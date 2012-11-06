Sustainable Vehicle Technologies
1st Edition
Driving the Green Agenda
Description
This book contains the papers from the IMechE’s Sustainable Vehicle Technologies 2012 conference. An innovative technical conference organised by the Automobile Division of the IMechE, it follows on from the 2009 Low Carbon Vehicle conference, which established a high standard with presentations primarily focussed on powertrain technology. The conference examines the latest advances in technology with a view towards understanding the consequences of carbon dioxide reduction over the entire vehicle lifecycle. Papers cover all aspects of the finite resources available for vehicle production, operation and recycling.
Readership
Automotive engineers, Design engineers, Automotive manufacturers, Low carbon specialists; Academics and students
Table of Contents
LCA
Chapter 1: Energy demand assessment of electrified drivetrains in material extraction and system manufacturing
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Methodological approach
3 State of the art of electric and hybrid vehicles
4 Analysis of the material composition
5 Analysis of the material extraction phase
6 Analysis of the manufacturing phase
7 Summary and sensitivity analysis
8 Strategic opportunities and implications
Chapter 2: Evaluating and prioritising sustainable vehicle technologies: compliance, competition, conservation and context
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Multiple Perspectives
3 Value
4 SVT Evaluation Process
5 SVT Evaluation Frameworks
6 Conclusion
Chapter 3: A life cycle assessment comparison of rapeseed biodiesel and conventional diesel
1 Abstract
2 Background
3 Introduction to LCA
4 LCA of biodiesel
5 Results and discussion
6 Concluding remarks
Chapter 4: Improving the sustainability of aluminium sheet
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Aluminium materials strategy
3 Aluminium vehicle weight
4 Sustainability – recycling benefits
5 Sustainability – sources of recycled alumnium
6 Sustainability - 5XXX sheet alloy developments
7 Sustainability - brunel university ‘twin roll casting’
8 Sustainability - recycling promotion
9 Conclusions
10 Acknowledgements
Appendix 1
Chapter 5: Advanced phase powertrain design attribute and technology value mapping
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Product development costs
3 Value engineering
4 Consumer driven product
5 What is an attribute and why is it important?
6 The importance of systems engineering in practice
7 Product value - innovation
8 Product architecture
9 Design for six sigma
10 Proposed new methodology framework
11 Conclusion
12 Future development
Acknowledgement
Fuels
Chapter 6: Ammonia as a hydrogen energy carrier and its application to internal combustion engines
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Energy expended in transporting fuel to consumers
3 Energy storage in vehicles
4 Engine combustion
5 Practicality of heavy duty applications
6 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Evolutionary decarbonization of transport: a contiguous roadmap to affordable mobility using sustainable organic fuels for transport
1 Introduction: methanol as a transport fuel
2 Methanol and higher hydrocarbon fuels from fully-sustainable sources
3 Introducing methanol into the transport fuel system by using ternary blends in existing flex-fuel vehicles
4 Experiments into engine load control and efficiency improvements utilizing pure methanol
5 The role of taxation in realizing a carbon-free future
6 A roadmap to a completely fossil-decarbonized future
7 Conclusions
Chapter 8: High pressure grid CNG: the low CO2 option for HGVs
Abstract
1 Executive summary
2 Introduction
3 Cng station design
4 UK GAS GRID
5 Energy used in compression to make cng from different gas grids pressure tiers
6 Total CO2 Impact of compression
7 Energy used for gas drying and link to pressure tiers
8 Well-to-tank emissions of cng compared to diesel and gasoline
9 Tank-to-wheel emissions for cng dual fuel compared to diesel
10 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Materials handling vehicles; an early market sector for hydrogen fuel cells within Europe
Abstract
1 Material handling vehicles
2 Policy approach
3 European material handling projects
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
Duty Cycle
Chapter 10: Electric vehicle efficiency mapping
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Description of technology
3 Ev passenger car drive cycle range performance
4 Ev range and efficiency mapping
5 Drive cycle efficiency
6 Charging and battery efficiencies
7 Overall ev efficiency
8 Summary and conclusions
9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Dependence on technology, drivers, roads, and congestion of real-world vehicle fuel consumption
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Covering the corners of vehicle emissions
3 Fuel consumption as the lumped sum
4 Conclusions
Energy Usage Reduction
Chapter 12: The environmental case for bespoke double deck trailers
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Definition of a double-deck trailer
3 The bulk collection, retail delivery trailer
4 Other styles of bespoke double-deck trailer
5 Future development potential
Chapter 13: Aerodynamic drag reduction for low carbon vehicles
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Vista EVX
3 LCVTP
4 Discussion
5 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Vehicle light weighting using a new CAE tool for predicting thin film defects in high strength castings
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Technical challenge
3 CAE Modelling
4 Conclusion
Chapter 15: Vehicle optimisation for regenerative brake energy maximisation
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Simulation environment
3 Verification
4 Parametric studies
5 Conclusion
Propulsion (Energy Efficiency)
Chapter 16: Direct heat recovery from the ICE exhaust gas
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Model Description and Validation
3 Direct Heat Recovery Technologies
4 Simulation over ESC-13
5 Conclusions
Chapter 17: HyBoost â€“ An intelligently electrified optimised downsized gasoline engine concept
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Hyboost Concept
3 Results and Discussion
Acknowledgement
Propulsion
Chapter 18: Development of a range extended electric vehicle demonstrator
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Mahle Range Extender Engine
3 Reev Demonstrator
4 Reev Fuel Consumption Assessment
5 Conclusions
Chapter 19: Modelling and simulation of a fuel cell powered medium duty vehicle platform
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Subject Platform
3 Propulsion Architectures
4 Vehicle Model
5 Drive Cycle
6 Data Analysis
7 Discussion
8 Conclusions
9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 20: Auxiliary power units for range extended electric vehicles
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Apu Requirements
3 APU Options
4 Engine Technology for APU Application
5 Apu Technology Demonstrator
6 Conclusions
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 6th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094575
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780857094568