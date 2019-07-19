Sustainable Resource Recovery and Zero Waste Approaches
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Resource Recovery and Zero Waste Approaches covers waste reduction, biological, thermal and recycling methods of waste recovery, and their conversion into a variety of products. In addition, the social, economic and environmental aspects are also explored, making this a useful textbook for environmental courses and a reference book for both universities and companies.
Key Features
- Provides a novel approach on how to achieve zero wastes in a society
- Shows the roadmap on achieving Sustainable Development Goals
- Considers critical aspects of municipal waste management
- Covers recent developments in waste biorefinery, thermal processes, anaerobic digestion, material recycling and landfill mining
Readership
Students (BSc, MSc and PhD) who study environmental engineering and relevant subjects, such as Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology. Municipalities and Companies that work on relevant topics
Table of Contents
1. Agricultural, industrial, municipal and forestry wastes: an overview
2. Life cycle assessments of waste management
3. Waste refinery
4. An Overview of Solid Waste Management toward Zero Landfill: A Swedish Model
5. Factors affecting development of waste management
6. Sustainable Management of Solid Waste
7. Laws and Regulations Governing Waste Management: Institutional Arrangements Regarding Waste Management
8. Source Separation of Household Waste: Technology and Social Aspects
9. Composting of Wastes
10. Vermicomposting of wastes
11. Biogas from Wastes: Processes and Applications
12. Combustion of Wastes in Combined Heat and Power Plants
13. Gasification and Pyrolysis of Waste
14. Syngas fermentation for biofuels and biomaterials productions
15. Metal Recycling
16. Material and Energy Recovery from Electrical and Electronic Equipment Waste: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities
17. Recycling of Thermoset Composites and plastics
18. Recycling of Papers and Fibers
19. Product Design for Material Recovery
20. Landfill Mining: On the Potential and Multifaceted Challenges for Implementation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444642004
About the Editor
Mohammad Taherzadeh
Mohammad J. Taherzadeh is professor in Biotechnology since 2004 at University of Borås in Sweden. He is also director of Resource Recovery, a research profile with about 50 researchers to convert wastes to energy and value-added products. Prof. Taherzadeh has PhD in Bioscience and MSc and Bsc in Chemical Engineering. He is working on converting wastes and residuals to ethanol, biogas, fish feed and superabsorbents, in which fermentation development using bacteria, yeast and filamentous fungi has a heavy weight. Prof. Taherzadeh has more than 120 publications in scientific peer-reviewed journals, 10 book chapters and two patents. Mohammad is the panel chairman of “biotechnology, chemical technology and environmental technology” of Swedish Research Council, and also in the editorial board of Bioresource Technology and BioResources. Some of the papers published by him during last two years are listed as below:
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Borås in Sweden
Kim Bolton
Jonathan Wong
Prof. Jonathan Wong is currently a Professor in the Department of Biology at the Hong Kong Baptist University, and Director of the Institute of Bioresource and Agriculture, and Sino-Forest Applied Research Centre for Pearl River Delta Environment and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre. He is also the Executive Director of Earth Tech Consultancy Co. Ltd. and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre Certification Ltd. Prof Wong has been working in the area of solid waste management with specialization in bioconversion of organic wastes using innovative composting and anaerobic digestion technology especially in the field of sustainable food waste treatment and conversion technologies for the production of bio-methane, compost etc. Over the years, he has received over HK$150 millions of research funding and published over 400 SCI publication and conference proceedings, 6 Books and 11 research patents with citation of > 10100 and H-index of 58. Professor Wong is an Academician of European Academy of Sciences and Arts, and fellow of Institute of Bioresource Association and Hong Kong Institute of Qualified Environmental Profession. Jonathan was bestowed with Medal of Honours by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2011 and appointed as Justice of Peace in 2014 for his service and contribution to the Environment.
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India