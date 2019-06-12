Sustainable Power Generation
1st Edition
Current Status, Future Challenges, and Perspectives
Description
Sustainable Power Generation: Current Status, Future Challenges, and Perspectives addresses emerging problems faced by the transition to sustainable electricity generation and combines perspectives of engineering and economics to provide a well-rounded overview. This book features an in-depth discussion of the main aspects of sustainable energy and the infrastructure of existing technologies. It goes on to evaluate natural resources that are sustainable and convenient forms of energy, and finishes with an investigation of the environmental effects of energy systems and power generating systems of the future. Other sections tackle fundamental topics such as thermal power, nuclear energy, bioenergy, hydropower, challenges and risks to sustainable options, and emerging technologies that support global power trends.
Sustainable Power Generation explores the future of sustainable electricity generation, highlighting topics such as energy justice, emerging competences, and major transitions that need to be navigated. This is an ideal reference for researchers, engineers, and other technical specialists working in the energy sector, as well as environmental specialists and policy makers.
Key Features
- Provides a multidisciplinary, structured approach to electricity generation, focusing on the key areas of technology, business, project management, and sustainability
- Includes analytics and discussions of sustainability metrics, underlying issues, and challenges
- Presents business cases, offering a mix of academic depth and practicality on energy options
Readership
Engineering researchers, practicing engineers, and other technical specialists working in Energy sector. Engineering and energy graduate students. Policy makers and those dealing with political aspects and legal issues. Environment specialists and NGOs. MBA students (especially specializing in general management, sustainability, innovation and energy). Sustainability and innovation managers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to energy and energy systems
1. Concept of energy
2. Evaluation of energy resources
3. Energy system and basic electricity market
Part 2: Sustainable energy and power generation
4. The system boundaries of sustainability
5. Sustainable Energy Development
6. Power system and the environment
Part 3: Thermal power as a bridging technology towards sustainability
7. Concept of a thermal power plant
8. Efficient and clean combustion of fossil fuels within boiler island
9. Power island and balance of plant
10. Fossil energy economics and project lifecycle
Part 4: Past, present, and future of sustainable nuclear power
11. Nuclear energy
12. Modern nuclear power plant
13. Development of sustainable nuclear power plant project
Part 5: Sustainable hydropower
14. Traditional hydropower plant technology
15. Hydropower project lifecycle
Part 6: Emerging sustainable energy systems
16. Wind energy
17. Solar energy
18. Energy from municipal solid waste
19. Bioenergy
20. Geothermal energy
21. Ocean energy conversion
Part 7: Future of sustainable power generation
22. Can we build a sustainable power generation system?
23. Sustainable electricity management beyond generation
24. Transitions towards a sustainable power generation system of the future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 12th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128170137
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170120
About the Author
Nikolay Belyakov
Dr. Nikolay Belyakov is an acting manager of corporate sales development in a petrochemical holding SIBUR where he leads cross-functional projects in digitalization, sales, marketing, and business process optimization. Since 2017, he has also been a country contributor and peer-reviewer in REN21 Global Status Report on a voluntary basis. Prior to this, he was employed as a segment manager for thermal and renewable power within Hilti Corporation, where he was responsible for developing the company’s strategy and driving global business. Previously he worked in GE in various roles, including sales, project management, customer business evaluation, engineering and marketing. He obtained his engineering degree from Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Russia, followed by a PhD in engineering from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Russia, and an MBA from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. His main research interests include business modeling, mechanical engineering and thermal processes, industry automation, competence build-up, and sustainable development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager of corporate projects in petrochemical holding, SIBUR, Moscow, Russia