Sustainable Water Treatment

Prof. Miklas Scholz, cand ing, BEng (equiv), PgC, MSc, PhD, CWEM, CEnv, CSci, CEng, FHEA, FIEMA, FCIWEM, FICE, Fellow of IWA holds the Chair in Civil Engineering at The University of Salford. He was previously working at The University of Edinburgh. He is the Head of the Civil Engineering Research Group in Salford.

He has shown individual excellence evidenced by contributions to world-leading publications, postgraduate supervision, and research impact. His main research areas in terms of publication output are treatment wetlands, integrated constructed wetlands, sustainable flood retention basins, permeable pavement systems, decision support systems, ponds, and capillary suction time. About 45% and 40% of his research is in water resources management and wastewater treatment, respectively. The remaining 15% is in capillary processes and water treatment.

He has published four books and more than 176 journal articles covering a wide area of topics. Between 2009 and 2015, he topped the publication list in terms of numbers for all members of staff at The University of Salford. Prof. Scholz’s full journal article publications in recent years are as follows: 2009 (13), 2010 (19), 2011 (13), 2012 (21), 2013 (17), and 2014 (15). He has total citations of more than 2845 (above 2122 citations since 2010), resulting in an H-Index of 28 and an i10-Index of 64.

Prof. Scholz is Editor-in-Chief of 13 journals, including the Web of Science-listed journal Water (impact factor for 2014: 1.428). He has membership experience on over 35 influential editorial boards. His new guidelines on sustainable flood retention basins (SFRB) and integrated constructed wetlands (ICW) have led to the international uptake of both the novel SFRB and ICW concepts. This work has particularly benefited the British Isles, Central and Northern Europe, and has an excellent uptake potential for large regions in America, Asia and Africa.