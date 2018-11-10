Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics
1st Edition
Decision-Making Models and Solutions
Description
Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics: Decision-Making Models and Solutions provides deterministic and probabilistic models for transportation logistics problem-solving and decision-making. The book presents an overview of the intersections between sustainability, transportation, and logistics, and delves into the current problems associated with the implementation of sustainable transportation and smart logistics in urban settings. It also offers models for addressing complex structural problems and procedures for estimating transportation externalities such as environmental and social impacts, both in industrial and government arenas, as well as decision-making models from operational, tactical, and strategic management perspectives. Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics also covers best practices for practical corporate policy implementation, making it a comprehensive and vital resource for researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and policy makers in transportation, logistics, urban planning, economics, engineering, and environmental science.
Key Features
- Examines various modes of transportation
- Includes mathematical models for decision-making in a wide variety of situations
- Presents public transportation and smart cities use cases
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and policy makers in Transportation, Logistics, Urban Planning, Economics, Engineering, and Environmental Science
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic Concepts in Transportation
1. Sustainable Transportation: Concepts and Current Practices
2. Introduction to the Technology, Applications, and Costs of Land Transport
3. Environmental Sustainability in Ports
4. A Review of Sustainability in Aviation: a Multidimensional Perspective
5. Intermodal Transport: Importance, Structure, and Planning Approaches
Part II: An Approximation to Sustainable Transporation and Smart Logistics
6. Economic Measurement of Environmental Costs for Transportation Activity
7. Green Network Design Problems
8. Sustainable Logistics with Cargo Bikes: Methods and Applications
9. Environmental Sustainability of Transportation Terminals
Part III: Decision-Making in Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics
10. Decision-Making Using Exact Optimization Methods in Sustainable Transportation
11. Decision-Making Using Metaheuristic Optimization Methods in Sustainable Transportation
12. Decision-Making Using Simulation Methods in Sustainable Transportation
Part IV: Current and Future Trends in Sustainable Transportation and Smart Logistics
13. Current and Future Dynamic Passenger Transport Services: modelling, Simulation, and Fleet Optimization in a Sustainable Transport System
14. Sustainable Road Traffic by Using Evolutionary Algorithms
15. Crowd-Based City Logistics
16. Future Trends in Sustainable Transportation
Part V: Applications and Case Studies
17. Enabling Smart city Provenance-Based Applications to Improve Urban Mobility in Brazilian Cities
18. The Trade-Off between the Three Columns of Sustainability: A Case Study from the Home Service Industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 10th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142431
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142424
About the Editor
Javier Faulin
Dr. Javier Faulin is Professor of Operations Research and Statistics in the Institute of Smart Cities at the Public University of Navarre-UPNA, Pamplona, Spain. Javier is an editorial board member of various journals related to logistics and transportation and has authored more than 120 articles in international journals. His research includes transportation and logistics, vehicle routing, and simulation modeling and analysis considering the use of metaheuristics and simheuristics approaches.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Smart Cities, Public University of Navarre-UPNA, Pamplona, Spain
Scott Grasman
Dr. Scott E. Grasman is Professor and Department Head of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Kettering University. Scott has authored over 100 technical papers and serves as a reviewer for several scientific journals. His funded research includes workforce planning, production/logistics systems, alternative energy infrastructure, and engineering education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kettering University, Flint, MI, USA
Angel Juan
Dr. Angel A. Juan is a professor of operations research and industrial engineering in the IN3 - Computer Science Department at the Open University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain. Angel is an editorial board member of various journals and has authored more than 70 articles in JCR-indexed journals. His research includes applications of metaheuristics and simheuristics in transportation, logistics, and computational finance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Open University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain
Patrick Hirsch
Dr. Patrick Hirsch is an associate professor and deputy head of the Institute of Production and Logistics, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna. Patrick has authored many journal papers and book chapters. He acts as a reviewer and editorial board member for several scientific journals and is managing partner of a software company. His research includes sustainable transportation logistics, health care logistics, and disaster management.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria