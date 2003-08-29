Part 1 Principles: Ecological footprints and urban transportation; The relevance of climate change to future policy on walking and cycling; The role of non-motorised modes in an environmentally sustainable transport system; Walking in a historical and international context; Does anyone walk anymore? The decline of everyday walking in the UK: Explanations and policy implications; Visions for city traffic and mobility; Winning back the cities: The European experience; Formal indicators of social urban sustainability; The role of cycling for women; The potential of non-motorised transport for promoting health; The walking economy; Walking, cycling and road safety; Walking and the relationship to public transport; Perceptions of walking; Attitudes to walking and cycling; Over coming the attitude barriers to greater cycle use; Social and cultural influences on the future of walking; Cars and behaviour: Psychological barriers to car restraint. Part 2 Strategies: Infrastructure planning for cycling; Creating a better walking environment; Making pedestrian facilities more usable and safer for all; Walkable towns: The Liveable Neighbourhoods strategy; The role of pedestrian precincts in adapting city centres to new lifestyles; The safety of pedestrians and cyclists in Europe: The Dumas approach; Cycle training and promotion of cycling; Walking and cycling: What to promote where; Fundamentals of pedestrian advocacy; Strategies for behavioural change: Marketing walking and cycling; Creating supportive environments for walking as healthy physical activity; Health conscious transport planning: Intersectoral collaboration; Green modes and US transport policy: TEA-21; Bicycling in the US: Recent trends and policies; Walking and cycling for fun: urban tourism and leisure; The politics of changing to green modes. Part 3 Practice: Segregation or integration of cycling in the road system: The Dutch approach; Conserving walkable environments in Japan; Benchmarking local cycle conditions; Implementing local cycling policies in the UK; Barring the way: gated communities and walking; Promoting walking in the US: Overcoming the 'stickiness' problem; Promoting walking in the UK: Don't talk about walking!; Non-motorised transport demand management; Safer routes to Danish schools; Cycling and social inclusion. Part 4 Case studies.