Sustainable Power Generation: Current Status, Future Challenges, and Perspectives addresses emerging problems faced by the transition to sustainable electricity generation and combines perspectives of engineering and economics to provide a well-rounded overview. This book features an in-depth discussion of the main aspects of sustainable energy and the infrastructure of existing technologies. It goes on to evaluate natural resources that are sustainable and convenient forms of energy, and finishes with an investigation of the environmental effects of energy systems and power generating systems of the future. Other sections tackle fundamental topics such as thermal power, nuclear energy, bioenergy, hydropower, challenges and risks to sustainable options, and emerging technologies that support global power trends.

Sustainable Power Generation explores the future of sustainable electricity generation, highlighting topics such as energy justice, emerging competences, and major transitions that need to be navigated. This is an ideal reference for researchers, engineers, and other technical specialists working in the energy sector, as well as environmental specialists and policy makers.