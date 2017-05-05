Swaiman's Pediatric Neurology

PART I

Clinical Evaluation

1 General Aspects of the Patient’s Neurologic History

2 Neurologic Examination of the Older Child

3 Neurologic Examination after the Newborn Period Until 2 Years of Age

4 Neurologic Examination of the Term and Preterm Infant

5 Muscular Tone and Gait Disturbances

6 Vision Loss

7 Hearing Impairment

8 Vertigo

9 Taste and Smell

10 Neuropsychological Assessment

PART II

Neurodiagnostic Testing

11 Spinal Fluid Examination

12 Pediatric Neuroimaging

13 Pediatric Neurophysiologic Evaluation

PART III

Emerging Neuroscience Concepts

14 Microstructural and Functional Connectivity in the Developing Brain

15 Stem Cell Transplantation for Childhood Neurologic Disorders

16 Cellular and Animal Models of Neurologic Disease

PART IV

Perinatal Acquired and Congenital Neurologic Disorders

17 Neonatal Neurointensive Care

18 Neonatal Seizures

19 Hypoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury in the Term Newborn

20 Cerebrovascular Disorders in the Newborn

21 Neonatal Nervous System Trauma

22 Injury to the Developing Preterm Brain: Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury

Video 22.1 Endoscopic View of Clot at the Foramen of Monro

Video 22.2 Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy in an Infant with Posthemorrhagic Hydrocephalus

23 Perinatal Metabolic Encephalopathies

PART V

Congenital Structural Defects

24 Overview of Human BrainMalformations

25 Disorders of Neural Tube Development

26 Disorders of Forebrain Development

27 Disorders of Cerebellar and Brainstem Development

28 Disorders of Brain Size

29 Malformations of Cortical Development

30 Hydrocephalus and Arachnoid Cysts

31 Congenital Anomalies of the Skull

32 Developmental Encephalopathies

33 Prenatal Diagnosis of Structural Brain Anomalies

PART VI

Genetic, Metabolic and Neurocutaneous Disorders

34 Neurogenetics in the Genome Era

35 Chromosomes and Chromosomal Abnormalities

36 Approach to the Patient with a Metabolic Disorder

37 Aminoacidemias and Organic Acidemias

38 Inborn Errors of Urea Synthesis

39 Diseases Associated with Primary Abnormalities in Carbohydrate Metabolism

40 Disorders of Glycosylation

41 Lysosomal Storage Diseases

42 Mitochondrial Diseases

43 Peroxisomal Disorders

44 Neurotransmitter-Related Disorders

45 Phakomatoses and Allied Conditions

46 Disorders of Vitamin Metabolism

47 Nutrition and the Developing Brain

48 The Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis Disorders

49 Channelopathies

PART VII

Neurodevelopmental Disorders

50 Neurodevelopmental Disabilities: Conceptual Framework

51 Global Developmental Delay and Intellectual Disability

52 Cognitive and Motor Regression

53 Developmental Language Disorders

54 Nonverbal Learning Disabilities and Associated Disorders

55 Dyslexia

56 Attention Deficit–Hyperactivity Disorder

57 Autistic Spectrum Disorders

58 Management of Common Comorbidities Associated with Neurodevelopmental Disorders

59 Treatment of Neurodevelopmental Disorders

60 Neuropsychopharmacology

PART VIII

Epilepsy

61 Overview of Seizures and Epilepsy in Children

62 Principles of Management and Outcome

63 Neurophysiology of Seizures and Epilepsy

64 Epilepsy Genetics

65 Febrile Seizures

66 Generalized Seizures

67 Focal and Multifocal Seizures

68 Epileptic Spasms and Myoclonic Seizures

69 Status Epilepticus

70 Electroclinical Syndromes: Neonatal Onset

71 Electroclinical Syndromes: Infantile Onset

72 Electroclinical Syndromes: Childhood Onset

73 Electroclinical Syndromes: Adolescent Onset

Video 73.1 Focal Seizure with Dyscognitive Features

74 Focal Structural Epilepsy

75 Other Acquired Epilepsies: Trauma, Stroke, Tumors

76 Inherited Metabolic Epilepsies

77 Antiseizure Drug Therapy in Children

78 Epilepsy Surgery in the Pediatric Population

79 Neuromodulation in Epilepsy

80 Ketogenic Diets

81 Pediatric Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures and Psychiatric Disorders

82 Behavioral, Cognitive, and Social Aspects of Childhood Epilepsy

83 Mortality in Children with Epilepsy

PART IX

Nonepileptiform Paroxysmal Disorders and Disorders of Sleep

84 Headache in Children and Adolescents

85 Breath-Holding Spells and Reflex Anoxic Seizures

86 Syncope and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome

87 Nocturnal Paroxysmal Disorders

88 Disorders of Excessive Sleepiness

89 Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder in Children and Adolescents

90 Apparent Life-Threatening Event and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome



PART X

Disorders of Balance and Movement

91 The Cerebellum and the Hereditary Ataxias

92 Acute Cerebellar Ataxia

Video 92.1 Signs of Ataxia

93 Movement Disorders: An Overview

94 Paroxysmal Dyskinesias

95 Movement Disorders of Infancy

96 Drug-Induced Movement Disorders in Children

97 Cerebral Palsy

98 Tics and Tourette Syndrome

PART XI

White Matter Disorders

99 Genetic and Metabolic Disorders of the White Matter

100 Acquired Disorders Affecting the White Matter

PART XII

Brain Injury and Disorders of Consciousness

101 Disorders of Consciousness in Children

102 Traumatic Brain Injury in Children

103 Abusive Head Trauma

104 Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy in Infants and Older Children

105 Disorders of Intracranial Pressure

106 Spinal Cord Injury

107 Determination of Brain Death in Infants and Children

PART XIII

Cerebrovascular Disease in Children

108 Development and Function of the Cerebrovascular System

109 Arterial Ischemic Stroke in Infants and Children

110 Sinovenous Thrombosis in Infants and Children

111 Vascular Malformations, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage in Infants and Children

112 Cerebral Arteriopathies in Children

113 Coagulation Disorders and Cerebrovascular Disease in Children

PART XIV

Infections of the Nervous System

114 Bacterial Infections of the Nervous System

115 Viral Infections of the Nervous System

116 Fungal, Rickettsial, and Parasitic Diseases of the Nervous System

117 Neurologic Complications of Immunization

PART XV

Immune Mediated Disorders of the Nervous System

118 Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes

119 Immune-Mediated Epilepsy, Movement Disorders, and Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy in Children

120 Opsoclonus Myoclonus Syndrome

Video 120.1 OMS Evaluation Scale

121 Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Disorders of Childhood

PART XVI

Pediatric Neurooncology

122 Pediatric Neuro-oncology: An Overview

123 Medulloblastoma

124 Other Embryonal and Pineal Malignancies of the Central Nervous System

125 Ependymoma

126 Pediatric Brain Tumors – High-Grade Glioma

127 Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma

128 Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

129 Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumors

130 Central Nervous System Germinoma and Other Germ Cell Tumors

131 Craniopharyngioma, Meningiomas, and Schwannomas

132 Pediatric Intradural Spinal Cord Tumors

133 System Cancer and the Central Nervous System Involvement

134 Posttreatment Neurologic Sequelae of Pediatric Central Nervous System Tumors

PART XVII

Neuromuscular Disorders

135 Muscle and Nerve Development in Health and Disease

136 Laboratory Assessment of the Child with Suspected Neuromuscular Disorders

137 Clinical Assessment of Pediatric Neuromuscular Disorders

138 The Floppy Infant

139 Genetic Disorders Affecting the Motor Neuron: Spinal Muscular Atrophy

140 Other Motor Neuron Diseases of Childhood

141 Genetic Peripheral Neuropathies

142 Acquired Peripheral Neuropathies

143 Inflammatory Neuropathies

144 Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes

145 Acquired Disorders of the Neuromuscular Junction

146 Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophies

147 Congenital, Limb Girdle and Other Muscular Dystrophies

148 Congenital Myopathies

149 Metabolic Myopathies

150 Inflammatory Myopathies

151 Channelopathies: Myotonic Disorders and Periodic Paralysis

152 Management of Children with Neuromuscular Disorders

PART XVIII

Systemic and Autonomic Nervous

153 Endocrine Disorders of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary in Childhood and Adolescence

154 Disorders of the Autonomic Nervous System: Autonomic Dysfunction in Pediatric Practice

155 Disorders of Micturition and Defecation

156 Poisoning and Drug-Induced Neurologic Diseases

157 Neurologic Disorders in Children with Heart Disease

158 Neurologic Disorders Associated with Renal Diseases

159 Neurologic Disorders Associated with Gastrointestinal Diseases

PART XIX

Care of the Child with Neurologic Disorders

160 Counseling Children with Neurologic Disorders and Their Families

161 Approaches to Personalized Medicine in Pediatric Neurology

162 Pediatric Neurorehabilitation Medicine

163 Pain Management and Palliative Care

164 Ethical Issues in Child Neurology

165 Transitional Care for Children with Neurologic Disorders

166 Practice Guidelines in Pediatric Neurology

167 Special Education Law as it Relates to Children with Neurologic Disorders

168 Measurement of Health Outcomes in Pediatric Neurologic Disorders

169 The Influence of Computer Resources on Child Neurology

170 Education and Training of Child Neurologists and Workforce Issues

APPENDIX A

APPENDIX B

Index

