Sustainable Water and Wastewater Processing
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Water and Wastewater Processing covers the 12 most current topics in the field of sustainable water processing, with emphasis given to water as a resource (quality, supply, distribution, and aquifer recharge). Topics covered include emerging sustainable technologies for potable and wastewater treatment, water reuse and recycling, advanced membrane processes, desalination technologies, integrated and hybrid technologies, process modeling, advanced oxidative and catalytic processes, environmentally, economically and socially sustainable technology for water treatment, industrial water treatment, reuse and recovery of materials, and emerging nanotechnology and biotechnology for water processing.
Responding to the goals of sustainability requires the maximum utilization of all water resources, water processing with restricted energy costs and reduced greenhouse gas production. Following these trends, this book covers all the important aspects of sustainable water processing and support.
Key Features
- Covers cutting-edge topics of water process engineering, sustainability and energy efficiency
- Fills the transfer knowledge gap between academia and industry by analyzing the associated environmental, economic and sustainability challenges of water processing
- Includes theoretical and applied research and technological and industrial solutions for sustainable, economic and large scale water treatment, recycling and reutilization
- Analyzes potentiality and economic feasibility of already commercialized processes
Readership
Environmental technologists and engineers, chemical engineers, academics, researchers, and professionals interested in sustainability and water processing
Table of Contents
1. Water as a resource – quality, supply, distribution, and aquifer recharge
2. Advanced desalination technologies
3. Innovative sustainable materials for the photo-induced remediation of polluted waters
4. Emerging sustainable technologies for potable and waste water treatment
5. Environmentally and economically sustainable technologies
6. Advanced oxidative and catalytic processes
7. Greywater treatment and reuse
8. Integrated and hybrid process technology
9. Nanotechnology for water processing
10. Biotechnology for water processing
11. Water Reuse and Recycling
12. Industrial and agroindustrial wastewater treatment and reuse
13. Water recondition in the food processing industry
14. Advanced membrane processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 393
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161715
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161708
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).
Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Evita Agrafioti
Dr. Agrafioti is an engineering consultant with a field of expertise spanning across environmental engineering, water and wastewater treatment, waste management, risk management and critical infrastructure security. Dr. Agrafioti is also an academic instructor at the Technical University of Crete, where she teaches topics in “Physical processes for water and wastewater treatment” and in “Occupational Health & Safety” for the School of Environmental Engineering. She holds a Ph.D and M.Sc. in Environmental Engineering and a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering. She has participated in several scientific and organizing committees of scientific events and serves regularly as a reviewer of academic journals. Since 2013, Dr. Agrafioti has participated as a principal researcher in several EU programs (FP7, LiFE+, MED, COST).
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Crete, Chania, Greece