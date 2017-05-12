Sustainable Mass Transit
1st Edition
Challenges and Opportunities in Urban Public Transportation
Description
Sustainable Mass Transit: Challenges and Opportunities in Urban Public Transportation examines the numerous types of mass transit systems, looking closely at all their key functions, including operations, maintenance, development, design, building and retrofitting. It examines the mitigation measures that reduce or eliminate negative environmental impacts, including green infrastructure, materials conservation, ecological conservation and other sustainable initiatives.
The book explores organizational best practices, environmental regulatory constraints and life-cycle assessments, describing which sustainable elements can be added while rehabilitating or expanding a mass transportation infrastructure or ancillary facility. The book concludes with a look at forthcoming sustainable initiatives that will enhance mass transit systems.
Key Features
- Contains case studies from the United States, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia
- Uses applied research written by transportation practitioners and scholars
- Explores how Environmental Management System frameworks improve environmental performance in the operations, maintenance, design, rehabilitation and expansion of a mass transportation system
- Shows how teams from different fields, entities, agencies and cities can work together to solve complex sustainability challenges
Readership
Designers, engineers, planners, architects, and environmental scientists in Transportation, Urban Planning, and Sustainability, and also for graduate students in Transportation and Urban Planning, and Sustainability Management. Governmental employees in agencies involved in transportation, including state DOTs, municipal governments, local transit agencies, airports, state and private port facilities, the Federal Transit Agency or the Federal Highway Administration
Table of Contents
1. Sustainable Mass Transit
2. Infrastructure, Facilities and Vehicles
3. Energy
4. Environmental Impacts
5. Sustainable Elements - Trains
6. Sustainable Elements - Buses
7. The Future
8. Construction - Environmental Mitigation
9. Environmental Management Systems
10. Final Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128113004
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112991
About the Author
Thomas Abdallah
Thomas Abdallah has more than 30 years’ experience in the environmental and transportation fields. He is Deputy Vice President & Chief Environmental Engineer for New York City Transit and an Adjunct Professor in Columbia University’s Sustainability Management graduate program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Vice President and Chief Environmental Engineer, New York City Transit and Adjunct Professor, Columbia University’s Sustainability Management graduate program