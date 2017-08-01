Sustained Energy for Enhanced Human Functions and Activity

Section 1: Introduction

1. Information Theory and the Thermodynamic Efficiency of Biological Sorting Systems: Case Studies of the Kidney and the Mitochondrial ATP-Synthase

2. Roles of AMP, ADP, ATP and AMPK in Healthy Energy Boosting and Prolonged Life Span

3. An Overview of Nitrite and Nitrate: New Paradigm of Nitric Oxide

4. An Overview on Nitric Oxide and Energy Metabolism

5. Antioxidants and Mitochondria Bioenergetics

6. Protein, Carbohydrate and Fats: Energy Metabolism

Section 2: Botanical and Herbal Ingredients and Marine Nutraceuticals

7. Role of Selected Medicinal Plants in Sports Nutrition and Energy Homeostasis

8. Withania somnifera: Ethnobotany, Pharmacology and Therapeutic Functions

9. Tribulus Terrestris: Pharmacognosy and Human Health

10. The Use of Maca (Lepidium meyenii) for Healthcare: an Overview of Systematic Reviews

11. An Overview on Rhodiola Rosea in Cardiovascular Health, Mood Alleviation and Energy Metabolism

12. Energy and Health Benefits of Shilajit

13. An Overview on Ginseng and Energy Metabolism

14. Glycyrrhiza glabra (Liquorice): Ethnobotany and Health Benefits

15. An Overview on Yohimbine in Sports Nutrition

16. Roles of Black Ginger (Kaempferia parviflora) in Energy Metabolism: Preclinical and Clinical Investigations

17. Role of Marine Nutraceuticals in Cardiovascular Health

18. Royal Jelly in Medicinal to Functional Energy Drinks

19. Role of Caffeine in Sports Nutrition

20. Beneficial Roles of Caffeine in Sport Nutrition and Beverage Formulations

Section 3: Amino Acids

21. Amino Acids and Energy Metabolism: An Overview

22. Branched Chain Amino Acids and Sports Nutrition and Energy Homeostasis

23. HMB supplementation: Clinical and performance related-effects and mechanisms of action

Section 4: Antioxidants and B-Vitamins

24. Antioxidants and Vitamins: Roles in Cellular Functions and Metabolism

Section 5: Design A Novel Beverage Formulation

25. Salient Features for Designing a Functional Beverage Formulation to Boost Energy

Section 6: Safety and Toxicity

26. Caffeine-containing Energy Drinks/Shots: Safety, Efficacy, and Controversy

27. An Overview on the Constituents and Safety of Energy Beverages

28. Interactions of Commonly Used Prescription Drugs with Food and Beverages

Section 7: Commentary and Future Directions

Novel Energy Beverage Formulations: Efficacious, Healthy and Safe

From the Editor’s Desk