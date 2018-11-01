Sustainable Meat Production and Processing
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Meat Production and Processing presents current solutions to promote industrial sustainability and best practices in meat production, from postharvest to consumption. The book acts as a guide for meat and animal scientists, technologists, engineers, professionals and producers. The 12 most trending topics of sustainable meat processing and meat by-products management are included, as are advances in ingredient and processing systems for meat products, techno-functional ingredients for meat products, protein recovery from meat processing by-products, applications of blood proteins, artificial meat production, possible uses of processed slaughter co-products, and environmental considerations.
Finally, the book covers the preferred technologies for sustainable meat production, natural antioxidants as additives in meat products, and facilitators and barriers for foods containing meat co-products.
Key Features
- Analyzes the role of novel technologies for sustainable meat processing
- Covers how to maintain sustainability and achieve high levels of meat quality and safety
- Presents solutions to improve productivity and environmental sustainability
- Takes a proteomic approach to characterize the biochemistry of meat quality defects
Readership
Food and animal scientists and technologists; Professionals working in the meat industry; Food engineers who work in the meat industry and are seeking to improve their by-products management by actively utilizing waste streams in effective applications; Food, agricultural, chemical and environmental engineers; Researchers working at the cutting edge of the food and environmental fields
Table of Contents
Preface
Charis M. Galanakis
1. Practical Agricultural and Animal Welfare Sustainability
Temple Grandin
2. Production strategies and processing systems of meat
E. N. Ponnampalam, A. Bekhit, H. Bruce, N.D. Scollan, V. Muchenje, P. Silva and J.L. Jacobs
3. Techno-functional ingredients for meat products: current challenges
Massimiliano Petracci and Federica Balestra
4. Proteins recovery from meat processing co-products
Liana Drummond, Carlos Álvarez García, Anne Maria Mullen
5. Blood Proteins as Functional Ingredients
Monica Toldrà, Sarah A.Lynch, Romain Couture, and Carlos Alvarez
6. Plant-based meat analogues
Konstantina Kyriakopoulou, Birgit Dekkers, Atze Jan van der Goot
7. Membrane technology for the recovery of high-added value compounds from meat processing co-products
Roberto Castro-Munoz and René Ruby-Figueroa
8. Possible uses of processed slaughter by-products
Leticia Mora, Fidel Toldra-Reig, Milagro Reig and Fidel Toldra
9. Packaging sustainability in the meat industry
Marco Dalla Rosa
10. Emerging Technologies of Meat Processing
Sergiy Smetana, Nino Terjung, Kemal Aganovic, Amali U. Alahakoon, Indrawati Oey, Volker Heinz
11. Natural antioxidants in fresh and processed meat
Luz H. Villalobos-Delgado, Javier Mateo, Irma Caro, Martha-Yarely Leal Ramos, Néstor Gutierrez Mendez, Rocío Gomez Cansino, Edith G. Gonzalez Mondragon
12. Facilitators and barriers for foods containing meat co-products
Maeve Henchion and Mary McCarthy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156889
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148747
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).
Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece