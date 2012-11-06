Sustainable Vehicle Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094568, 9780857094575

Sustainable Vehicle Technologies

1st Edition

Driving the Green Agenda

eBook ISBN: 9780857094575
Paperback ISBN: 9780857094568
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 6th November 2012
Page Count: 248
Description

This book contains the papers from the IMechE’s Sustainable Vehicle Technologies 2012 conference. An innovative technical conference organised by the Automobile Division of the IMechE, it follows on from the 2009 Low Carbon Vehicle conference, which established a high standard with presentations primarily focussed on powertrain technology. The conference examines the latest advances in technology with a view towards understanding the consequences of carbon dioxide reduction over the entire vehicle lifecycle. Papers cover all aspects of the finite resources available for vehicle production, operation and recycling.

Key Features

  • Presents the papers from this leading conference
  • Covers life time emissions and sustainability over the entire product life-cycle
  • Considers all areas of environmental pollution in addition to the goals for delivering low-carbon vehicles

Readership

Automotive engineers, Design engineers, Automotive manufacturers, Low carbon specialists; Academics and students

Table of Contents

LCA

Chapter 1: Energy demand assessment of electrified drivetrains in material extraction and system manufacturing

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Methodological approach

3 State of the art of electric and hybrid vehicles

4 Analysis of the material composition

5 Analysis of the material extraction phase

6 Analysis of the manufacturing phase

7 Summary and sensitivity analysis

8 Strategic opportunities and implications

Chapter 2: Evaluating and prioritising sustainable vehicle technologies: compliance, competition, conservation and context

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Multiple Perspectives

3 Value

4 SVT Evaluation Process

5 SVT Evaluation Frameworks

6 Conclusion

Chapter 3: A life cycle assessment comparison of rapeseed biodiesel and conventional diesel

1 Abstract

2 Background

3 Introduction to LCA

4 LCA of biodiesel

5 Results and discussion

6 Concluding remarks

Chapter 4: Improving the sustainability of aluminium sheet

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Aluminium materials strategy

3 Aluminium vehicle weight

4 Sustainability – recycling benefits

5 Sustainability – sources of recycled alumnium

6 Sustainability - 5XXX sheet alloy developments

7 Sustainability - brunel university ‘twin roll casting’

8 Sustainability - recycling promotion

9 Conclusions

10 Acknowledgements

Appendix 1

Chapter 5: Advanced phase powertrain design attribute and technology value mapping

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Product development costs

3 Value engineering

4 Consumer driven product

5 What is an attribute and why is it important?

6 The importance of systems engineering in practice

7 Product value - innovation

8 Product architecture

9 Design for six sigma

10 Proposed new methodology framework

11 Conclusion

12 Future development

Acknowledgement

Fuels

Chapter 6: Ammonia as a hydrogen energy carrier and its application to internal combustion engines

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Energy expended in transporting fuel to consumers

3 Energy storage in vehicles

4 Engine combustion

5 Practicality of heavy duty applications

6 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Evolutionary decarbonization of transport: a contiguous roadmap to affordable mobility using sustainable organic fuels for transport

1 Introduction: methanol as a transport fuel

2 Methanol and higher hydrocarbon fuels from fully-sustainable sources

3 Introducing methanol into the transport fuel system by using ternary blends in existing flex-fuel vehicles

4 Experiments into engine load control and efficiency improvements utilizing pure methanol

5 The role of taxation in realizing a carbon-free future

6 A roadmap to a completely fossil-decarbonized future

7 Conclusions

Chapter 8: High pressure grid CNG: the low CO2 option for HGVs

Abstract

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Cng station design

4 UK GAS GRID

5 Energy used in compression to make cng from different gas grids pressure tiers

6 Total CO2 Impact of compression

7 Energy used for gas drying and link to pressure tiers

8 Well-to-tank emissions of cng compared to diesel and gasoline

9 Tank-to-wheel emissions for cng dual fuel compared to diesel

10 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Materials handling vehicles; an early market sector for hydrogen fuel cells within Europe

Abstract

1 Material handling vehicles

2 Policy approach

3 European material handling projects

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

Duty Cycle

Chapter 10: Electric vehicle efficiency mapping

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Description of technology

3 Ev passenger car drive cycle range performance

4 Ev range and efficiency mapping

5 Drive cycle efficiency

6 Charging and battery efficiencies

7 Overall ev efficiency

8 Summary and conclusions

9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Dependence on technology, drivers, roads, and congestion of real-world vehicle fuel consumption

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Covering the corners of vehicle emissions

3 Fuel consumption as the lumped sum

4 Conclusions

Energy Usage Reduction

Chapter 12: The environmental case for bespoke double deck trailers

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Definition of a double-deck trailer

3 The bulk collection, retail delivery trailer

4 Other styles of bespoke double-deck trailer

5 Future development potential

Chapter 13: Aerodynamic drag reduction for low carbon vehicles

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Vista EVX

3 LCVTP

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Vehicle light weighting using a new CAE tool for predicting thin film defects in high strength castings

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Technical challenge

3 CAE Modelling

4 Conclusion

Chapter 15: Vehicle optimisation for regenerative brake energy maximisation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Simulation environment

3 Verification

4 Parametric studies

5 Conclusion

Propulsion (Energy Efficiency)

Chapter 16: Direct heat recovery from the ICE exhaust gas

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Model Description and Validation

3 Direct Heat Recovery Technologies

4 Simulation over ESC-13

5 Conclusions

Chapter 17: HyBoost â€“ An intelligently electrified optimised downsized gasoline engine concept

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Hyboost Concept

3 Results and Discussion

Acknowledgement

Propulsion

Chapter 18: Development of a range extended electric vehicle demonstrator

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Mahle Range Extender Engine

3 Reev Demonstrator

4 Reev Fuel Consumption Assessment

5 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Modelling and simulation of a fuel cell powered medium duty vehicle platform

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Subject Platform

3 Propulsion Architectures

4 Vehicle Model

5 Drive Cycle

6 Data Analysis

7 Discussion

8 Conclusions

9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 20: Auxiliary power units for range extended electric vehicles

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Apu Requirements

3 APU Options

4 Engine Technology for APU Application

5 Apu Technology Demonstrator

6 Conclusions

Author Index

