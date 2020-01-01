Sustainable Mega City Communities
1st Edition
Description
Mass urbanization presents a profound set of Civil and Environmental Engineering challenges. Today some three dozen cities around the world make the megacities list of more than 10 million population, including Tokyo, Chongqing, Shanghai, Beijing, São Paulo, New York, Mexico City, Mumbai, Osaka, Delhi and Dhaka, according to data compiled by Oxford Economics. By 2030 more than a dozen more will be added to the list. While some to these new megacities will prove to be vibrant economic and cultural centers, others will struggle with congestion, pollution and poverty, much as developed cities did in their infancy.
Populations are shifting from rural areas to growing cities, creating megacities in the process. Because so many people arrive in cities more infrastructures must be built to absorb them. Brief and readable, Building Sustainable Megacities scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable Megacities and explores the innovate solutions being implemented all over the world. Chapter one briefly explains the role of national and local governments for the strategic planning, development, implementation, monitoring and enforcement for ensuring that the water, air, food, and products used by the community are safe for the public and the environment.
The following chapters take an in-depth look at critical infrastructural systems charting the problems and providing possible solutions for systems such as: Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems. Chapters 10 thru 12 address the new green technologies, practices, and standards predicated by the need for sustainable office building and housing. Chapter 13 tackles the economic and financial issues involved in developing waste & industrial ecology solutions in factories following to the concept of the Circular Economy which is the potential to better utilize byproducts and waste as raw materials and alternative fuel. Case studies are presented in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions are implemented in existing Megacities around the world.
Key Features
- An in-depth look at critical infrastructural systems charting the problems and providing possible solutions for systems
- Addresses the new green technologies, practices, and standards predicated by the need for sustainable office building and housing
- Explains the role of national and local governments for the strategic planning, development, implementation, monitoring and enforcement
Readership
Engineers, environmental engineers, and environmental scientist, economist, and government official and city planners
Table of Contents
Part 1: Overview / Introduction
Part 2: Public Policy: The International Perspective
1. Government: Plans, Goals and Strategies to be Smart and Healthy
2. The Economics of Sustainable Development: Sustainability Economic Energy Triple bottom-line
3. Systems integrated mass transit to walking paths: Resilient Buildings
4. Security and Protection for People and Systems: Smart Citizens and Citizens -- Integrated Approaches for Decoupling Urban Growth from Emissions and Environmental Pressures in Megacities
5. Future needs from the SMC Plans – Looking at Jiaxing, China (Jiaxing Statistics Bureau)
6. Future needs from the SC2 Plans – Smart Green City -- Case of Istanbul
Part 3: Economic Options
7. Finance, Economics and Energy: SC2 via Green Development
8. Circular Economy: The Next Economics
9. Planning more Sustainably
10. Global and International Policies: UN Paris Accord UN G19 and G20
Part 4. Globalism and Regionalism
11. Improving Interconnectivity with Mulit-Modal Transportation
12. Leading Historical and Cultural Cities
13. Leading Nation: Japan with City of Toyko
Part 5. Conclusion
14. USA Today and in the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187937
About the Author
Woodrow Clark
Woodrow W. Clark, II, MA3 , PhD, is an internationally recognized scholar and expert in economics, renewable energy, sustainability, and sustainable communities. He was a contributing scientist to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIPCC), which as an organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2007 along with Al Gore and his film “An Inconvenient Truth." Clark is an internationally recognized, respected expert, author, lecturer, public speaker and consultant on global and local solutions to climate change. His core focus is on economics for smart green communities. During the 1990s, he was Manager of Strategic Planning for Technology Transfer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) with University of California and U.S. Department of Energy. He was one of the contributing scientists for United Nations Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change (IPCC), awarded 2007 Nobel Peace Prize and Researcher for UN FCCC. From 2000-2003, Clark was Advisor, Renewable Energy, Emerging Technologies & Finance to California Governor Gray Davis. After the “recall” in 2004, Clark founded, and manages Clark Strategic Partners (CSP), a global environmental, policy and economics renewable energy consulting firm. Also 2015-2018, Clark taught courses at University of International Relations (UIR) in Beijing and lectured on “Environment Economics” Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (April 2017). He was appointed (July 2016) to be a member of the Editorial Board for the Energy Review Journal (ERJ) in China. He was selected to be a member of the UN B20 Finance Task Force supported in 2016 by China. Clark teaches and lectures in the EU, especially Denmark and Italy. Clark published 12 books by the end of 2017 and over 70 peer-reviewed articles, which reflect his concern for global sustainable green communities. He has authored and edited books are The Next Economics (Springer, 2012) and Global Sustainable Communities Handbook (Elsevier, 2014). In addition, his latest coauthored books, with Grant Cooke, are The Green Industrial Revolution (Elsevier, 2014), Green Development Paradigm (in Mandarin, 2015) and Smart Green Cities (Routledge, February 2016). In 2017, Clark had three (3) books published, 2nd Ed of his first book: Agile Energy Systems: Global Systems (Elsevier Press) and 2nd Ed of Sustainable Communities Design Handbook (Elsevier Press 2017). Three more books are planned in 2018, including Climate Preservation (Elsevier Press); 2nd Ed of Qualitative Economics: The Next Economics (Springer Press) and Qualitative and Quantitative Economics (Q2E) for Palgrave Press, Clark created Clark Mass Media Company (CM2C) from his media company in San Francisco 3 decades ago that now distributes documentary and dramatic series on economic, political, climate, environmental and social issues. He earned three MA degrees from universities in Illinois and his Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley, and in 2017, his PhD thesis was updated into a book on Violence in Schools, Colleges and Universities, Contact: wwclark13@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/woodrow-w-clark-ii-b6962214 https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/about/people/faculty/woodrow-clark-economics-research-professor/
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor in Economics, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School (PGSB), Pepperdine University, California, USA