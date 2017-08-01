Sustained Energy for Enhanced Human Functions and Activity
1st Edition
Description
Sustained Energy for Enhanced Human Functions and Activity addresses the basic mechanistic aspects of energy metabolisms, the chemistry, biochemistry and pharmacology of a variety of botanical ingredients, micronutrients, antioxidants, amino acids, selected complexes, and other nutracueticals which have demonstrated a boost in and the sustainability of functional energy. The role of exercise and physical activity is also discussed, and the conclusion addresses paradigm shifts in the field and envisions the future.
Intended for researchers and industry professionals, the book is as an essential reference on the impact of proper nutrient balance on sustained energy.
Key Features
- Serves as a comprehensive reference on natural products that can boost and sustain energy
- Encompasses information on diverse energy ingredients and their potential role in optimal health and sustained energy
- Conceptualizes the key features in diverse nutraceuticals that can boost sustained energy and well-being
- Presents the intricate mechanistic aspects and balance between optimal and sustained energy
- Addresses the pathophysiology and mechanistic insight of diverse nutraceuticals and functional foods that can help in maintaining optimal health and sustain functional energy
Readership
Researchers, professionals (including product developers), graduate students
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
1. Information Theory and the Thermodynamic Efficiency of Biological Sorting Systems: Case Studies of the Kidney and the Mitochondrial ATP-Synthase
2. Roles of AMP, ADP, ATP and AMPK in Healthy Energy Boosting and Prolonged Life Span
3. An Overview of Nitrite and Nitrate: New Paradigm of Nitric Oxide
4. An Overview on Nitric Oxide and Energy Metabolism
5. Antioxidants and Mitochondria Bioenergetics
6. Protein, Carbohydrate and Fats: Energy Metabolism
Section 2: Botanical and Herbal Ingredients and Marine Nutraceuticals
7. Role of Selected Medicinal Plants in Sports Nutrition and Energy Homeostasis
8. Withania somnifera: Ethnobotany, Pharmacology and Therapeutic Functions
9. Tribulus Terrestris: Pharmacognosy and Human Health
10. The Use of Maca (Lepidium meyenii) for Healthcare: an Overview of Systematic Reviews
11. An Overview on Rhodiola Rosea in Cardiovascular Health, Mood Alleviation and Energy Metabolism
12. Energy and Health Benefits of Shilajit
13. An Overview on Ginseng and Energy Metabolism
14. Glycyrrhiza glabra (Liquorice): Ethnobotany and Health Benefits
15. An Overview on Yohimbine in Sports Nutrition
16. Roles of Black Ginger (Kaempferia parviflora) in Energy Metabolism: Preclinical and Clinical Investigations
17. Role of Marine Nutraceuticals in Cardiovascular Health
18. Royal Jelly in Medicinal to Functional Energy Drinks
19. Role of Caffeine in Sports Nutrition
20. Beneficial Roles of Caffeine in Sport Nutrition and Beverage Formulations
Section 3: Amino Acids
21. Amino Acids and Energy Metabolism: An Overview
22. Branched Chain Amino Acids and Sports Nutrition and Energy Homeostasis
23. HMB supplementation: Clinical and performance related-effects and mechanisms of action
Section 4: Antioxidants and B-Vitamins
24. Antioxidants and Vitamins: Roles in Cellular Functions and Metabolism
Section 5: Design A Novel Beverage Formulation
25. Salient Features for Designing a Functional Beverage Formulation to Boost Energy
Section 6: Safety and Toxicity
26. Caffeine-containing Energy Drinks/Shots: Safety, Efficacy, and Controversy
27. An Overview on the Constituents and Safety of Energy Beverages
28. Interactions of Commonly Used Prescription Drugs with Food and Beverages
Section 7: Commentary and Future Directions
Novel Energy Beverage Formulations: Efficacious, Healthy and Safe
From the Editor’s Desk
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093320
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128054130
About the Editor
Debasis Bagchi
Debasis Bagchi, PhD, MACN, CNS, MAIChE, received his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in 1982. He is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX, and Chief Scientific Officer at Cepham Research Center, Piscataway, NJ, Adjunct Faculty in Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He served as the Senior Vice President of Research & Development of InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, Benicia, CA, from 1998 until Feb 2011, and then as Director of Innovation and Clinical Affairs, of Iovate Health Sciences, Oakville, ON, until June 2013. Dr. Bagchi received the Master of American College of Nutrition Award in October 2010. He is the Past Chairman of International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods (ISNFF), Past President of American College of Nutrition, Clearwater, FL, and Past Chair of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division of Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chicago, IL. He is serving as a Distinguished Advisor on the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS), Tokyo, Japan. Dr. Bagchi is a Member of the Study Section and Peer Review Committee of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD. He has published 321 papers in peer reviewed journals, 30 books, and 18 patents. Dr. Bagchi is also a Member of the Society of Toxicology, Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Nutrition Research Academy, and Member of the TCE stakeholder Committee of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH. He is also Associate Editor for the Journal of Functional Foods, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, and the Archives of Medical and Biomedical Research, and is also serving as Editorial Board Member of numerous peer reviewed journals, including Antioxidants & Redox Signaling, Cancer Letters, Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, and The Original Internist, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston College of Pharmacy, TX, USA