Sustainable Power Technologies and Infrastructure
1st Edition
Energy Sustainability and Prosperity in a Time of Climate Change
Description
This book presents an overview of current renewable energy sources, challenges and future trends. Drawing from their longtime expertise and deep knowledge of the field, the authors present a critic and well-structured perspective on sustainable power sources and technologies, including solar, wind, hydrogen and nuclear, both in large and small scale. Using accessible language they provide rigorous technological reviews and analyze the main issues of practical usage. The book addresses current questions in this area, such as: "Is there enough biomass to make a difference in energy needs? Should biomass be used in Energy Generation?"; "How mature is battery technology? Will it finally become cost effective, and will it make a significant difference this next decade?"; "How big a role will small and modular nuclear power generation play in the coming decades?"; "What will be the influence of national tax policies?". No prior technical knowledge is assumed of the reader. It is, therefore, ideal for professionals and students in all areas of energy and power systems, as well as those involved in energy planning, management and policy.
Key Features
- Presents a realistic and clear overview of the key sustainable energy technologies that will play important roles in the world’s energy mix and their impact on the current power infrastructure.
- Discusses key societal and economic topics related to the implementation of sustainable energy sources in a straightforward way.
- Covers a broad variety of sustainable and renewable energy sources, including hydrogen and bioenergy. It also explores key issues on small modular nuclear facilities, advances in battery technologies, grid integration, off-grid communities and the most recent topics in energy economics and policy.
Readership
engineering professionals, students and junior researchers in all areas of energy and power systems, professionals involved in energy planning and management, policy makers in the energy field
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- Preface
- Nuclear Power in History
- Organization of the Book
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Energy and Civilization
- Energy in Today’s World
- Sources of Energy
- Nature’s Methods of Storing Energy
- Man’s Interaction with Nature’s Stockpiles and Renewable Energies
- Industrial Revolution and Establishment of Energy Empires
- Coordinated Strategic Approaches
- References
- Chapter 2. Sources of Energy
- Cosmic History of Energy
- Nuclear Energy
- Recent Solar Energy
- Fossil Fuels
- References
- Chapter 3. Energy and Sustainability
- Politics of Change in the Energy Industry
- Cost of Feedstock Resources
- Case Study on Investment Decisions and Policy Impacts
- Taxes and Social Cost
- Diversity as a Means to Produce Market Stability
- Environmental Retrospect
- Climate Change
- Efficiency and Breakthrough Technology
- References
- Chapter 4. Energy Conversion and Storage
- Use of Thermal Energy
- The Concept of Work
- Early Engine Designs
- Turbine-Based Engines
- Fuel Cells
- Flow Battery Technology
- Convection Battery Technology
- References
- Chapter 5. The New Electric Vehicle Society
- Petroleum Fuels: Their Evolution, Specification, and Processing
- Alternative Fuels
- Adsorbed Natural Gas and Shipping
- Vehicular Fuel Conservation and Efficiency
- Electric Vehicle Potential
- References
- Chapter 6. Energy in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning
- The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Industry
- Air Conditioning
- Heating
- Peak Load Shifting and Storing Heat
- The Role of Electrical Power in HVAC to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Example Calculations
- References
- Chapter 7. Electrical Grid Power and Strength in Diversity
- Production of Electrical Power
- Sustainability and Electrical Power
- Peak Load Shifting and Grid Storage
- Increased Use of Battery Power in Vehicles
- The Next Step in Transportation
- Increased Use of Electrical Power in Space Heating
- Increased Use of Electrical Power for Hot Water Heating
- Example Calculations
- References
- Chapter 8. The Future in Nuclear Power
- Energies of Nuclear Processes
- Chart of the Nuclides
- Nuclear Decay
- Conditions for Successful Nuclear Fission
- Transmutation
- Nuclear Fusion
- Radiological Toxicology
- Energy Efficiency in the Nuclear Energy Industry
- Steam Cycles in Commercial Operation
- Generation IV Nuclear Power Plants
- Small Modular Nuclear Reactors
- Lessons from History
- Recycling and Green Chemistry
- Discovery and Recovery
- Reprocessing: Recovery of Unused Fuel
- Waste Generation from Reprocessing
- Report to Congress
- Example Calculations
- References
- Recommended Reading
- Chapter 9. Options for Remote Locations
- Resurgence of Farmhouse and Small-Town Power Networks
- Cost of Wind Turbine Systems
- Economics of Rural and Small-Town Wind Turbine Systems
- Solar Applications
- Cogeneration
- Third-World Electrification
- References
- Chapter 10. Strategies and Critical Paths to Sustainability
- Taxes and Social Cost
- Currency as a Metric for Comparing Alternatives
- Levelized Cost Approach
- Capital Costs
- Case Studies
- Costs of Reprocessing
- Barrier to Third-World Societies
- Domestic Manufacturing Infrastructure
- Overcoming Commercialization Barriers
- Strategies and Critical Paths
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 29th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039281
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128039090
About the Author
Galen Suppes
Galen J. Suppes is a professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University of Missouri, Columbia, USA. He received his B.S in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University in 1985, and his Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University in 1989. He has also done Post-Doc Class Work at the University of Huston in 1991/92, and is author of over 120 documents, including peer reviewed articles, conference papers and scientific reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA
Truman Storvick
Truman Storvick is Professor Emeritus of the University of Missouri, Columbia, USA. He has received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University and his doctorate in chemical engineering from Purdue University, and has co-authored more than 50 publications and books. He is still active in education through MU Extension Division/OHSER courses, and is researching nuclear power, conversion of fuels to electricity, fossil fuels and climate change.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA