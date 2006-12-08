Sustainable Nuclear Power
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Nuclear Power provides non-nuclear engineers, scientists and energy planners with the necessary information to understand and utilize the major advances in the field. The book demonstrates that nuclear fission technology has the abundance and attainability to provide centuries of safe power with minimal greenhouse gas generation. It also addresses the safety and disposal issues that have plagued the development of the nuclear power industry and scared planners and policy makers as well as the general public for more than two decades.
Key Features
- No need for a background in nuclear science! This book guides engineers, scientists and energy professionals through a concise and easy-to-understand overview of key safety and sustainability issues affecting their work.
- Details the very latest information about today's safest and most energy-efficient reactor designs and reprocessing procedures.
- Brings to light the fears and hesitation of using nuclear energy and explains that technologies and procedures for safe production and processing are available today.
Readership
Engineers and scientists who have not had training in nuclear engineering; administrators and legislatures seeking to understand the potential for nuclear power; engineering students
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Publisher Summary
- Energy in Today’s World
- Energy on Planet Earth
- What Are the Right Questions?
- Sustainable Nuclear Power
- Chapter 2: The History of Energy
- Publisher Summary
- Energy
- Nature’s Methods of Storing Energy
- Man’s Interaction with Nature’s Stockpiles and Renewable Energies
- The Industrial Revolution and Establishment of Energy Empires
- Environmental Impact
- Environmentally Responsible Nuclear Power
- Chapter 3: Energy Reserves and Renewable Energy Sources
- Publisher Summary
- Fossil Fuel Reserves
- Cosmic History of Fossil Energy Reserves
- Nuclear Energy
- Recent Solar Energy
- Ethanol and Biodiesel from Agricultural Commodities
- Emergence of Nuclear Power
- Chapter 4: Emerging Fuel Technologies and Policies Impacting These Technologies
- Publisher Summary
- Politics of Change in the Energy Industry
- Technology Emerging to What End?
- Cost of Feedstock Resources
- Case Study on Investment Decisions and Policy Impacts
- Taxes and Social Cost
- Corporate Lobbying Retrospect
- Diversity as a Means to Produce Market Stability
- The Details Are Important
- Environmental Retrospect
- Efficiency and Breakthrough Technology
- Farm Commodities and Land Utilization
- Global Warming
- Diversity and the Role of Nuclear Power
- Chapter 5: History of Conversion of Thermal Energy to Work
- Publisher Summary
- Use of Thermal Energy
- The Concept of Work
- Early Engine Designs
- Turbine-Based Engines
- Fuel Cells
- Chapter 6: Transportation
- Publisher Summary
- Transportation Before Petroleum Fuels
- Petroleum Fuels: Their Evolution, Specification, and Processing
- Alternative Fuels
- Vehicular Fuel Conservation and Efficiency
- Chapter 7: Production of Electricity
- Publisher Summary
- History of Production
- Production of Electrical Power
- Chapter 8: Energy in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning
- Publisher Summary
- The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Industry
- Air Conditioning
- Heating
- Peak Load Shifting and Storing Heat
- The Role of Electrical Power in HVAC to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Example Calculations
- Chapter 9: Electrical Power as Sustainable Energy
- Publisher Summary
- Sustainability and Electrical Power
- Expanded Use of Electrical Power
- Increased Use of Electrical Power in Transportation
- Increased Use of Electrical Power in Space Heating
- Increased Use of Electrical Power for Hot Water Heating
- Topics of National Attention
- Example Calculations
- Recommended Reading
- Chapter 10: Atomic Processes
- Publisher Summary
- Energies of Nuclear Processes
- Chart of the Nuclides
- Nuclear Decay
- Conditions for Successful Nuclear Fission
- Transmutation
- Nuclear Fusion
- Radiological Toxicology
- Chapter 11: Recycling and Waste Handling for Spent Nuclear Fuel
- Publisher Summary
- The Nuclear Energy Industry
- Recycling and Green Chemistry
- Why Reprocess Spent Nuclear Fuel?
- Discovery and Recovery
- Reprocessing: Recovery of Unused Fuel
- Waste Generation from Reprocessing
- Report to Congress
- Chapter 12: Nuclear Power Plant Design
- Publisher Summary
- Advances in Thermal Efficiency
- Steam Cycles in Commercial Operation
- Generation IV Nuclear Power Plants
- Lessons from History
- Challenges in Nuclear Power Plant Design
- Chapter 13: For-Profit Industrial Drivers
- Publisher Summary
- Levelized Cost Approach
- Capital Costs
- Case Studies
- Costs of Reprocessing
- Advocates for Nuclear Power
- Expanded Use of Nuclear Power in Residence and Commercial Applications
- Approaches to Long-Term Handling of Spent Nuclear Fuel
- Fuel Costs and Energy Options
- Comparison to Other Studies on Economics of Nuclear Power
- Concluding Comments
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466453
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706027
About the Author
Galen Suppes
Galen J. Suppes is a professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University of Missouri, Columbia, USA. He received his B.S in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University in 1985, and his Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University in 1989. He has also done Post-Doc Class Work at the University of Huston in 1991/92, and is author of over 120 documents, including peer reviewed articles, conference papers and scientific reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA
Truman Storvick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri, Columbia, USA
Reviews
This book is designed to provide nonnuclear engineers, scientist, and energy planers with the necessary information to understand and utilize the major advances in the field of nuclear power. The book demonstrates that nuclear fission technology has the abundance and attainability to provide centuries of safe power with minimal greenhouse gas generation.-Nuclear News, February 2007