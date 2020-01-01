Sustainable Mega City Communities

Mass urbanization presents a profound set of Civil and Environmental Engineering challenges. Today some three dozen cities around the world make the megacities list of more than 10 million population, including Tokyo, Chongqing, Shanghai, Beijing, São Paulo, New York, Mexico City, Mumbai, Osaka, Delhi and Dhaka, according to data compiled by Oxford Economics. By 2030 more than a dozen more will be added to the list. While some to these new megacities will prove to be vibrant economic and cultural centers, others will struggle with congestion, pollution and poverty, much as developed cities did in their infancy.

Populations are shifting from rural areas to growing cities, creating megacities in the process. Because so many people arrive in cities more infrastructures must be built to absorb them. Brief and readable, Building Sustainable Megacities scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable Megacities and explores the innovate solutions being implemented all over the world. Chapter one briefly explains the role of national and local governments for the strategic planning, development, implementation, monitoring and enforcement for ensuring that the water, air, food, and products used by the community are safe for the public and the environment.

The following chapters take an in-depth look at critical infrastructural systems charting the problems and providing possible solutions for systems such as: Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems. Chapters 10 thru 12 address the new green technologies, practices, and standards predicated by the need for sustainable office building and housing. Chapter 13 tackles the economic and financial issues involved in developing waste & industrial ecology solutions in factories following to the concept of the Circular Economy which is the potential to better utilize byproducts and waste as raw materials and alternative fuel. Case studies are presented in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions are implemented in existing Megacities around the world.