Swaiman's Pediatric Neurology
6th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Since 1975, Dr. Kenneth Swaiman’s classic text has been the reference of choice for authoritative guidance in pediatric neurology, and the 6th Edition continues this tradition of excellence with thorough revisions that bring you fully up to date with all that’s new in the field. Five new sections, 62 new chapters, 4 new editors, and a reconfigured format make this a comprehensive and clearly-written resource for the experienced clinician as well as the physician-in-training.
Key Features
- Nearly 3,000 line drawings, photographs, tables, and boxes highlight the text, clarify key concepts, and make it easy to find information quickly.
Table of Contents
PART I
Clinical Evaluation
1 General Aspects of the Patient’s Neurologic History
2 Neurologic Examination of the Older Child
3 Neurologic Examination after the Newborn Period Until 2 Years of Age
4 Neurologic Examination of the Term and Preterm Infant
5 Muscular Tone and Gait Disturbances
6 Vision Loss
7 Hearing Impairment
8 Vertigo
9 Taste and Smell
10 Neuropsychological Assessment
PART II
Neurodiagnostic Testing
11 Spinal Fluid Examination
12 Pediatric Neuroimaging
13 Pediatric Neurophysiologic Evaluation
PART III
Emerging Neuroscience Concepts
14 Microstructural and Functional Connectivity in the Developing Brain
15 Stem Cell Transplantation for Childhood Neurologic Disorders
16 Cellular and Animal Models of Neurologic Disease
PART IV
Perinatal Acquired and Congenital Neurologic Disorders
17 Neonatal Neurointensive Care
18 Neonatal Seizures
19 Hypoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury in the Term Newborn
20 Cerebrovascular Disorders in the Newborn
21 Neonatal Nervous System Trauma
22 Injury to the Developing Preterm Brain: Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury
Video 22.1 Endoscopic View of Clot at the Foramen of Monro
Video 22.2 Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy in an Infant with Posthemorrhagic Hydrocephalus
23 Perinatal Metabolic Encephalopathies
PART V
Congenital Structural Defects
24 Overview of Human BrainMalformations
25 Disorders of Neural Tube Development
26 Disorders of Forebrain Development
27 Disorders of Cerebellar and Brainstem Development
28 Disorders of Brain Size
29 Malformations of Cortical Development
30 Hydrocephalus and Arachnoid Cysts
31 Congenital Anomalies of the Skull
32 Developmental Encephalopathies
33 Prenatal Diagnosis of Structural Brain Anomalies
PART VI
Genetic, Metabolic and Neurocutaneous Disorders
34 Neurogenetics in the Genome Era
35 Chromosomes and Chromosomal Abnormalities
36 Approach to the Patient with a Metabolic Disorder
37 Aminoacidemias and Organic Acidemias
38 Inborn Errors of Urea Synthesis
39 Diseases Associated with Primary Abnormalities in Carbohydrate Metabolism
40 Disorders of Glycosylation
41 Lysosomal Storage Diseases
42 Mitochondrial Diseases
43 Peroxisomal Disorders
44 Neurotransmitter-Related Disorders
45 Phakomatoses and Allied Conditions
46 Disorders of Vitamin Metabolism
47 Nutrition and the Developing Brain
48 The Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis Disorders
49 Channelopathies
PART VII
Neurodevelopmental Disorders
50 Neurodevelopmental Disabilities: Conceptual Framework
51 Global Developmental Delay and Intellectual Disability
52 Cognitive and Motor Regression
53 Developmental Language Disorders
54 Nonverbal Learning Disabilities and Associated Disorders
55 Dyslexia
56 Attention Deficit–Hyperactivity Disorder
57 Autistic Spectrum Disorders
58 Management of Common Comorbidities Associated with Neurodevelopmental Disorders
59 Treatment of Neurodevelopmental Disorders
60 Neuropsychopharmacology
PART VIII
Epilepsy
61 Overview of Seizures and Epilepsy in Children
62 Principles of Management and Outcome
63 Neurophysiology of Seizures and Epilepsy
64 Epilepsy Genetics
65 Febrile Seizures
66 Generalized Seizures
67 Focal and Multifocal Seizures
68 Epileptic Spasms and Myoclonic Seizures
69 Status Epilepticus
70 Electroclinical Syndromes: Neonatal Onset
71 Electroclinical Syndromes: Infantile Onset
72 Electroclinical Syndromes: Childhood Onset
73 Electroclinical Syndromes: Adolescent Onset
Video 73.1 Focal Seizure with Dyscognitive Features
74 Focal Structural Epilepsy
75 Other Acquired Epilepsies: Trauma, Stroke, Tumors
76 Inherited Metabolic Epilepsies
77 Antiseizure Drug Therapy in Children
78 Epilepsy Surgery in the Pediatric Population
79 Neuromodulation in Epilepsy
80 Ketogenic Diets
81 Pediatric Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures and Psychiatric Disorders
82 Behavioral, Cognitive, and Social Aspects of Childhood Epilepsy
83 Mortality in Children with Epilepsy
PART IX
Nonepileptiform Paroxysmal Disorders and Disorders of Sleep
84 Headache in Children and Adolescents
85 Breath-Holding Spells and Reflex Anoxic Seizures
86 Syncope and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
87 Nocturnal Paroxysmal Disorders
88 Disorders of Excessive Sleepiness
89 Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder in Children and Adolescents
90 Apparent Life-Threatening Event and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
PART X
Disorders of Balance and Movement
91 The Cerebellum and the Hereditary Ataxias
92 Acute Cerebellar Ataxia
Video 92.1 Signs of Ataxia
93 Movement Disorders: An Overview
94 Paroxysmal Dyskinesias
95 Movement Disorders of Infancy
96 Drug-Induced Movement Disorders in Children
97 Cerebral Palsy
98 Tics and Tourette Syndrome
PART XI
White Matter Disorders
99 Genetic and Metabolic Disorders of the White Matter
100 Acquired Disorders Affecting the White Matter
PART XII
Brain Injury and Disorders of Consciousness
101 Disorders of Consciousness in Children
102 Traumatic Brain Injury in Children
103 Abusive Head Trauma
104 Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy in Infants and Older Children
105 Disorders of Intracranial Pressure
106 Spinal Cord Injury
107 Determination of Brain Death in Infants and Children
PART XIII
Cerebrovascular Disease in Children
108 Development and Function of the Cerebrovascular System
109 Arterial Ischemic Stroke in Infants and Children
110 Sinovenous Thrombosis in Infants and Children
111 Vascular Malformations, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage in Infants and Children
112 Cerebral Arteriopathies in Children
113 Coagulation Disorders and Cerebrovascular Disease in Children
PART XIV
Infections of the Nervous System
114 Bacterial Infections of the Nervous System
115 Viral Infections of the Nervous System
116 Fungal, Rickettsial, and Parasitic Diseases of the Nervous System
117 Neurologic Complications of Immunization
PART XV
Immune Mediated Disorders of the Nervous System
118 Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes
119 Immune-Mediated Epilepsy, Movement Disorders, and Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy in Children
120 Opsoclonus Myoclonus Syndrome
Video 120.1 OMS Evaluation Scale
121 Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Disorders of Childhood
PART XVI
Pediatric Neurooncology
122 Pediatric Neuro-oncology: An Overview
123 Medulloblastoma
124 Other Embryonal and Pineal Malignancies of the Central Nervous System
125 Ependymoma
126 Pediatric Brain Tumors – High-Grade Glioma
127 Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma
128 Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma
129 Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumors
130 Central Nervous System Germinoma and Other Germ Cell Tumors
131 Craniopharyngioma, Meningiomas, and Schwannomas
132 Pediatric Intradural Spinal Cord Tumors
133 System Cancer and the Central Nervous System Involvement
134 Posttreatment Neurologic Sequelae of Pediatric Central Nervous System Tumors
PART XVII
Neuromuscular Disorders
135 Muscle and Nerve Development in Health and Disease
136 Laboratory Assessment of the Child with Suspected Neuromuscular Disorders
137 Clinical Assessment of Pediatric Neuromuscular Disorders
138 The Floppy Infant
139 Genetic Disorders Affecting the Motor Neuron: Spinal Muscular Atrophy
140 Other Motor Neuron Diseases of Childhood
141 Genetic Peripheral Neuropathies
142 Acquired Peripheral Neuropathies
143 Inflammatory Neuropathies
144 Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes
145 Acquired Disorders of the Neuromuscular Junction
146 Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophies
147 Congenital, Limb Girdle and Other Muscular Dystrophies
148 Congenital Myopathies
149 Metabolic Myopathies
150 Inflammatory Myopathies
151 Channelopathies: Myotonic Disorders and Periodic Paralysis
152 Management of Children with Neuromuscular Disorders
PART XVIII
Systemic and Autonomic Nervous
153 Endocrine Disorders of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary in Childhood and Adolescence
154 Disorders of the Autonomic Nervous System: Autonomic Dysfunction in Pediatric Practice
155 Disorders of Micturition and Defecation
156 Poisoning and Drug-Induced Neurologic Diseases
157 Neurologic Disorders in Children with Heart Disease
158 Neurologic Disorders Associated with Renal Diseases
159 Neurologic Disorders Associated with Gastrointestinal Diseases
PART XIX
Care of the Child with Neurologic Disorders
160 Counseling Children with Neurologic Disorders and Their Families
161 Approaches to Personalized Medicine in Pediatric Neurology
162 Pediatric Neurorehabilitation Medicine
163 Pain Management and Palliative Care
164 Ethical Issues in Child Neurology
165 Transitional Care for Children with Neurologic Disorders
166 Practice Guidelines in Pediatric Neurology
167 Special Education Law as it Relates to Children with Neurologic Disorders
168 Measurement of Health Outcomes in Pediatric Neurologic Disorders
169 The Influence of Computer Resources on Child Neurology
170 Education and Training of Child Neurologists and Workforce Issues
APPENDIX A
APPENDIX B
Index
About the Author
Kenneth Swaiman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Emeritus, Division of Pediatric Neurology, Professor Emeritus of Neurology and Pediatrics, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stephen Ashwal
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, Chief of the Division of Child Neurology and Pediatrics, Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California
Donna Ferriero
Affiliations and Expertise
W.H. and Marie Wattis Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Physician-in-Chief, USCF Benioff Children's Hospital, University of California, San Francisco, California
Nina Schor
Affiliations and Expertise
William H. Eilinger Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Professor, Department of Neurology, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Golisano Children’s Hospital, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York
Richard Finkel
Andrea Gropman
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Neurogenetics and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, Department of Neurology, Children’s National Medical Center and the George Washington University of the Health Sciences, Washington, D.C.
Phillip Pearl
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology, William G. Lennox Chair and Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School
Michael Shevell
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, McGill Department of Pediatrics, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Montreal Children's Hospital-McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), Harvey Guyda Professor, Montreal, Quebec, Canada