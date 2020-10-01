Sustainable Materials for Next Generation Energy Devices

Kuan Yew Cheong received the B. Eng (1st Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia in 1997. After graduation, he worked in a project management company and a semiconductor-device manufacturing factory in Malaysia as a project engineer and quality assurance engineer, respectively, before deciding to pursue his postgraduate study. As the Fellow under the Academic Staff Training Scheme of USM, in 2001, he completed his M.Sc. in Materials Engineering (Thin Film Technology) at USM and, in 2004, he graduated with a Ph.D from the School of Microelectronic Engineering, Griffith University, Australia that was fully sponsored by Australian Research Council, USM, and Griffith University Postgraduate Research Scholarship. He worked as a lecturer, Senior Lecturer, and Assoc. Professor at the School of Materials and Mineral Resources Engineering, USM, since November 2004, and was promoted to full Professor in June 2014. Prof. Cheong’s main research area is on semiconductor material and device fabrication for energy related application, electronic packaging, and characterization. Outcomes of his research published in more than 170 high impact-factor journals and 5 book chapters. Currently, he serves as an Editor of Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing and Associate Editor of Physics Express. He also recently edited a book entitled “Two-dimensional Nanostructures for Energy Related Applications”. Honoring his excellent contribution in research, the Academy of Sciences Malaysia has accoladed Prof. Cheong with ‘Top Research Scientists Malaysia (TRSM) 2013” in 2014. He is a member of Materials Research Society (USA), a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical, Electronic Engineers (IEEE), and a Fellow of The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia.