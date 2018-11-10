Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128142424, 9780128142431

Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics

1st Edition

Decision-Making Models and Solutions

Editors: Javier Faulin Scott Grasman Angel Juan Patrick Hirsch
eBook ISBN: 9780128142431
Paperback ISBN: 9780128142424
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th November 2018
Page Count: 534
Description

Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics: Decision-Making Models and Solutions provides deterministic and probabilistic models for transportation logistics problem-solving and decision-making. The book presents an overview of the intersections between sustainability, transportation, and logistics, and delves into the current problems associated with the implementation of sustainable transportation and smart logistics in urban settings. It also offers models for addressing complex structural problems and procedures for estimating transportation externalities such as environmental and social impacts, both in industrial and government arenas, as well as decision-making models from operational, tactical, and strategic management perspectives. Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics also covers best practices for practical corporate policy implementation, making it a comprehensive and vital resource for researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and policy makers in transportation, logistics, urban planning, economics, engineering, and environmental science.

Key Features

  • Examines various modes of transportation
  • Includes mathematical models for decision-making in a wide variety of situations
  • Presents public transportation and smart cities use cases

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and policy makers in Transportation, Logistics, Urban Planning, Economics, Engineering, and Environmental Science

Table of Contents

Part I: Basic Concepts in Transportation

1. Sustainable Transportation: Concepts and Current Practices

2. Introduction to the Technology, Applications, and Costs of Land Transport

3. Environmental Sustainability in Ports

4. A Review of Sustainability in Aviation: a Multidimensional Perspective

5. Intermodal Transport: Importance, Structure, and Planning Approaches

Part II: An Approximation to Sustainable Transporation and Smart Logistics

6. Economic Measurement of Environmental Costs for Transportation Activity

7. Green Network Design Problems

8. Sustainable Logistics with Cargo Bikes: Methods and Applications

9. Environmental Sustainability of Transportation Terminals

Part III: Decision-Making in Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics

10. Decision-Making Using Exact Optimization Methods in Sustainable Transportation

11. Decision-Making Using Metaheuristic Optimization Methods in Sustainable Transportation

12. Decision-Making Using Simulation Methods in Sustainable Transportation

Part IV: Current and Future Trends in Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics

13. Current and Future Dynamic Passenger Transport Services: modelling, Simulation, and Fleet Optimization in a Sustainable Transport System

14. Sustainable Road Traffic by Using Evolutionary Algorithms

15. Crowd-Based City Logistics

16. Future Trends in Sustainable Transportation

Part V: Applications and Case Studies

17. Enabling Smart city Provenance-Based Applications to Improve Urban Mobility in Brazilian Cities

18. The Trade-Off between the Three Columns of Sustainability: A Case Study from the Home Service Industry

Details

No. of pages:
534
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128142431
Paperback ISBN:
9780128142424

About the Editor

Javier Faulin

Dr. Javier Faulin is Professor of Operations Research and Statistics in the Institute of Smart Cities at the Public University of Navarre-UPNA, Pamplona, Spain. Javier is an editorial board member of various journals related to logistics and transportation and has authored more than 120 articles in international journals. His research includes transportation and logistics, vehicle routing, and simulation modeling and analysis considering the use of metaheuristics and simheuristics approaches.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Smart Cities, Public University of Navarre-UPNA, Pamplona, Spain

Scott Grasman

Dr. Scott E. Grasman is Professor and Department Head of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Kettering University. Scott has authored over 100 technical papers and serves as a reviewer for several scientific journals. His funded research includes workforce planning, production/logistics systems, alternative energy infrastructure, and engineering education.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kettering University, Flint, MI, USA

Angel Juan

Dr. Angel A. Juan is a professor of operations research and industrial engineering in the IN3 - Computer Science Department at the Open University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain. Angel is an editorial board member of various journals and has authored more than 70 articles in JCR-indexed journals. His research includes applications of metaheuristics and simheuristics in transportation, logistics, and computational finance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Open University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain

Patrick Hirsch

Dr. Patrick Hirsch is an associate professor and deputy head of the Institute of Production and Logistics, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna. Patrick has authored many journal papers and book chapters. He acts as a reviewer and editorial board member for several scientific journals and is managing partner of a software company. His research includes sustainable transportation logistics, health care logistics, and disaster management.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria

