshelf."

European Journal of Paediatric Neurology, November 2012,