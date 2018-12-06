Sustainable Urban Mobility Pathways
1st Edition
Policies, Institutions, and Coalitions for Low Carbon Transportation in Emerging Countries
Description
Sustainable Urban Mobility Pathways examines how sustainable urban mobility solutions contribute to achieving worldwide sustainable development and global climate change targets, while also identifying barriers to implementation and strategies to overcome them. Building on city-to-city cooperation experiences in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, the book examines key challenges in the context of the Paris Agreement, UN Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, including policies needed to achieve a sustainable, low-carbon pathway for transport and how an integrated policy strategy is designed to provide a basis for political coalitions.
The book explores which institutional framework creates sufficient political stability and continuity to foster the take-up of and long-term support for sustainable transport strategies. The linkages of climate change and wider sustainable development objectives are covered, including success stories, best practices, and quantitative analysis for key emerging economies in public transport, walking, cycling, freight and logistics, vehicle technology and fuels, urban planning and integration, and national framework policies.
Key Features
- Provides a holistic view of sustainable urban transport, focusing on policy-making processes, the role of institutions and successes and pitfalls
- Delivers practical insights drawn from the experiences of actual city-to-city cooperation and on-the-ground policy work
- Explores options for the integration of policy objectives and institutional structures that form coalitions for the implementation of sustainable urban mobility solutions
- Describes the policy, institutional, political, and socio-economic aspects in cities in five emerging economies: Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Turkey
Readership
Transportation, Urban Planning, and Sustainability researchers, practitioners, and policy-makers
Table of Contents
Introduction
Oliver Lah
1. Pathways towards sustainable mobility
Oliver Lah
2. Sustainable urban mobility solutions for Asia, Latin America and the Mediterranean region Oliver Lah, Saul Alveano, Magdala Satt Arioli, and Lefteris Sdoukopoulos
3. Decarbonisation scenarios for transport and the role of urban mobility
Lewis M. Fulton, Magdala Satt Arioli and Oliver Lah
4. Opportunities for synergies and co-benefits
Oliver Lah and Barbara Lah
5. Governance and institutions for a long-term transition to low-carbon mobility
Oliver Lah
6. National Urban Mobility Policy Frameworks
Oliver Lah
7. Sustainable urban mobility in action
Oliver Lah
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148983
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148976
About the Editor
Oliver Lah
Oliver Lah is the Head of the Mobility and International Cooperation Research Unit at the Wuppertal Institute and focuses on governance, climate change mitigation policy analysis and sustainable urban development. Oliver is active in a number of projects focusing on sustainable development and climate action in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, leads the Urban Pathways project and coordinates the activities of the Urban Electric Mobility Initiative (UEMI). Oliver worked with international organisations, such as the OECD/ITF, UN-Habitat, UNEP and GIZ on urban mobility issues. He was a Lead Author for the Fifth IPCC Assessment Report and was a member of the Habitat III Policy Unit on Urban Services and Technology. He teaches at the universities of Berlin and Rotterdam and coordinates the non-profit Climate Action Implementation Facility, which works on capacity building and provides project implementation support. Prior to that Oliver worked for the New Zealand government, the University of Munich and the Minister of State to the German Federal Chancellor. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Political Science, and a Master of Environmental Studies from Victoria University of Wellington.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Mobility and International Cooperation Unit, Wuppertal Institute, Berlin, Germany