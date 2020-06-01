Sustainable Water Resource Development Using Coastal Reservoirs

Prof. Dr. T.G.Sitharam is a KSIIDC Chair Professor in the area of Energy and Mechanical Sciences IISc and Senior Professor (HAG Scale) at the Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He was former founder Chairman of a Center for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transport and Urban Planning (CiSTUP) at IISc. He is presently the Chairman, AICTE South western zonal committee, Regional office at Bengaluru and vice president, Indian Society for Earthquake Technology (ISET). He was also a Visiting Professor at Yamaguchi University, Japan, and ISM Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He had earlier completed his Masters from Indian Institute of Science (in 1986) and Ph.D. from University of Waterloo, Waterloo, ON, Canada (1991). Over the last 25 years, he has carried out seismic microzonation of urban centers in India and also developed innovative technologies in the area of fracturing and geotechnical applications, leading to about 500 technical papers, seven books, three patents, 100 consulting projects and two startup companies. He guided 27 Ph.D. and 25 Masters students and trained several postdoctoral and several thousand industry professionals and teachers through continuing education workshops. His work has been recognized by Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) through IGS-Kucklemann award in 2015 and by IIT Roorkee through Prof. Gopal Ranjan research award in 2014 for his life time contributions in Geotechnical Engineering. He was also a recipient of Sir CV Raman Young Scientist Award in engineering sciences in 2002 and recipient of many other awards. He is the chief editor of two international journals in his areas of research.