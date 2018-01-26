Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products addresses topics associated with the sustainable management of cereal manufacturing. Emphasis is placed on current, advisable practices, general valorization techniques of cereal processing by-products, and the functional properties of healthy cereal by-product components that lead to target applications in foods and nutraceuticals. Focus includes discussions on wheat bran, distillers' dried grains—based within the biorefinery concept, and different techniques for the separation, extraction, recovery and formulation of valuable compounds, including proteins, arabinoxylans, and beta-glucan.
Key Features
- Addresses topics associated with the sustainable management of cereal manufacturing
- Places emphasis on current, advisable practices
- Presents general valorization techniques of cereal processing by-products
- Highlights the functional properties of healthy cereal by-product components that lead to target applications in foods and nutraceuticals
Readership
Researchers, specialists, chemical engineers and professionals working in the food and cereals industry. New product developers in food and agricultural industry. Students of postgraduate courses focused on food waste management, valorization, and sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The healthy components of cereal by-products and their functional properties
3. Biorefinery strategies for upgrading distillers' dried grains with solubles
4. Wheat bran-based biorefinery
5. Biodiesel production from cereal processing by-products
6. Extraction and modification of arabinoxylans from cereal processing by-products
7. Recovery of proteins from cereal processing by-products
8. Membrane technologies for the fractionation of compounds recovered from cereal processing by-products
9. Recovery of high added value compounds from brewing and distillate processing by-products
10. Application of cereal processing by-products in functional foods
11. Utilization of dietary fibre recovered from cereal processing by-products in foods
12. Re-utilization of cereal processing by-products in bread making
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 26th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022146
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021620
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece