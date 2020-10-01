COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Sustainable Materials for Next Generation Energy Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128206287

Sustainable Materials for Next Generation Energy Devices

1st Edition

Challenges and Opportunities

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Kuan Yew Cheong Lung-Chien Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128206287
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
220.00
195.00
400.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this new era the global economy is being revitalized and energy devices both in static and mobile modes have become essential building blocks in IoT to sustain continuous global development. Sustainable Materials for Next Generation Energy Devices presents the latest state-of-the-art knowledge and innovative know-how related to environmentally-friendly functional materials that can be developed for and employed in producing a feasible next generation of energy storage and conversion devices. Performance of energy devices is strongly dependent upon the innovation in the device architecture and structure and this dependency and the impact on physics with choice of green and/or sustainable functional materials will be addressed as well.  The book is broken up into three sections: Energy Storage; Energy Conversion; and Advanced Concepts. This book will be an important reference for researchers, engineers, and students who want to gain extensive knowledge in green and/or sustainable functional materials and their applications. 

Key Features

  • A concise resource for readers interested in sustainable and green functional materials for energy conversion and storage devices
  • Emphasis on sustainable and green concept in designing energy devices based on renewable functional materials
  • Provides a survey of both the challenges and opportunities for renewable functional materials in the development of energy devices

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineering in R & D and academia; Chemical Engineers

Table of Contents

A: Energy Storage
1. Electrochemical energy storage devices
2. Modelling of high-performance battery
3. Sustainable polymer electrolytes for energy storage and fuel cells
4. Density functional theoretical study of polymer electrode materials for metal-ion batteries
5. Sustainable Li-ion battery
6. Sustainable electrodes for Li-O Battery
7. Mg ion battery
8. Mg-Zn hybrid battery
9. Layered oxide cathode materials for sodium ion-battery
10. Organic sodium-ion hybrid capacitors
11. Cellulose-based supercapacitor

B: Energy Conversion
1. Density functional theoretical study of sustainable energy conversion material
2. Computational modelling of organic photovoltaic devices B3 High performance, low cost Perovskite Solar Cells
4. Progress in research on stability of perovskite solar cells
5. See-Through Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells: Photonic Reflectors for Tandem and Building Integrated Photovoltaics
6. Recent progress in ultrathin two-dimensional semiconductors for photocatalysis
7. Co-catalysts of selective photoreduction of CO
8. Thermoelectrics: Conversion of waste heat into energy
9. BNC-based thermoelectric property

C: Advanced Concepts
1. 3D electrochemical devices
2. 3D network cellulose based energy devices
3. Emerging 3D printed energy materials
4. Green polymer electrolytes for energy conversion (DSSC)
5. Emerging green supercapacitor
6. Green battery
7. Piezoelectric energy harvesting
8. Bioabsorable Energy Devices
9. Bio-organic extracted based microbial fuel cell

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128206287

About the Editors

Kuan Yew Cheong

Kuan Yew Cheong received the B. Eng (1st Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia in 1997. After graduation, he worked in a project management company and a semiconductor-device manufacturing factory in Malaysia as a project engineer and quality assurance engineer, respectively, before deciding to pursue his postgraduate study. As the Fellow under the Academic Staff Training Scheme of USM, in 2001, he completed his M.Sc. in Materials Engineering (Thin Film Technology) at USM and, in 2004, he graduated with a Ph.D from the School of Microelectronic Engineering, Griffith University, Australia that was fully sponsored by Australian Research Council, USM, and Griffith University Postgraduate Research Scholarship. He worked as a lecturer, Senior Lecturer, and Assoc. Professor at the School of Materials and Mineral Resources Engineering, USM, since November 2004, and was promoted to full Professor in June 2014. Prof. Cheong’s main research area is on semiconductor material and device fabrication for energy related application, electronic packaging, and characterization. Outcomes of his research published in more than 170 high impact-factor journals and 5 book chapters. Currently, he serves as an Editor of Materials Science in Semiconductor Processing and Associate Editor of Physics Express. He also recently edited a book entitled “Two-dimensional Nanostructures for Energy Related Applications”. Honoring his excellent contribution in research, the Academy of Sciences Malaysia has accoladed Prof. Cheong with ‘Top Research Scientists Malaysia (TRSM) 2013” in 2014. He is a member of Materials Research Society (USA), a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical, Electronic Engineers (IEEE), and a Fellow of The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Materials and Mineral Resources Engineering, Universiti Sains, Malaysia

Lung-Chien Chen

Dr. Lung-Chien Chen received a B.S. degree in the electrical engineering from National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Taipei, Taiwan and his Ph. D degree in the electrical engineering from the National Tsing Hwa University, Hsinchu, Taiwan. In 2002, he joined National Taipei University of Technology, Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C., as a faculty member with the Institute of Electro-Optical Engineering. He has authored or co-authored more than 130 SCI technical papers, 20 International conference, and 160 conference papers. He is the holder of more than 21 patents in his fields of expertise. His current research interests include MOCVD, LPE and solution CVD epitaxial growth technique, fabrication and analysis of III-V group compound semiconductor/oxide semiconductor devices, fabrication and characterization of nano-materials, light-emitting diode (LED), sensor, solar cells, perovskite quantum dots and perovskite optoelectronic devices.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Taipei University of Technology, Taiwan, Republic of China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.