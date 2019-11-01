Sustainable Remediation of Contaminated Soil and Groundwater
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Remediation of Contaminated Soil and Groundwater provides the remediation tools and techniques necessary for simultaneously saving time and money and maximizing environmental, social and economic benefits. The book integrates green materials, cleaner processes, and sustainability assessment methods for planning, designing and implementing a more effective remediation process for both soil and groundwater projects. With this book in hand, engineers will find a valuable guide to greener remediation materials that render smaller environmental footprint, cleaner processes that minimize secondary environmental impact, and sustainability assessment methods that can be used to guide the development of materials and processes.
Key Features
- Addresses materials, processes, and assessment needs for implementing a successful sustainable remediation process
- Provides an integrated approach for the unitization of various green technologies, such as green materials, cleaner processes and sustainability assessment
- Includes case studies based on full-scale commercial soil and groundwater remediation projects
Readership
Civil/Environmental Engineers, Environmental Scientists and Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction (Deyi Hou)
2. Green and sustainable remediation: past, present, and future developments (Deyi Hou)
3. Best management practice in sustainable remediation (John Simon, former SURF president)
4. Optimizing cleanup targets to balance health benefits with secondary environmental impacts (David O’Connor, Tsinghua University)
5. Green synthesis for nanoremediation (Rajender Varma, USEPA)
6. The use of biochar for sustainable treatment of contaminated soils (Ajit Sarmah, University of Auckland )
7. Valorizing biological and mineral wastes for use at contaminated sites (Daniel Tsang, Hong Kong Polytechnic University)
8. Slow release materials for sustainable contaminated groundwater remediation (C. M. Kao, National Sun Yat-Sen University)
9. An overview of sustainable in situ remediation process (Paul Nathanail, University of Nottingham)
10. STAR: an innovative in situ remediation process to reduce environmental footprints (Jason Gerhard, Western University )
11. Controlling secondary pollution impacts during in situ chemical oxidation and enhanced in situ bioremediation (Daniel Griffiths, Parsons Corporation)
12. The long-term effectiveness of in situ Solidification/Stabilization (Fei Jin, Glasgow University)
13. Exposure-receptor type sustainability assessment (Paul Bardos, r3 environmental technology ltd)
14. City-level assessment of the primary, secondary, and tertiary impacts of contaminated land remediation and development (Deyi Hou)
15. Appraisal of social and economic sustainability factors (Melissa Koberle-Harclerode, CDM Smith)
16. Norm, rules, and motivational value of sustainable remediation (Jason Prior, University of Technology Sydney)
17. Resilience: maintaining effectiveness under changing climate and socioeconomic conditions (Abir Al-Tabbaa, University of Cambridge)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179826
About the Author
Deyi Hou
Dr. Deyi Hou is an Associate Professor and Assistant Dean in the School of Environment at Tsinghua University. He has published 47 journal papers in prestigious journals such as Nature Climate Change and Environmental Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Assistant Dean, School of Environment, Tsinghua University