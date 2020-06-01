Sustainable Water Resource Development Using Coastal Reservoirs
1st Edition
Description
Coastal reservoirs are viewed in many regions of the world as an emerging concept of storing fresh water due to flooding. Constructed near the coast in natural water catchments, these reservoirs have a smaller environmental footprint and are less intrusive than inland dams. Written by an international group of Civil, Environmental, and Geotechnical Engineers, Sustainable Water Resource Development Using Coastal Reservoirs discusses the latest research and breakthroughs in their use while offering expert advice into their sustainable design and construction.
The perfect reference for researchers exploring the feasibility of this emerging technology or experienced professionals who wish to implement this technology as a water scarcity solution, Sustainable Water Resource Development Using Coastal Reservoirs provides an expert resource to the design, construction and use of coastal reservoirs. The reference begins with a brief but readable examination of water quantity, quality design and geotechnical considerations. The book includes international case studies to clearly illustrate the various design, planning, construction, and operation methods. These case studies include projects such as: Afsluitdijk in the Ijsselmeer (Netherlands), Zuider Zee (Netherlands), Thanneermukkom bund (India), Sihwa (South Korea), Saemanguem (South Korea), Chenhang (China), Plover cove (China), and Marina barrage (Singapore).
Key Features
- Explores the feasibility/Design Implications for Coastal Reservoirs based on estimation of runoff, detailed assessment of water demand and estimation of water quality
- Provides design schemes/procedures for the construction of and operations of coastal reservoirs
- Includes case studies to illustrate the design, planning, construction and operations of coastal reservoirs from around the world
Readership
Civil, Environmental and Coastal Engineers and Researchers in the area of Water resource development and management
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to CR
2. Water quantity and design considerations of coastal reservoirs
3. Water quality considerations: From catchment to coastal reservoir
4. Geotechnical considerations
5. From Dujiangyan to Qingcaosha
6. Insights into the design and development of Shanghai coastal reservoirs
7. Preliminary feasibility study for Australian coastal reservoirs
8. Coastal Reservoirs in Developed Countries, and their Potential for Urban Regeneration and Energy Supply
9. Impacts of Climate Change on Coastal Infrastructure
10. Challenges and Opportunities for Coastal Reservoir Development in India
11. An alternative method to solve the water crisis in Adelaide – apply a coastal reservoir strategy in the Lower Lakes
12. Analysis on the water quality remediation strategies for a coastal artificial sea lake
13. Future direction
About the Author
T.G. Sitharam
Prof. Dr. T.G.Sitharam is a KSIIDC Chair Professor in the area of Energy and Mechanical Sciences IISc and Senior Professor (HAG Scale) at the Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He was former founder Chairman of a Center for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transport and Urban Planning (CiSTUP) at IISc. He is presently the Chairman, AICTE South western zonal committee, Regional office at Bengaluru and vice president, Indian Society for Earthquake Technology (ISET). He was also a Visiting Professor at Yamaguchi University, Japan, and ISM Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He had earlier completed his Masters from Indian Institute of Science (in 1986) and Ph.D. from University of Waterloo, Waterloo, ON, Canada (1991). Over the last 25 years, he has carried out seismic microzonation of urban centers in India and also developed innovative technologies in the area of fracturing and geotechnical applications, leading to about 500 technical papers, seven books, three patents, 100 consulting projects and two startup companies. He guided 27 Ph.D. and 25 Masters students and trained several postdoctoral and several thousand industry professionals and teachers through continuing education workshops. His work has been recognized by Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) through IGS-Kucklemann award in 2015 and by IIT Roorkee through Prof. Gopal Ranjan research award in 2014 for his life time contributions in Geotechnical Engineering. He was also a recipient of Sir CV Raman Young Scientist Award in engineering sciences in 2002 and recipient of many other awards. He is the chief editor of two international journals in his areas of research.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, International Association for Coastal Reservoir Research (IACRR), Professor, Department of Civil Engineering and KSIIDC Chair Professor in the area of Energy and Mechanical Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India
Shu-Qing Yang
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Coastal Reservoir Research (CCRR) and Secretary, IACRR, Assoc. Professor, School of Civil, Mining and Environmental Engineering, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Roger Falconer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Water Management, Hydro-environmental Research Centre, School of Engineering, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Muttucumaru Sivakumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Program Director of Environmental Engineering, Centre for Coastal Reservoir Research (CCRR), School of Civil, Mining and Environmental Engineering Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Brian Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Sreevalsa Kolathayar
Affiliations and Expertise
Secretary, India Chapter, International Association for Coastal Reservoir Research, (IACRR) and Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, India
Lim Sinpoh
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, G&P Water and Maritime Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia